(Alliance News) - Intermediate Capital Group PLC on Thursday reported a rise in assets under management, as it noted sound capitalisation and a "valuable" balance sheet.

The London-based asset manager said total assets under management rose 6.5% to USD86.3 billion as at December 31 from USD81.0 billion at September 30.

Fee-earning AuM rose 6.5% in the quarter on a reported basis, the company added.

It highlighted that it had a deployment of USD2.9 billion in the quarter with a "particularly" strong activity within senior debt partners of USD1.8 billion.

Intermediate Capital said it had a "well capitalised and valuable balance sheet" with an investment portfolio of GBP3.1 billion as at December 31, up from GBP3.0 billion at September 30, and total available liquidity of GBP1.1 billion, up from GBP1.0 billion over the three months.

Intermediate Capital shares rose 3.3% to 1,690.50 pence each on Thursday morning in London.

