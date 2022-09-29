Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Intermediate Capital Group plc
  News
  Summary
    ICP   GB00BYT1DJ19

INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC

(ICP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-29 am EDT
953.20 GBX   -5.25%
01:20pOnepoint boss says he wants Atos board to reconsider partial takeover offer
RE
12:06pFrench tech company Atos rejects bid interest valued at $4.1 billion for its Evidian arm
RE
11:54aAtos Board Rejects $4 Billion Approach for Big Data/Cybersecurity Business
MT
Onepoint boss says he wants Atos board to reconsider partial takeover offer

09/29/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The head of French firm Onepoint on Thursday confirmed he had made an offer to buy the most lucrative business units of Atos and urged the ailing IT company's board to reexamine the deal.

The offer is friendly, said David Layani, adding: "We ask the board (of Atos) to take the time to reconsider its position so that we can work together to find the best solution for this merger."

Atos earlier said it had rejected the offer. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Tassilo Hummel Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATOS SE 10.64% 8.652 Real-time Quote.-79.09%
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC -5.25% 953.2 Delayed Quote.-54.15%
Analyst Recommendations on INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 761 M 839 M 839 M
Net income 2023 315 M 347 M 347 M
Net Debt 2023 904 M 997 M 997 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,25x
Yield 2023 7,78%
Capitalization 2 883 M 3 178 M 3 178 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,98x
EV / Sales 2024 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 523
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Intermediate Capital Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 006,00 GBX
Average target price 2 445,27 GBX
Spread / Average Target 143%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoît Laurent P. Durteste Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & CIO
Vijay Vithal Bharadia Chief Financial Officer, COO & Executive Director
Andrew Francis Sykes Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Kathryn Elizabeth Purves Independent Non-Executive Director
Virginia Anne Holmes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC-54.15%3 100
BLACKROCK, INC.-36.06%88 265
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-24.51%65 912
UBS GROUP AG-10.93%48 615
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-31.84%31 993
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-31.52%28 652