Onepoint boss says he wants Atos board to reconsider partial takeover offer

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The head of French firm Onepoint on Thursday confirmed he had made an offer to buy the most lucrative business units of Atos and urged the ailing IT company's board to reexamine the deal.

The offer is friendly, said David Layani, adding: "We ask the board (of Atos) to take the time to reconsider its position so that we can work together to find the best solution for this merger."

Atos earlier said it had rejected the offer. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Tassilo Hummel Editing by Chris Reese)