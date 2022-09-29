Onepoint boss says he wants Atos board to reconsider partial takeover offer

PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The head of French firm
Onepoint on Thursday confirmed he had made an offer to buy the
most lucrative business units of Atos and urged the ailing IT
company's board to reexamine the deal.
The offer is friendly, said David Layani, adding: "We ask
the board (of Atos) to take the time to reconsider its position
so that we can work together to find the best solution for this
merger."
Atos earlier said it had rejected the offer.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Tassilo Hummel
Editing by Chris Reese)