Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Intermediate Petrochemicals Industries Co. Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPCH   JO4121711017

INTERMEDIATE PETROCHEMICALS INDUSTRIES CO. LTD

(IPCH)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-14
0.2400 JOD    0.00%
01:47aIntermediate Petrochemicals Industries : Assembly Decision-(IPCH)-2023-03-19
PU
03/02Intermediate Petrochemicals Industries : G.a (ipch) 2023 03 02
PU
02/14Intermediate Petrochemicals Industries Co. Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intermediate Petrochemicals Industries : Assembly Decision-(IPCH)-2023-03-19

03/19/2023 | 01:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Intermediate Petrochemicals Industries

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: Intermediate Petrochemicals Industries

ﺔﻄﻴﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻭﺎﻤﻴﻛﻭﺮﺘﺒﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 18-03-2023 10:27:58 AM

AM 10:27:58 2023-03-18 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Meeting

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of Intermediate

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 11:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2023-03-16 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ

Petrochemicals Industries was held on 11:00 On 16-03-

ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺔﻄﻴﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻭﺎﻤﻴﻛﻭﺮﺘﺒﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ

2023 at zoom, the shareholders participation in the

%64.32 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻡﻭﻭﺯ

Assembly Meeting was 64.32%

-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

General Assembly Meeting which was held on 19-04-

2022-04-19 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

2022

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

specified date

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

2022

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on its financial statements

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

31-12-2022

2022-12

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

Page 1 of 2

Intermediate Petrochemicals Industries

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

directors to determine their fees

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Scientific Office for the financial year 31-12-2023.And

-12-31 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Scientific Office

authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2023

Subject: Any other matters which the General Assembly

ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺟﺍﺭﺩﻹ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻌﻤﺠﻟﺍ ﺎﻬﺣﺮﺘﻘﺗ ﻯﺮﺧﺃ ﺭﻮﻣﺃ ﻱﺃ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

proposes to include in the agenda

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ

Outcomes from the meeting: Rejected

ﺾﻓﺭ :ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ

Details of meeting in case agenda has been rejected:

:ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﺓﺪﻨﺟﺃ ﺾﻓﺭ ﻢﺗ ﻝﺎﺣ ﻲﻓ ﻞﻴﺻﺎﻔﺘﻟﺍ

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺠﻟ ﻯﺮﺧﺍ ﺩﻮﻨﺑ ﻱﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﺍ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻢﻟ

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺠﻟ ﻯﺮﺧﺍ ﺩﻮﻨﺑ ﻱﺍ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﺍ ﻢﺘﻳ ﻢﻟ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Manar Ekbarieh

Manar Ekbarieh :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

IPI - Intermediate Petrochemicals Industries Co. PSC published this content on 19 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2023 05:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INTERMEDIATE PETROCHEMICALS INDUSTRIES CO. LTD
01:47aIntermediate Petrochemicals Industri : Assembly Decision-(IPCH)-2023-03-19
PU
03/02Intermediate Petrochemicals Industri : G.a (ipch) 2023 03 02
PU
02/14Intermediate Petrochemicals Industries Co. Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Ye..
CI
2022Intermediate Petrochemicals Industri : Disclosure (IPCH) 2022 12 15
PU
2022Intermediate Petrochemicals Industries Co. Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Third Q..
CI
2022Intermediate Petrochemicals Industri : Trading (IPCH) 2022 09 04
PU
2022Intermediate Petrochemicals Industri : Assembly Decision-(IPCH)-2022-04-28
PU
2022Intermediate Petrochemicals Industries Co. Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Q..
CI
2022Intermediate Petrochemicals Industri : Board Of Directors Decision-(IPCH)-2022-04-25
PU
2022Intermediate Petrochemicals Industri : Disclosure (IPCH) 2022 04 25
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1,39 M 1,96 M 1,96 M
Net income 2022 -0,79 M -1,12 M -1,12 M
Net Debt 2022 4,14 M 5,83 M 5,83 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,25x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 0,72 M 1,01 M 1,01 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,31x
EV / Sales 2022 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 22,9%
Chart INTERMEDIATE PETROCHEMICALS INDUSTRIES CO. LTD
Duration : Period :
Intermediate Petrochemicals Industries Co. Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tayseer Mousa Ibrahim Amer Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Malek Ibrahim Mohammed Al Hijazi Director-Finance
Mohammed Toufik Abdulrahman Amro Chairman
Omar Mohammed Namir Jamous Director
Abdul Hafeez Ahmed Saeed Al Ajlouni Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERMEDIATE PETROCHEMICALS INDUSTRIES CO. LTD-27.27%1
AIR LIQUIDE11.19%81 957
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-4.36%68 283
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.5.15%44 419
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.1.99%27 605
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION7.75%19 819