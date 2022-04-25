Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Intermediate Petrochemicals Industries Co. Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPCH   JO4121711017

INTERMEDIATE PETROCHEMICALS INDUSTRIES CO. LTD

(IPCH)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  04-23
0.7300 JOD   +2.82%
04:59aINTERMEDIATE PETROCHEMICALS INDUSTRIES : Disclosure (IPCH) 2022 04 25
PU
04:29aINTERMEDIATE PETROCHEMICALS INDUSTRIES : Board Of Directors-(IPCH)-2022-04-25
PU
04/20INTERMEDIATE PETROCHEMICALS INDUSTRIES : Assembly Decision-(IPCH)-2022-04-20
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intermediate Petrochemicals Industries : Board Of Directors-(IPCH)-2022-04-25

04/25/2022 | 04:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ﺍﻝصﻥﺍﻉﺍﺕ ﺍﻝبﺕﺭﻭكﻱﻡﺍﻭﻱﺓ ﺍﻝﻭسﻱطﺓ

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: ﺔﻄﻴﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻭﺎﻤﻴﻛﻭﺮﺘﺒﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ

Date: 25-04-2022 10:52:28 AM

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﻴﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻭﺎﻤﻴﻛﻭﺮﺘﺒﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AM 10:52:28 2022-04-25 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Appointment of a representative of legal entity in Board of Directors

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ

Kindly be informed that the legal member of ﺎﻧﻮﻠﺒﻣﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺮﻳﺪﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﻭ ﺩﺍﺮﻴﺘﺳﻼﻟ on 21-04-2022 appointed Mr./Mrs. HUSSEIN SADEDDIN HUSSEIN SHRAIM as his representative in the Board of Directors of the company. Attached for your reference is a copy of the Bio of the representative.

ﻭ ﺩﺍﺮﻴﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺎﻧﻮﻠﺒﻣﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ/ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ 2022-04-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺮﻳﺪﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﻢﻳﺮﺷ ﻦﻴﺴﺣ ﻦﻳﺪﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺳ ﻦﻴﺴﺣ . ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

.ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ

Date of Appointment: 21-04-2022

2022-04-21 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Malek AL - Hejazi

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Malek AL - Hejazi :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

IPI - Intermediate Petrochemicals Industries Co. PSC published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 08:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTERMEDIATE PETROCHEMICALS INDUSTRIES CO. LTD
04:59aINTERMEDIATE PETROCHEMICALS INDUSTRI : Disclosure (IPCH) 2022 04 25
PU
04:29aINTERMEDIATE PETROCHEMICALS INDUSTRI : Board Of Directors-(IPCH)-2022-04-25
PU
04/20INTERMEDIATE PETROCHEMICALS INDUSTRI : Assembly Decision-(IPCH)-2022-04-20
PU
04/20INTERMEDIATE PETROCHEMICALS INDUSTRI : Board Of Directors-(IPCH)-2022-04-20
PU
04/10INTERMEDIATE PETROCHEMICALS INDUSTRI : Trading (IPCH) 2022 04 10
PU
03/23INTERMEDIATE PETROCHEMICALS INDUSTRI : G.a (ipch) 2022 03 23
PU
03/10INTERMEDIATE PETROCHEMICALS INDUSTRI : Trading (IPCH) 2022 03 10
PU
02/09Intermediate Petrochemicals Industries Co. Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Ye..
CI
02/07INTERMEDIATE PETROCHEMICALS INDUSTRI : Trading (IPCH) 2022 02 07
PU
01/19INTERMEDIATE PETROCHEMICALS INDUSTRI : Trading (IPCH) 2022 01 19
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 2,19 M 3,09 M 3,09 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 20,7%
Chart INTERMEDIATE PETROCHEMICALS INDUSTRIES CO. LTD
Duration : Period :
Intermediate Petrochemicals Industries Co. Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tayseer Mousa Ibrahim Amer Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Malek Ibrahim Mohammed Al Hijazi Director-Finance
Mohammed Toufik Abdulrahman Amro Chairman
Omar Mohammed Namir Jamous Director
Abdul Hafeez Ahmed Saeed Al Ajlouni Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERMEDIATE PETROCHEMICALS INDUSTRIES CO. LTD-25.51%3
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION7.93%100 149
AIR LIQUIDE4.49%81 871
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-20.98%38 542
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.15.66%34 944
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION2.58%23 688