Intermediate Petrochemicals Industries : Board Of Directors-(IPCH)-2022-04-25

ﺍﻝصﻥﺍﻉﺍﺕ ﺍﻝبﺕﺭﻭكﻱﻡﺍﻭﻱﺓ ﺍﻝﻭسﻱطﺓ
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: ﺔﻄﻴﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻭﺎﻤﻴﻛﻭﺮﺘﺒﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ
Date: 25-04-2022 10:52:28 AM
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﻴﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻳﻭﺎﻤﻴﻛﻭﺮﺘﺒﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
AM 10:52:28 2022-04-25 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Appointment of a representative of legal entity in Board of Directors
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﻞﺜﻤﻣ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺗ -: ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ
Kindly be informed that the legal member of ﺎﻧﻮﻠﺒﻣﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺮﻳﺪﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﻭ ﺩﺍﺮﻴﺘﺳﻼﻟ on 21-04-2022 appointed Mr./Mrs. HUSSEIN SADEDDIN HUSSEIN SHRAIM as his representative in the Board of Directors of the company. Attached for your reference is a copy of the Bio of the representative.
ﻭ ﺩﺍﺮﻴﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺎﻧﻮﻠﺒﻣﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ/ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ 2022-04-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺮﻳﺪﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﻢﻳﺮﺷ ﻦﻴﺴﺣ ﻦﻳﺪﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺳ ﻦﻴﺴﺣ . ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ
.ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ
Date of Appointment: 21-04-2022
2022-04-21 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors
User Name: Malek AL - Hejazi
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
Malek AL - Hejazi :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
