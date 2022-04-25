Intermediate Petrochemicals Industries : Board Of Directors-(IPCH)-2022-04-25

Kindly be informed that the legal member of ﺎﻧﻮﻠﺒﻣﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺮﻳﺪﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﻭ ﺩﺍﺮﻴﺘﺳﻼﻟ on 21-04-2022 appointed Mr./Mrs. HUSSEIN SADEDDIN HUSSEIN SHRAIM as his representative in the Board of Directors of the company. Attached for your reference is a copy of the Bio of the representative.

ﻭ ﺩﺍﺮﻴﺘﺳﻼﻟ ﺎﻧﻮﻠﺒﻣﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻱﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﻻﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ ﺓﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ/ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻤﺴﺘﺑ 2022-04-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺮﻳﺪﺼﺘﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻲﻓ ﻪﻟ ﻼﺜﻤﻣ ﻢﻳﺮﺷ ﻦﻴﺴﺣ ﻦﻳﺪﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺳ ﻦﻴﺴﺣ . ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ .ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻞﺜﻤﻤﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺗﺍﺬﻟﺍ ﺓﺮﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ