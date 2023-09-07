Intermediate Petrochemicals Industries Company PSC is a Jordan-based chemical company that focuses on supplying intermediate petrochemicals to the manufacturing industries in the plastics sector. The Company owns and operates the following plants: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Compounds Plant, whose products have applications in the production of bottles, pipes, injection articles, shutters, cables, hoses, flexible profiles and wrappings; Unsaturated Polyester Resins Plant, which manufactures polyester resins in various types; Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Sheet (Relon) Plant, which offers a range of profiles composed of polyester sheets reinforced with fiberglass; Organic Peroxides Plant; Spectrafin Masterbatch Plant, which offers products that have applications in film extrusion, blow modeling, and injection molding; Organic Solvents Plant; Urea/Phenol Formaldehyde Resins Plant, and Plasticizers Plant.

Sector Commodity Chemicals