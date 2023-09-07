Intermediate Petrochemicals Industries
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
Amman Stock Exchange
Company's Name: Intermediate Petrochemicals Industries
Date: 07-09-2023
Subject: Other Material Information
Intermediate Petrochemicals Industries announces the
occurrence of the following material event:
Material Event
Date of event: 06-09-2023
Any law suits brought by or against the Company or any
judicial or labor disputes that might materially affect the
Company's financial position, whereby the Commission
must be provided with a thorough report about such
proceedings or disputes, and their expected impact on the
Company's profitability and financial position
Chairman of Board of Directors
