Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Intermedical Care and Lab Hospital Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMH   TH9550010002

INTERMEDICAL CARE AND LAB HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(IMH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intermedical Care and Lab Hospital Public : Opinion Report of the Independent Financial Advisor on Asset Acquisition Transaction

04/07/2022 | 02:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
07 Apr 2022 12:50:51
Headline
Opinion Report of the Independent Financial Advisor on Asset Acquisition Transaction
Symbol
IMH
Source
IMH
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Intermedical Care and Lab Hospital pcl published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 06:22:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTERMEDICAL CARE AND LAB HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
02:23aINTERMEDICAL CARE AND LAB HOSPITAL P : Opinion Report of the Independent Financial Advisor..
PU
03/13INTERMEDICAL CARE AND LAB HOSPITAL P : Notification on the Completion Date of the Shares R..
PU
02/27Intermedical Care and Lab Hospital Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for ..
CI
2021Intermedical Care and Lab Hospital Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for ..
CI
2021Intermedical Care and Lab Hospital Public Company Limited announces an Equity Buyback f..
CI
2021Intermedical Care and Lab Hospital Public Company Limited authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2021Intermedical Care and Lab Hospital Public Company Limited Reports Unaudited Consolidate..
CI
2021Intermedical Care and Lab Hospital Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for ..
CI
2021Intermedical Care and Lab Hospital Public Company Limited entered into information memo..
CI
2021Intermedical Care and Lab Hospital Public Company Limited Announces Audited Earnings Re..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 982 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
Net income 2022 458 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,45x
Yield 2022 5,39%
Capitalization 3 852 M 115 M 115 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,92x
EV / Sales 2023 3,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart INTERMEDICAL CARE AND LAB HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Intermedical Care and Lab Hospital Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 18,00 THB
Average target price 28,00 THB
Spread / Average Target 55,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sitthiwat Kamkatwong Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ratchaneeporn Mokkarawut Chief Financial Officer
Thanawat Polvichai Chairman
Narongphol Hawcharoen Director-Medical & Nurse
Tiwaporn Kuntasuwan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERMEDICAL CARE AND LAB HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED42.86%115
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-25.02%27 264
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-6.33%20 220
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD-12.94%13 057
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED8.70%11 859
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-10.21%11 134