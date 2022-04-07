Intermedical Care and Lab Hospital Public : Opinion Report of the Independent Financial Advisor on Asset Acquisition Transaction
04/07/2022 | 02:23am EDT
Date/Time
07 Apr 2022 12:50:51
Headline
Opinion Report of the Independent Financial Advisor on Asset Acquisition Transaction
Symbol
IMH
Source
IMH
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.
Intermedical Care and Lab Hospital pcl published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 06:22:09 UTC.