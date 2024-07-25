This press release is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada and Japan, or any other country in which its publication or distribution is prohibited by the applicable legislation. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities. The securities referred to in this press release are not, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933.

ANALYSIS INTO GROUP RESTRUCTURING PROJECT THROUGH THE

INTEGRATION OF INTERMONTE PARTNERS SIM S.P.A. AND SUBSIDIARY

INTERMONTE SIM S.P.A.

Milan, 24 July 2024 - in a meeting today the Board of Directors of Intermonte Partners SIM S.p.A. (hereafter the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") gave a mandate to the Company's Chief Executive Officer to look into a corporate restructuring project (the "Project") involving a merger with INTERMONTE SIM (subsidiary controlled at 87.05%), including the potential execution methods. Once the examination and verifications are complete, the Project will be submitted to the competent bodies for the appropriate evaluations and resolutions in accordance with current legislation, subject to obtaining the necessary authorisations from the competent Authorities.

The Project is aimed at simplifying the Group's corporate structure and pursuing greater operational efficiency, as well as optimising the cost structure.

INTERMONTE

Intermonte is an independent Italian investment bank that is a leading light for Italian and international institutional investors in the mid & small caps segment. Listed on Borsa Italiana's Euronext Growth Milan market, it has a business model that is diversified across four lines: "Investment Banking", "Sales & Trading", Global Markets" and "Digital Division & Advisory". The Investment Banking division provides services related to extraordinary transactions, including Equity Capital Market, M&A and Debt Capital Market transactions, for listed and non-listed companies. The Sales & Trading and Global Markets divisions support the investment decisions of over 650 Italian and foreign institutional investors, thanks to research of the highest standing by more than 50 professional operators specialising in various asset classes: shares, bonds, derivatives, ETFs, currencies, and commodities. The Research Department is a constant presence at the top end of international rankings for the quality of its research, and offers the broadest coverage of the Italian equity market based on a high degree of sector-specific specialisation. Digital Division

Advisory addresses retail investors, financial advisors and private bankers through the Websim brand, specialising in the production of financial content, investment solutions and research dedicated to SMEs in the EGM segment.

