Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Intermonte Partners SIM S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INT   IT0005460016

INTERMONTE PARTNERS SIM S.P.A.

(INT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:10 2023-02-08 am EST
2.668 EUR   -0.82%
01:20pIntermonte Partners SIM goes ahead with share buybacks
AN
01/24Intermonte purchased 7,400 shares of its own common stock
AN
01/23CORRECT: Intermonte, Jody Vender joins company as senior advisor
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intermonte Partners SIM goes ahead with share buybacks

02/08/2023 | 01:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Intermonte Partners SIM Spa reported Tuesday that it purchased 7,106 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of about EUR2.58, for a total value of EUR18,363.47.

As of today, the company holds 4.3 million treasury shares, accounting for 12 percent of its share capital.

Intermonte Partners SIM stock closed Wednesday down 1.0 percent at EUR2.66 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about INTERMONTE PARTNERS SIM S.P.A.
01:20pIntermonte Partners SIM goes ahead with share buybacks
AN
01/24Intermonte purchased 7,400 shares of its own common stock
AN
01/23CORRECT: Intermonte, Jody Vender joins company as senior advisor
AN
01/23Intermonte, Jody Vender joins company as senior advisor
AN
01/16Intermonte purchased 12,400 shares of its own common stock
AN
01/10Intermonte purchased more than 9,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
2022Certain Ordinary Shares of Intermonte Partners SIM S.p.A are subject to a Lock-Up Agree..
CI
2022Tranche Update on Intermonte Partners SIM S.p.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Mar..
CI
2022Intermonte Partners Sim S P A : - Press Release post Ordinary Sherholders' Meeting
PU
2022Intermonte Partners SIM S.p.A. announces an Equity Buyback.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 41,0 M 43,8 M 43,8 M
Net income 2022 8,06 M 8,62 M 8,62 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 9,67%
Capitalization 85,7 M 91,7 M 91,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 135
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart INTERMONTE PARTNERS SIM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Intermonte Partners SIM S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERMONTE PARTNERS SIM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,69 €
Average target price 3,10 €
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Managers and Directors
Guglielmo Manetti Director & Partner
Alessandro Valeri Partner
Alberto Villa Head-Research
Andrea Lago Managing Director, Head-Legal & Administration
Alessandro Chieffi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERMONTE PARTNERS SIM S.P.A.7.60%92
MORGAN STANLEY16.33%166 194
CHARLES SCHWAB-2.49%151 561
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.7.99%130 438
CITIGROUP INC.13.04%99 031
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED4.97%43 451