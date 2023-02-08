Intermonte Partners SIM goes ahead with share buybacks

(Alliance News) - Intermonte Partners SIM Spa reported Tuesday that it purchased 7,106 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of about EUR2.58, for a total value of EUR18,363.47.

As of today, the company holds 4.3 million treasury shares, accounting for 12 percent of its share capital.

Intermonte Partners SIM stock closed Wednesday down 1.0 percent at EUR2.66 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

