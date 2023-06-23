(Alliance News) - Intermonte Partners SIM Spa announced Friday that its board has decided to kick off a new buyback plan of up to 600,000 prorpie ordinary shares.

For the shares - equal to 1.9 percent of its share capital - the SIM will shell out a maximum of EUR1.7 million. The new plan starts today and will end on the eve of shareholders' approval of the 2023 budget.

Intermonte Partners SIM stock is up 2.0 percent at EUR2.51 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

