(Alliance News) - Intermonte Partners SIM Spa reported Tuesday that it bought back 6,800 of its own ordinary shares between March 25 and March 28.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.6025, for a total value of EUR17,697.06.

To date, the company holds 323,079 treasury shares, representing 1.0 percent of its share capital.

Intermonte Partners SIM stock closed Tuesday down 2.7 percent at EUR2.55 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.