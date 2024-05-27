May 27, 2024 at 12:44 pm EDT

(Alliance News) - Intermonte Partners SIM Spa reported Monday that it bought back 11,213 prorpie ordinary shares between May 13 and May 27.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR2.46 per share, for a total value of EUR27,529.04.

As of today, the company detinee 223,858 of its own shares, accounting for 0.7 percent of its share capital.

Intermonte Partners SIM stock closed Monday up 0.4 percent at EUR2.49 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

