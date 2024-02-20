(Alliance News) - Intermonte Partners SIM Spa announced Tuesday that during the period from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, it bought back 7,900 of its own shares at an average unit price of EUR2.51224 for a total value of EUR19,846.70.

As a result of these purchases, Intermonte holds 281,091 treasury shares, representing approximately 0.9 percent of its share capital.

Intermonte Partners SIM's stock on Tuesday closed in the green by 1.6 percent at EUR2.54 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

