Intermonte does not adjust dividend despite drop in 2022 profit

(Alliance News) - Intermonte Partners SIM Spa reported that it ended 2022 with net income down to EUR7.6 million from EUR8.7 million in 2021.

Net interest and other banking income fell to EUR38.3 million from EUR43.9 million, net income from financial operations dropped to EUR38.2 million from EUR43.9 million, and pretax profit decreased to EUR7.6 million from EUR8.7 million.

During 2022, the Intermonte Group posted a 14 percent drop in revenues to EUR37.6 million from EUR43.8 million in 2021. Costs dropped by 15 percent, showing a cost income ratio of 72.7 percent, in line with the average of the previous three years.

The group ended 2022 with an ROE of 14.5 percent, while maintaining high levels of capitalization with an IFR ratio or capital ratio of about 6.5 times minimum capital requirements.

Intermonte Partners SIM's board of directors will propose to the shareholders' meeting the distribution of a dividend per share of EUR0.26, unchanged from the previous year and with a payout ratio of more than 100 percent of consolidated net income, thanks to the group's capital strength.

"The balanced diversification of our business allowed the group to decisively outperform the adverse trends in our industry in a particularly difficult 2022 for many investment-related sectors," commented Guglielmo Manetti, managing director of Intermonte Partners SIM . Exposure to different segments and market strategies for the Sales & Trading and Global Market areas, together with investments made in strategic growth areas in Investment Banking and the Digital division, have allowed us to maintain a very attractive level of profitability and return to shareholders, with a dividend yield of around 10 percent, against a capital strength that remains particularly high."

"The investments made in new technologies, resources, skills, and ESG risk mitigation initiatives will help add further value in an environment of general uncertainty. We continue to consider as a major strength our positioning on the Italian medium and small business segment, which remains a particularly interesting sector full of opportunities."

