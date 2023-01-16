Advanced search
    INT   IT0005460016

INTERMONTE PARTNERS SIM S.P.A.

(INT)
01:55:03 2023-01-16 am EST
2.560 EUR   +2.48%
01/10Intermonte purchased more than 9,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
2022Certain Ordinary Shares of Intermonte Partners SIM S.p.A are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-OCT-2022.
CI
2022Intermonte Partners Sim S P A : - Press Release post Ordinary Sherholders' Meeting
PU
Intermonte purchased 12,400 shares of its own common stock

01/16/2023 | 01:52pm EST
(Alliance News) - Intermonte Partners SIM Spa announced Tuesday that it bought 12,400 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.4941, for a total value of EUR30,927.86.

As of today, the company holds 4.3 million treasury shares, accounting for about 12 percent of its share capital.

Intermonte Partners SIM stock closed Monday in the green by 2.5 percent at EUR2.56 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 41,0 M 44,3 M 44,3 M
Net income 2022 8,06 M 8,72 M 8,72 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 10,4%
Capitalization 79,7 M 86,2 M 86,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 135
Free-Float 88,8%
Technical analysis trends INTERMONTE PARTNERS SIM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,50 €
Average target price 3,10 €
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Managers and Directors
Guglielmo Manetti Director & Partner
Alessandro Valeri Partner
Alberto Villa Head-Research
Andrea Lago Managing Director, Head-Legal & Administration
Alessandro Chieffi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERMONTE PARTNERS SIM S.P.A.-0.08%86
MORGAN STANLEY7.81%154 915
CHARLES SCHWABB-0.34%154 902
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.8.92%128 649
CITIGROUP INC.10.37%96 688
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED4.22%43 499