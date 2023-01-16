Intermonte purchased 12,400 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Intermonte Partners SIM Spa announced Tuesday that it bought 12,400 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.4941, for a total value of EUR30,927.86.

As of today, the company holds 4.3 million treasury shares, accounting for about 12 percent of its share capital.

Intermonte Partners SIM stock closed Monday in the green by 2.5 percent at EUR2.56 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.