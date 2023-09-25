(Alliance News) - Intermonte Partners SIM Spa reported Tuesday that it purchased 7,147 of its own ordinary shares between Sept. 18 and Sept. 22.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.432741907, for a total value of EUR17,289.09.

Since the start of the buyback, Intermonte has purchased 65,481 treasury shares, or 0.2 percent of its share capital.

Intermonte Partners SIM stock on Monday closed unchanged at EUR2.41 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

