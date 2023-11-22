(Alliance News) - Intermonte Partners SIM Spa reported Tuesday that it purchased 8,450 of its own ordinary shares between Nov. 13 and Nov. 17.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.3310, for a total value of EUR19,696.99.

Since the start of the buyback, Intermonte has bought back 109,592 of its own shares, representing 0.3 percent of its share capital.

Intermonte Partners SIM stock closed Wednesday up 1.3 percent at EUR2.38 per share.

