Intermonte purchased more than 9,000 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Intermonte Partners SIM Spa reported Tuesday that it purchased 9,457 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 2 and Jan. 6.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.4947, for a total value of EUR23,593.00.

As of today, the company holds 4.2 million of its own shares, accounting for about 12 percent of its share capital.

Intermonte Partners SIM stock closed Tuesday in the red by 0.4 percent at EUR2.49 per share.

