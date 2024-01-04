(Alliance News) - Intermonte SIM Spa reported that it bought back 10,000 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 18 and Dec. 29.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.5107, for a total value of EUR25,107.

To date, the company holds 238,632 treasury shares, or 0.7 percent of its share capital.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

