Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. International Bancshares Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOC   US4590441030

INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION

(IBOC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IBC Bank : Leaders Applaud Border Opening

10/14/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prohibition on “non-essential” travel has devastated border economy

International Bank of Commerce leaders welcomed news that the Biden administration intends to relax travel restrictions on land-border crossings from Mexico and Canada. The restrictions, which have been in place since March 2020 and have barred land-border crossings to all “non-essential” travel, have devastated the border economy in South Texas.

“Businesses that were already hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic were wrecked by the border closure,” said Dennis Nixon, president of IBC Bank and chairman of the board of International Bancshares Corporation. “In Laredo, for example, Mexican shoppers account for 40 to 45 percent of retail activity, according to a report from the Dallas Federal Reserve. Similar economic impacts from Mexican visitors can be found in Brownsville, McAllen and Eagle Pass,” Nixon added.

“These supposedly temporary border closures were instituted in the early days of the pandemic, without any scientific rationale, in the hope that they would slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. They’ve been extended, month after month for 20 months. Now, perhaps, we’re seeing a more sensible approach to land-border crossings,” Nixon concluded.

The current restrictions only apply to land-border crossings. Air travel from Mexico and Canada is not subject to the essential travel requirement. Beginning in November, foreign nationals seeking to enter the United States at land borders for nonessential reasons will be allowed to enter with proof of vaccination.

“Our border communities are in fact one city spanning two countries,” said IBC Bank Executive Vice President Gerald “Gerry” Schwebel. “For 20 months, the ban on non-essential travel has separated families, hurt businesses and disrupted the historic ties that bind residents of both sides of the border. As we approach the holiday season, there is now some hope that the traditional interaction that makes our communities so vibrant may return.”

About IBC Bank
IBC Bank and Commerce Bank are divisions of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ: IBOC), a $15.3 billion multi-bank financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, with 186 facilities and 281 ATMs serving 87 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. IBC Bank’s slogan “We Do More” reflects the bank’s dedication to the growth and success of the customers and the communities it has been serving since 1966. IBC Bank recently made the Forbes list of top eight banks in Texas and was among the World’s Best Banks 2021 list. MEMBER FDIC / INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION. Follow our Facebook and Instagram page, @IBCBankWeDoMore. More information is available at ibc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION
10/13INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : IBC Bank Leaders Laud Easing of Border Closure
PU
08/26INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : IBC Bank - Corpus Christi Announces Promotion of Gustavo A. Bar..
PU
08/19INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/09INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Sets Dividend at $0.60 a Share
MT
08/09INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/09INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION : Announces Cash Dividend Increase
BU
08/09International Bancshares Corporation Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on September 3, 2..
CI
08/05INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
08/05Tranche Update on International Bancshares Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced ..
CI
08/05International Bancshares Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter En..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 493 M - -
Net income 2020 167 M - -
Net cash 2020 989 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
Yield 2020 2,94%
Capitalization 2 580 M 2 580 M -
EV / Sales 2019 6,45x
EV / Sales 2020 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 2 355
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Bancshares Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dennis E. Nixon Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas B. Howland Independent Director
Larry A. Norton Independent Director
Javier de Anda Independent Director
Roberto R. Resendez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION9.72%2 580
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.13%481 093
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.33%363 019
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.12%246 717
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.66%207 473
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY52.58%189 100