Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. International Bancshares Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOC   US4590441030

INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION

(IBOC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

International Bancshares : IBC Reports Strong Earnings

08/05/2021 | 12:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC), one of the largest independent bank holding companies in Texas, today reported net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $92.0 million or $1.45 diluted earnings per common share ($1.45 per share basic), compared to $41.5 million or $.65 diluted earnings per common share ($.66 per share basic) for the same period in 2020, representing an increase of 123.1 percent in diluted earnings per share and an increase of 121.7 percent in net income. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $142.8 million or $2.25 diluted earnings per common share ($2.25 per share basic), compared to $76.3 million or $1.19 diluted earnings per common share ($1.19 per share basic) for the same period of 2020, representing an increase of 89.1 percent in diluted earnings per share and an increase of 87.2 percent in net income.

Net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was significantly impacted by the sale of an equity interest in a merchant banking investment held by one of our non-bank subsidiaries totaling $42.8 million, net of tax. Net income for the periods was also positively affected by a decrease in the provision for credit losses compared to the same periods of 2020. The credit loss expense charged to operations increased throughout 2020 as a result of increases in the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) due to deteriorating economic conditions as a result of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) and the impact of those conditions on certain segments of our loan portfolio. Economic conditions during the first six months of 2021 have stabilized or slightly improved in certain segments. The pool-specific qualitative loss factors management deemed appropriate for the ACL calculation at Dec. 31, 2020 remained constant in the June 30, 2021 ACL calculation, which positively impacted the calculation and resulted in a decrease of approximately $20.1 million, net of tax, in the credit loss expense charged to operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. Net interest income continues to be negatively impacted by the Federal Reserve Board (“FRB”) action to decrease interest rates in March 2020.

“The global health crisis resulting from COVID-19 has continued to impact business. Economic conditions have continued to improve but have not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. The vaccines for COVID-19 have become widely available to larger sectors of the population. However, large sectors of the population have chosen not to take the vaccine, resulting in a prolonging of the pandemic and a delay in understanding the long-term impacts of the pandemic. The slight improvement in forecasted economic conditions positively impacted our ACL calculation in the first and second quarters, resulting in lower credit loss expense compared to the same periods of 2020. We continue to be confident in our exceptionally strong capital position, significant liquidity and strong relationship deposit base. Management strategies that were established at the onset of the pandemic remain in place and we remain fully committed to making the best decisions possible to protect the future of our company for our customers, employees and shareholders,” said Dennis E. Nixon, President and CEO. “We will continue to monitor the crisis and the impact on our business and are confident that we are making prudent choices to ensure that we continue the 55-plus years of success we have delivered.”

Total assets at June 30, 2021 were approximately $15.3 billion compared to approximately $14.0 billion at Dec. 31, 2020. Total net loans were approximately $7.3 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $7.4 billion at Dec. 31, 2020. Deposits were approximately $11.9 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to approximately $10.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2020.

IBC is a multi-bank financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, with 186 facilities and 281 ATMs serving 87 communities in Texas and Oklahoma.

“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained in this release which are not historical facts contain forward looking information with respect to plans, projections or future performance of IBC and its subsidiaries, the occurrence of which involve certain risks and uncertainties detailed in IBC’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Copies of IBC’s SEC filings and Annual Report (as an exhibit to the 10-K) may be downloaded from the SEC filings site located at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION
12:54pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:34pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : IBC Reports Strong Earnings
BU
12:22pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
07/21INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : KGBTexas Communications (Form 8-K)
PU
07/21INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
07/21INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Forbes Gives High Ranks to IBC Bank
BU
06/25INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION : IBOC) dropped from Russell 2000 Dynamic I..
CI
06/09INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : IBC Bank Offers Tips to Help Seniors Avoid Scams in t..
PU
06/04INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Boost U.S. economy with fewer barriers to trade
PU
05/20INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 493 M - -
Net income 2020 167 M - -
Net cash 2020 989 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
Yield 2020 2,94%
Capitalization 2 496 M 2 496 M -
EV / Sales 2019 6,45x
EV / Sales 2020 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 2 355
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Bancshares Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dennis E. Nixon Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas B. Howland Independent Director
Larry A. Norton Independent Director
Javier de Anda Independent Director
Roberto R. Resendez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION4.78%2 496
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.02%451 929
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.26%322 038
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%238 161
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY52.92%189 511
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.37%185 576