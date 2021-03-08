Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  International Bancshares Corporation    IBOC

INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION

(IBOC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Bancshares : Our CEO's Response to the Mask Mandate Lift

03/08/2021 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IBC Bank is committed to the continuing safe care of our employees and customers while serving our customer's financial needs. We recognize an executive order has been issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, lifting restrictions on face coverings in public spaces, and going back to full, 100% occupancy in public buildings that will go into effect on March 10, 2021, however, to maintain the safety and health of our employees and our customers, IBC Bank will continue to:

  • require our employees to use face coverings and social distancing at all facilities both front and back end office spaces;
  • keep our lobby floor markings to guide customers to keep 6 feet apart while standing in line;
  • request all customers to abide by social distancing rules at the teller line, at services desks and while performing any business transaction at our facilities;
  • stress to all employees the importance of following all the CDC protocols such as use of hand sanitizers, hand washing, six feet social distancing, face covering and reporting any symptoms that may represent a COVID 19 infection.

Our bank policy focuses and prioritizes the safety and health of our employees and customers. The use of face mask and social distancing protocols will continue to ensure we lower the prevalence of the virus.

We believe it is everyone's responsibility to ensure we get back to normalcy. We appreciate everyone's understanding and cooperation.

Dennis E. Nixon

Disclaimer

International Bancshares Corporation published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 22:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION
05:37pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES  : Our CEO's Response to the Mask Mandate Lift
PU
03/02INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES  : IBC Bank | Meet Our Corporate Female Executives
PU
02/25INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
02/25INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES  : Logs Decline in 2020 Results
MT
02/25INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
02/25INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES  : IBC Reports 2020 Earnings
BU
02/24INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES  : How to Maximize Savings in the Midst of a Pandemic
PU
02/04INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/28INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES  : IBC Bank and Communities Raise $2.1 Million for Fell..
PU
01/25INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES  : Sets Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 Per Share, Pay on F..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 493 M - -
Net income 2020 167 M - -
Net cash 2020 989 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
Yield 2020 2,94%
Capitalization 3 195 M 3 195 M -
EV / Sales 2019 6,45x
EV / Sales 2020 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 2 355
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Bancshares Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dennis E. Nixon Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Irving Greenblum Independent Director
Douglas B. Howland Independent Director
Larry A. Norton Independent Director
Javier de Anda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION30.93%3 103
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.76%460 503
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION21.84%318 824
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.54%292 343
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.38%211 975
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.61%199 574
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ