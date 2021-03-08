International Bancshares : Our CEO's Response to the Mask Mandate Lift

IBC Bank is committed to the continuing safe care of our employees and customers while serving our customer's financial needs. We recognize an executive order has been issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, lifting restrictions on face coverings in public spaces, and going back to full, 100% occupancy in public buildings that will go into effect on March 10, 2021, however, to maintain the safety and health of our employees and our customers, IBC Bank will continue to:

require our employees to use face coverings and social distancing at all facilities both front and back end office spaces;

keep our lobby floor markings to guide customers to keep 6 feet apart while standing in line;

request all customers to abide by social distancing rules at the teller line, at services desks and while performing any business transaction at our facilities;

stress to all employees the importance of following all the CDC protocols such as use of hand sanitizers, hand washing, six feet social distancing, face covering and reporting any symptoms that may represent a COVID 19 infection.

Our bank policy focuses and prioritizes the safety and health of our employees and customers. The use of face mask and social distancing protocols will continue to ensure we lower the prevalence of the virus.

We believe it is everyone's responsibility to ensure we get back to normalcy. We appreciate everyone's understanding and cooperation.

Dennis E. Nixon