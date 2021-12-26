International Battery Metals : Management Discussion and Analysis

INTERNATIONAL BATTERY METALS LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the three and nine months ended October 31, 2021 Dated December 22, 2021

INTERNATIONAL BATTERY METALS LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Introduction

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the financial position and results of operations of International Battery Metals Ltd., (the "Company" or "IBAT") should be read in conjunction with the annual audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended January 31, 2021, the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2021, and the related notes contained therein. All dollar figures included therein and in the following MD&A are quoted in Canadian dollars unless indicated otherwise. Additional information relevant to the Company and its activities can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. This MD&A is current as of December 22, 2021. International Battery Metals Ltd. MD&A for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2021. Page 2

The Company International Battery Metals Ltd. is an advanced technology company that is developing technologies for the extraction and processing of lithium from various sources. The objective of management is to maximize shareholder value by developing lithium extraction technologies as well as lithium resource properties and attempting to produce lithium in a cost-effective and ecologically sound manner. The Company's head office is located at Suite 1140, 625 Howe Street Vancouver BC V6C 2T6 and the Company's registered office is located at Suite 704, 595 Howe Street, Vancouver BC, V6C 2T5. The Company was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on July 29, 2010. The fiscal year end of the Company is January 31. The Company changed its name from Rheingold Exploration Corp. to International Battery Metals Ltd. on August 23, 2017. On February 25, 2015, the Company voluntarily delisted its common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange and commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "RGE". On August 23, 2017, the Company changed its name to International Battery Metals Ltd. and commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "IBAT". On April 12, 2018, the Company closed an asset purchase agreement with North American Lithium Inc. ("NAL") and Selective Adsorption Lithium ("SAL") a company controlled by shareholders of NAL pursuant to which the Company acquired NAL's data, analysis and reports related to lithium extraction from oil field brines for petro-lithium extraction projects. On June 11, 2018, the Company filed for patent protection at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a novel process to produce high purity lithium products that do not rely on electrolysis. This patent application, along with previous applications will protect directly IBAT's extraction and production process in the United States as the Company also prepares to file the application internationally. On December 20, 2021, the Company announced that it has received a notice of allowance for its mobile lithium extraction patent application from the United States Patent Office. On August 20, 2018, the Company retained IMPACT Technology Development ("IMPACT") to help facilitate the engineering, design, and construction of its first proprietary mobile lithium extraction unit. By November 6, 2018, IMPACT had completed its Phase 2 of engineering study, design, and cost analysis, and on December 5, 2018, a successful live demonstration of the Company's lithium extraction technology was performed. On November 8, 2018, the Company entered into a licensing agreement (the "Licensing Agreement") with Ensorcia Metals Corporation ("Ensorcia") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sorcia Minerals LLC ("Sorcia"), whereby the Company will license its novel lithium extraction technology to Sorcia for use in extracting Lithium Carbonate from lithium bearing brine sources in the country of Chile. On November 20, 2018, the Company entered into a second licensing agreement with Ensorcia and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ensorcia Argentina LLC ("EAL"), whereby the Company will license its lithium extraction technology to EAL for use in the extraction of lithium chloride from lithium bearing brine sources in the country of Argentina. During the nine months ended October 31, 2021, the Company was actively working to finalize the engineering, sourcing equipment, and building the initial mobile lithium extraction unit. The unit is nearing completion and preliminary testing in the United States will commence early 2022 prior to its deployment International Battery Metals Ltd. MD&A for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2021. Page 4