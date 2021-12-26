International Battery Metals : Quarterly Report

International Battery Metals Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Three and Nine Months Ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company") have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financing Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These condensed consolidated interim financial statements, which are the responsibility of management, are unaudited and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. The Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors have reviewed and approved these consolidated interim financial statements. In accordance with the disclosure requirements of National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

International Battery Metals Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at October 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021 (Expressed in Canadian dollars) October 31, January 31, Note 2021 2021 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Current assets Cash 20 $ 85,034 $ 212,213 Amounts receivable 5 7,118 5,830 Prepaid expenses 6 62,969 106,594 Total current assets 155,121 324,637 Equipment 7 7,569,906 4,161,248 Intangible assets 8, 9 4,330,418 4,831,008 Deferred acquisition costs 11 - 229,967 $ 12,055,445 $ 9,546,860 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade payables and other liabilities 12, 15, 20 $ 2,861,344 $ 589,619 Derivative liability 13, 14, 20 3,623,146 4,239,699 Total current liabilities 6,484,490 4,829,318 Shareholders' equity Share capital 13 26,169,596 23,560,826 Obligation to issue shares 8, 13 543,451 895,470 Reserves 14 5,279,161 5,210,671 Deficit (26,520,818) (24,993,136) Accumulated other comprehensive income 99,565 43,711 5,570,955 4,717,542 $ 12,055,445 $ 9,546,860 Nature and Continuance of Operations (Note 1) Subsequent Event (Note 22) Approved and Authorized by the Board on December 22, 2021: "John Burba" Director "Logan Anderson" Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

International Battery Metals Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income For the three and nine months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) Three months ended October Nine months ended October 31, 31, Note 2021 2020 2021 2020 Expenses Amortization of intangible asset 9 $ 169,317 $ 169,318 $ 500,590 $ 504,272 General and administrative 15,16 690,795 373,392 1,643,645 829,777 Operating loss (860,112) (542,710) (2,144,235) (1,334,049) Gain on derecognition of derivative liability 13,14 - - 3,962,612 - Change in fair value of derivative liability 13,14 762,027 (185,054) (3,346,059) 406,337 Other income 10 - - - 2,700 Finance costs 10 - - - (46) Loss on settlement of debt 13 - (490,271) - (490,271) Loss for the period $ (98,085) $ (1,218,035) $ (1,527,682) $ (1,415,329) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustments 73,261 (36,680) 55,854 (20,809) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (24,824) (1,254,715) (1,471,828) (1,436,138) Earnings (Loss) per share, basic and diluted $ (0.00) $ (0.02) $ (0.01) $ (0.02) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 126,401,332 63,971,166 124,683,129 63,620,801 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.