International Battery Metals : Quarterly Report

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Three and Nine Months Ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company") have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financing Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These condensed consolidated interim financial statements, which are the responsibility of management, are unaudited and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. The Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors have reviewed and approved these consolidated interim financial statements. In accordance with the disclosure requirements of National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
International Battery Metals Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at October 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
October 31,
January 31,
Note
2021
2021
(unaudited)
(audited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
20
$
85,034
$
212,213
Amounts receivable
5
7,118
5,830
Prepaid expenses
6
62,969
106,594
Total current assets
155,121
324,637
Equipment
7
7,569,906
4,161,248
Intangible assets
8, 9
4,330,418
4,831,008
Deferred acquisition costs
11
-
229,967
$
12,055,445
$
9,546,860
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade payables and other liabilities
12, 15, 20
$
2,861,344
$
589,619
Derivative liability
13, 14, 20
3,623,146
4,239,699
Total current liabilities
6,484,490
4,829,318
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
13
26,169,596
23,560,826
Obligation to issue shares
8, 13
543,451
895,470
Reserves
14
5,279,161
5,210,671
Deficit
(26,520,818)
(24,993,136)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
99,565
43,711
5,570,955
4,717,542
$
12,055,445
$
9,546,860
Nature and Continuance of Operations (Note 1)
Subsequent Event (Note 22)
Approved and Authorized by the Board on December 22, 2021:
"John Burba"
Director
"Logan Anderson"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
International Battery Metals Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income For the three and nine months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)
Three months ended October
Nine months ended October
31,
31,
Note
2021
2020
2021
2020
Expenses
Amortization of intangible asset
9
$
169,317
$
169,318
$
500,590
$
504,272
General and administrative
15,16
690,795
373,392
1,643,645
829,777
Operating loss
(860,112)
(542,710)
(2,144,235)
(1,334,049)
Gain on derecognition of
derivative liability
13,14
-
-
3,962,612
-
Change in fair value of derivative
liability
13,14
762,027
(185,054)
(3,346,059)
406,337
Other income
10
-
-
-
2,700
Finance costs
10
-
-
-
(46)
Loss on settlement of debt
13
-
(490,271)
-
(490,271)
Loss for the period
$
(98,085)
$
(1,218,035)
$
(1,527,682)
$
(1,415,329)
Other comprehensive income
(loss)
Foreign currency translation
adjustments
73,261
(36,680)
55,854
(20,809)
Loss and comprehensive loss for
the period
(24,824)
(1,254,715)
(1,471,828)
(1,436,138)
Earnings (Loss) per share, basic
and diluted
$
(0.00)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
Weighted average number of
common shares outstanding
126,401,332
63,971,166
124,683,129
63,620,801
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
International Battery Metals Ltd.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows For the nine months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
Cash provided by (used in)
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Income (loss) for the period
$
(1,527,682)
$
(1,415,329)
Non-cash transactions:
Unrealized foreign exchange
(15,171)
(1,679)
Depreciation expense
363
5,303
Amortization of intangible asset
500,590
504,272
Loss of settlement of debt
-
490,271
Gain on derecognition of derivative liability
(3,962,612)
-
Change in fair value of derivative liability
3,346,059
(406,337)
Share-based compensation
203,395
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Amounts receivable
(1,288)
4,202
Prepaid expenses
43,625
(127,757)
Trade payables and other liabilities
1,042,986
2,103,679
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(369,735)
1,156,625
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of equipment
(1,228,798)
(1,384,014)
Deferred acquisition costs
-
(657,388)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,228,798)
(2,041,402)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from private placements
711,307
830,177
Proceeds from warrants exercised
581,358
-
Proceeds from options exercised
117,875
-
Share issuance costs
-
(12,678)
Principal payments on lease liability
-
(5,572)
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,410,540
811,927
Decrease in cash
(187,993)
(72,850)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash
60,814
(20,809)
Cash, beginning of period
212,213
393,224
Cash, end of period
$
85,034
$
299,565
Supplemental Disclosures with Respect to Cash Flows (Note 17)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
