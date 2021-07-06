Log in
    IBT   GB0004559349

INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC

(IBT)
Hardman & Co Research : International Biotechnology Trust (IBT) Initiation of coverage: Investing in a broad spectrum of the drug industry

07/06/2021 | 04:32am EDT
Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research: International Biotechnology Trust (IBT) Initiation of coverage: Investing in a broad spectrum of 
the drug industry 
06-Jul-2021 / 09:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Research: Investing in a broad spectrum of the drug industry 
IBT was established in 1994 to provide institutional and retail investors with the opportunity to participate in global 
biotechnology and life science companies, from early-stage development via venture capital (SV Health Investors funds) 
through to global, multinational biotechnology companies. The main aim of the trust is to generate capital growth, 
while minimising risk, through a diversified portfolio and with an experienced investment management team. Over the 
last five years, IBT's NAV has increased 62%, while the share price has increased 92% over the same period - the 
superior returns generally reflected by a share price premium. 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/investing-in-a-broad-spectrum-of-the-drug-industry/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co                       Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                                   Martin Hall 
London                                              mh@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                                   +44 20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1215641 06-Jul-2021

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215641&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2021 04:31 ET (08:31 GMT)

