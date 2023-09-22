Source: Bloomberg, mid-price (share price), quoted in sterling and SV Health Managers LLP. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Note: All performance data are quoted net of all costs to the Company.

**Active Share is a measure of how much the weightings of a fund's holdings differ from those of the fund's benchmark index. The Company's benchmark index is the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI).

The investment objective of International Biotechnology Trust plc (the "Company") is to seek to achieve long-term capital growth by investing primarily in biotech and other life sciences companies that are either quoted or unquoted and possess the potential for high growth. The Company invests in companies whose shares are considered to have good prospects, with experienced management and strong potential upside through the development and/or commercialisation of a product, device or enabling technology.

Investing in biotech is a way to support a highly innovative sector that is addressing high unmet medical needs. The pace of innovation is increasing, as is demand for biotech's products, and this leads to a dynamic, growth sector that offers investors the potential opportunity for good returns while simultaneously creating a positive social impact.

Marek joined SV Health in 2014 and was appointed as Joint Lead Investment Manager of the Trust in March 2021. Marek has an MSc in Biochemistry and an MSc in Business Management from the Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm.

Kate joined SV Health in 1991 and represents the team of investment professionals managing the unquoted portfolio. Kate is a Managing Partner at SV Health Investors, has a first class degree in Biochemistry from

Ailsa joined SV Health in 2006 and was appointed as Joint Lead Investment Manager of the Trust in March 2021. Ailsa has a BSc (Hons) in Biology from the University of Manchester. She was awarded the IMC in 2002 and the Securities Institute Diploma in 2007.

The Trust made further investments of £0.7m and £0.4m (net of a £0.4m distribution) respectively in the unquoted funds, SV Biotech Crossover Fund and SV Fund VI.

Similarly, Ultragenyx encountered a decline in its stock performance during the month, despite the absence of any substantive fundamental news. The company's share price was adversely affected by the broader biotechnology market's declines in the month.

In the case of Uniqure, there were no significant fundamental news releases during the month; nonetheless, the company's shares exhibited continued weakness. This trend was influenced by the disappointing clinical data stemming from their Huntington's disease program, which was unveiled in June and continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The main detractors from the NAV in the month were Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Uniqure and Ultragenyx. Aurinia experienced a decline in its share value without any underlying fundamental news. As a reminder, Aurinia had previously disclosed its intention to embark on an exploration of strategic alternatives, including the potential sale of its lupus nephritis drug, Lupkynis.

Regeneron experienced an uptick in its share value following the earlier than anticipated approval for the high-dosage variant of its established drug, Eylea, previously held back by the FDA.

Mirati announced the departure of CEO David Meeks, with former CEO and founder Charles Baum stepping forward to assume the role of interim CEO. Simultaneously, the company reported additional clinical data for its lung cancer drug adagrasib and positive development in other early stage projects.

The main positive contributors to the NAV in the month were Amgen, Mirati, and Regeneron. Amgen was bolstered by successfully reaching a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) pertaining to its proposed acquisition of rare disease company Horizon Therapeutics. Consequently, the finalisation of this transaction is now anticipated to occur prior to the close of the year.

Source: Bloomberg and SV Health Managers LLP. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Unless where stated otherwise, performance is shown net of fees and expenses and includes reinvestment dividend and capital gain distributions.

The Board regularly reviews the methods for managing both the discount and premium. The Board considers that conducting share buybacks can help to manage the discount of its share price to NAV, therefore enhancing share price performance for existing Shareholders. When the share price is trading at a premium to NAV, Shareholders have given the Board permission to reissue shares previously bought back or new shares at a premium to NAV.

SV Health Managers LLP was appointed Investment Manager of the Company on 1 January 2005 and Alternative Investment Fund Managers ('AIFM') on 21 July 2014.

Between November 2000 and December 2004, Schroder Ventures Life Sciences Advisers (UK) Ltd, was adviser to the Investment Manager of the Company during that period, Schroder Investment Management Ltd. SV Health Managers LLP's venture capital business advises six venture capital funds with capital commitments of over USD 2bn which primarily invest amounts of between USD 1m and USD 20m in North America and Europe, but will consider innovative investments in other regions.

SV Health Managers LLP manages the SV7 Impact Medicine Fund LP, a specialist USD 265m venture capital biotech fund, the Dementia Discovery Fund LP, a GBP 250m venture capital fund aiming to discover and develop breakthrough treatments for dementia, and the SV Biotech Crossover Opportunities Fund LP, a USD 250m venture capital fund targeting growth-stage, biotechnology companies developing transformative therapies.

SV Health Managers LLP is Authorised and Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm reference number 409119). Further information is available its website www.svhealthinvestors.com

On 3 August 2023 the Board of the Company announced that it has decided to appoint Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd as the Company's Fund Manager and Alternative Investment Fund Manager. The transition is expected to happen in November 2023, following publication of the Company's annual results to 31 August 2023. Further details and information can be found in the announcement that was made via the London Stock Exchange's Regulatory News Service https://www.londonstockexchang...

This financial promotion is issued and approved by SV Health Managers LLP ("SVHM"). Notwithstanding that this document is being provided to you as a financial promotion, you should be made aware that the opportunity described in the document is not suitable for all investors. It should not be relied upon to make an investment decision; any such investment decision should be made only on the basis of the fund scheme documents and appropriate professional advice. Nothing in this fact sheet is intended to be construed as: (i) an offer, invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity; (ii) investment advice or (iii) a recommendation.

The value of investments, and the income from them, may go down as well as up, and is not guaranteed, and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Past performance is not a guide to future performance and exchange rate changes may cause the value of overseas investments to rise or fall. Trusts such as the Company are able to borrow to raise further funds. This is generally known as "gearing", this can have the impact of improving returns in rising markets but conversely can increase the decrease in the value of funds in falling markets.

Investors should bear in mind that investment in biotechnology shares can be subject to risks not normally associated with more developed markets or stocks. Investing in the biotechnology sector carries some particular risks and investment in the Company should be regarded both as long term and as carrying a high level of financial risk. In addition, there is no guarantee that the market price of shares in investment trusts will fully reflect their underlying NAV and it is not uncommon for the market price of such shares to trade at a substantial discount to their NAV.

Active share can range from 0% to 100%. A score of 0% indicates that the portfolio is identical to the benchmark, while a score of 100% indicates that the portfolio has no holdings in common with the benchmark. Generally, higher active share indicates higher level of active management, and is associated with potentially higher returns and greater risk. However, active share alone does not guarantee higher returns, and investors should consider other factors such as fees, risk management, and historical performance when evaluating a portfolio.

