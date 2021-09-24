International Biotechnology Trust : Factsheet

Discount/Premium

Control Mechanism

When the share price is trading at a premium to NAV, Shareholders have given the Board permission to reissue shares previously bought back or new shares at a premium to NAV.

AIFM and Investment Manager

SV Health Managers LLP was appointed Investment Manager of the Company on 1 January 2005 and Alternative Investment Fund Managers ('AIFM') on 21 July 2014.

Between November 2000 and December 2004, Schroder Ventures Life Sciences Advisers (UK) Ltd, was adviser to the Investment Manager of the Company during that period, Schroder Investment Management Ltd.

SV Health Managers LLP's venture capital business advises six venture capital funds with capital commitments of over USD 2bn which primarily invest amounts of between USD 1m and USD 20m in North America and Europe, but will consider innovative investments in other regions.

SV Health Managers LLP manages the SV7 Impact Medicine Fund, a specialist USD 265m venture capital biotech fund and the Dementia Discovery Fund, a GBP 250m venture capital fund aiming to discover and develop breakthrough treatments for dementia.

SV Health Managers LLP is Authorised and Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (ﬁrm reference number 409119).

Further information is available on our website www.svhealthinvestors.com.

Risk Warning

This ﬁnancial promotion is issued and approved by SV Health Managers LLP ("SVHM"). Notwithstanding that this document is being provided to you as a ﬁnancial promotion, you should be made aware that the opportunity described in the document is not suitable for all investors. It should not be relied upon to make an investment decision; any such investment decision should be made only on the basis of the fund scheme documents and appropriate professional advice. Nothing in this fact sheet is intended to be construed as: (i) an offer, invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity; (ii) investment advice or (iii) a recommendation. The value of investments, and the income from them, may go down as well as up, and is not guaranteed, and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Past performance is not a guide to future performance and exchange rate changes may cause the value of overseas investments to rise or fall. Trusts such as the Company are able to borrow to raise further funds. This is generally known as "gearing", this can have the impact of improving returns in rising markets but conversely can increase the decrease in the value of funds in falling markets.

Investors should bear in mind that investment in biotechnology shares can be subject to risks not normally associated with more developed markets or stocks. Investing in the biotechnology sector carries some particular risks and investment in the Company should be regarded both as long term and as carrying a high level of ﬁnancial risk. In addition, there is no guarantee that the market price of shares in investment trusts will fully reﬂect their underlying NAV and it is not uncommon for the market price of such shares to trade at a substantial discount to their NAV.

This document has been prepared and is only made available to recipients who may lawfully receive it in accordance with applicable laws, regulations and rules and binding guidance of regulators. Every effort is taken to ensure the accuracy of the data used in this document but no warranties are given. Full details of the Company, including risk warnings, are published in the Investor Disclosure Document and Key Information Document which are available on request and at www.ibtplc.com. SVHM is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.