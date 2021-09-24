International Biotechnology Trust : Factsheet

Investing in biotech is a way to support a highly innovative sector that is addressing high unmet medical needs. The pace of innovation is increasing, as is demand for biotech's products, and this leads to a dynamic, growth sector that offers investors the potential opportunity for good returns while simultaneously creating a positive social impact.
Investment Objective & Policy
The investment objective of International Biotechnology Trust plc (the "Company") is to seek to achieve long-term capital growth by investing primarily in biotech and other life sciences companies that are either quoted or unquoted and possess the potential for high growth. The Company invests in companies whose shares are considered to have good prospects, with experienced management and strong potential upside through the development and/or commercialisation of a product, device or enabling technology.
Key Attributes of the Trust
Driven by strong fundamentals of the biotech sector.
Access to a broad spectrum of quoted and unquoted investments in the biotech sector.
Provides investors exposure to both potential growth and a competitive yield.
Stocks selected on merit with consideration given to portfolio diversiﬁcation.
Scientiﬁcally and ﬁnancially experienced Fund Managers with access to specialists at SV Health.
Invested in companies at the cutting edge of biotech innovation.
Fund Facts and
Characteristics
Launch Date
6 May 1994
Net Assets
324m
Net Assets per Share
783p
Share Price
730p
Value of Unquoted Investments
31m
Cash balance/ (gearing)
-7%
Number of Portfolio Companies
81*
Shares outstanding
41,383,817
Ex-div date
December 2021
Dividend 4% of NAV p.a. bi-annually
Ongoing costs, including 0.9% management fee, are 1.2% of the company's NAV
Performance Fee: See page 31 of the Annual Report 2020
Continuation Vote: At AGM in 2021; every two years
Year / Interim End: 31 August / 28 February *Excludes 21 companies held by SV Fund VI
Performance
5 year performance %
Total Return
TotalReturn
1 M
1 YR
3 YR
5 YR
NAV per share
5.7%
11.2%
24.6%
63.5%
Share Price
2.3%
3.6%
20.6%
78.9%
NBI
5.3%
24.8%
33.5%
78.7%
FTSE All-Share Index
2.7%
26.9%
11.4%
33.3%
Source: Bloomberg, mid-price (share price), quoted in sterling and SV Health Managers LLP. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Return vs Volatility
5 Years Annualised Chart (%)
Share Price (p)
NAV Per Share (p)
Source: Bloomberg, mid-price (share price), quoted in sterling and SV Health Managers
LLP. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Note: All performance data
are quoted net of all costs to the Company.
Share Codes
DiscretePerformance
YTD
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
NAV per share
-0.3%
29.8%
19.9%
-4.9%
8.2%
-0.6%
Listing
London Stock Exchange
Share Price
-9.0%
36.1%
14.4%
-2.5%
18.3%
1.6%
Reuters / Bloomberg
IBT.L / IBT LN
NBI
12.0%
23.2%
21.1%
-3.3%
11.1%
6.1%
Sedol
0455934 GB
FTSE All-Share Index
13.1%
-9.0%
19.7%
-9.5%
13.1%
16.8%
ISIN
GB0004559349
Source: Bloomberg, mid-price (share price), quoted in sterling and SV Health Managers
LLP. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.
Investment Manager Review
In August 2021, the Trust's NAV per share returned 5.7% (GBP) while the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI) returned 5.3% (GBP). The FTSE All-Share Index returned 2.7% (GBP) and the S&P 500 Index returned 4.1% (GBP). IBT's share price returned 2.3% (GBP).
Source: Bloomberg and SV Health Managers LLP. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Unless where stated otherwise, performance is shown net of fees and expenses and includes reinvestment dividend and capital gain distributions.
Quoted Portfolio
The main positive contributors to the NAV in the month were Alnylam, Regeneron and PTC Therapeutics. Alnylam reported strong quarterly top line sales and increased the Company's guidance for 2021. Shares for portfolio company Regeneron were up after positive earnings call as well as encouraging news around their covid antibody cocktail. PTC Therapeutics beneﬁted from the news that their partnered drug Waylivra received approval in Brazil.
The main detractors from the NAV in the month were Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Amgen and Axsome. Jazz Pharmaceuticals fell during the month as fears that generic competition may occur sooner than expected. Amgen shares were weak after reporting disappointing sales for their drug Otezla which they acquired in 2019 for USD11BN. Axsome received a letter from FDA regarding deﬁciencies in their ﬁling for their drug AXS-05 to treat major depressive disorder, this will lead to delays for the project.
Management Team
Unquoted Portfolio
The Trust's investment in venture capital fund, SV Fund VI, generated a total return of 38.5% to 30 June 2021 and the Trust received net distributions totalling £8.1m during the 2021 ﬁnancial year. The Fund has generated a GBP net IRR of 24.0% since the date of the Trust's ﬁrst investment. The Trust received one distribution from the Fund during the period, amounting to £2.7m, as a result of the of the sale of Bardy Diagnostics, Inc to Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. The total return for the remainder of the unquoted portfolio for the 2021 ﬁnancial year to 30 June 2021 is 22.4% (gross of performance and management fees) with a GBP net IRR since inception of 5.6%.
Contact Us
AIFM and Investment Manager
Company Secretary
SV Health Managers LLP
Company Matters, Link Group
71 Kingsway, London WC2B 6ST
Auditor
Lucy Costa Duarte
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
T: +44 (0) 20 7421 7070
Broker
E: IBT-IR@svhealthinvestors.com
W: www.ibtplc.com
Numis Securities Ltd
Ailsa Craig
Lead Investment Manager
Ailsa joined SV Health in 2006 and was appointed as Joint Lead Fund Manager of the Trust in March 2021. Ailsa has a BSc (Hons) in Biology from the University of Manchester. She was awarded the IMC in 2002 and the Securities Institute Diploma in 2007.
Marek Poszepczynski
Lead Investment Manager
Marek joined SV Health in 2014 and was appointed as Joint Lead Fund Manager of the Trust in March 2021. Marek has an MSc in Biochemistry and an MSc in Business Management from the Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm.
Kate Bingham
Managing Partner SV
Kate joined SV Health in 1991 and represents the team of investment professionals managing the unquoted portfolio. Kate is a Managing Partner at SV Health Investors, has a ﬁrst class degree in Biochemistry from Oxford University, and graduated from Harvard Business School with an MBA.
Houman Ashraﬁan
Managing Partner SV
Houman joined SV in 2016 and represents the team of investment professionals managing the unquoted portfolio. Houman is currently Head of Experimental Therapeutics at the University of Oxford and an Honorary Consultant Cardiologist, John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford.
Portfolio Exposure
As at 31 August 2021
Top quoted investments by NAV%
Seagen
6.4%
Gilead
6.3%
Neurocrine
5.7%
Horizon
5.6%
Biohaven
5.2%
PTC
4.5%
Amgen
4.2%
Incyte
4.0%
Alnylam
3.7%
Mirati
3.4%
TOTAL
49.0%
NAV% by
NAV% by Size
6
3
15
Development
Mega Cap >USD 30BN
41
33
16
Stage
Large Cap = USD 10-30BN
18
Mid cap =USD 2-10BN
Early Stage
26
Small cap
42
Profitable
SV Fund VI
Revenue Growth
Directly-held unquoted
NAV% by Headquarter Location
NAV% by Therapeutic Area
Oncology
33%
Rare disease
27%
CNS
15%
Infectious Diseases
7%
Auto-immune
5%
Ophthalmology
1%
SV Fund VI
6%
Other
6%
92% US / Canada 5% EU / UK 3% Rest of World
Discount/Premium
Control Mechanism
When the share price is trading at a premium to NAV, Shareholders have given the Board permission to reissue shares previously bought back or new shares at a premium to NAV.
AIFM and Investment Manager
SV Health Managers LLP was appointed Investment Manager of the Company on 1 January 2005 and Alternative Investment Fund Managers ('AIFM') on 21 July 2014.
Between November 2000 and December 2004, Schroder Ventures Life Sciences Advisers (UK) Ltd, was adviser to the Investment Manager of the Company during that period, Schroder Investment Management Ltd.
SV Health Managers LLP's venture capital business advises six venture capital funds with capital commitments of over USD 2bn which primarily invest amounts of between USD 1m and USD 20m in North America and Europe, but will consider innovative investments in other regions.
SV Health Managers LLP manages the SV7 Impact Medicine Fund, a specialist USD 265m venture capital biotech fund and the Dementia Discovery Fund, a GBP 250m venture capital fund aiming to discover and develop breakthrough treatments for dementia.
SV Health Managers LLP is Authorised and Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (ﬁrm reference number 409119).
Further information is available on our website www.svhealthinvestors.com.
Risk Warning
This ﬁnancial promotion is issued and approved by SV Health Managers LLP ("SVHM"). Notwithstanding that this document is being provided to you as a ﬁnancial promotion, you should be made aware that the opportunity described in the document is not suitable for all investors. It should not be relied upon to make an investment decision; any such investment decision should be made only on the basis of the fund scheme documents and appropriate professional advice. Nothing in this fact sheet is intended to be construed as: (i) an offer, invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity; (ii) investment advice or (iii) a recommendation. The value of investments, and the income from them, may go down as well as up, and is not guaranteed, and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Past performance is not a guide to future performance and exchange rate changes may cause the value of overseas investments to rise or fall. Trusts such as the Company are able to borrow to raise further funds. This is generally known as "gearing", this can have the impact of improving returns in rising markets but conversely can increase the decrease in the value of funds in falling markets.
Investors should bear in mind that investment in biotechnology shares can be subject to risks not normally associated with more developed markets or stocks. Investing in the biotechnology sector carries some particular risks and investment in the Company should be regarded both as long term and as carrying a high level of ﬁnancial risk. In addition, there is no guarantee that the market price of shares in investment trusts will fully reﬂect their underlying NAV and it is not uncommon for the market price of such shares to trade at a substantial discount to their NAV.
This document has been prepared and is only made available to recipients who may lawfully receive it in accordance with applicable laws, regulations and rules and binding guidance of regulators. Every effort is taken to ensure the accuracy of the data used in this document but no warranties are given. Full details of the Company, including risk warnings, are published in the Investor Disclosure Document and Key Information Document which are available on request and at www.ibtplc.com. SVHM is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
International Biotechnology Trust plc published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 07:21:11 UTC.