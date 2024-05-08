The last six months has seen an increase in share prices trading at a discount to NAV throughout the investment trust industry, and the biotechnology and healthcare sector is no exception. The Board

The Company's dividend policy, which was last approved at the AGM in December 2023, is to make dividend payments equivalent to 4% of the Company's NAV, as at the last day of the preceding financial year ending 31 August, through two semi-annual distributions. The first dividend for the year of 13.9p per share was paid on 26 January 2024. The Board intends to make the declaration of the second dividend for the year in accordance with the above policy in July 2024 for payment in August 2024.

Further comment on investment performance and the investment policy can be found in the Fund Managers' review.

Of the small number of directly-held legacy assets, the most significant is Ikano Therapeutics, which represents 1.5% of the Company's total investments.

SV BCOF, a newer fund which invests in later stage and/or pre-initial public offering ("IPO") opportunities, represents 1.9% of the Company's total investments. The $30 million commitment is only partially drawn down. As reported previously, one of the first investments in SV BCOF, Nimbus Therapeutics, sold its TYK2 Inhibitor, which had demonstrated promising Phase 2 results in psoriasis, to Takeda in February 2023, resulting in a very early distribution back to investors. SV BCOF has recently made a new investment in BioAge, a company which is developing an oral obesity drug, Azelaprag. This brought the total number of holdings in the company to eight. Thus far, SV BCOF has delivered a net IRR of 86.5%, an excellent performance, albeit very early in the life of this venture capital fund.

a pipeline of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, was sold to Merck, resulting in a further distribution to investors.

a range of early-stage biotechnology, medical device and healthcare services companies, is now a mature portfolio with most of the capital committed drawn down. In November 2023, one of the investments in SV Fund VI, Caraway, a pre-clinical company with

During the six month period to 29 February 2024, a short period of time for a long term venture fund, SV Fund VI, which represented 4.3% of the Company's total investments fell slightly in value. Over the longer term the fund has performed well, delivering a currency adjusted internal rate of return ("IRR") of 16.5% per annum since the Company's first investment in 2016. SV Fund VI, which includes

The unquoted portfolio, which comprised 7.9% of the Company's total investments at the period end, continued to be primarily invested in two venture capital funds managed by SV Health, SV Fund VI and SV BCOF, as well as a small number of direct investments in unquoted companies, most of which have been exited with potential contingent milestone payments still remaining. Early stage biotechnology companies have been significantly affected by higher costs of capital and a deteriorating funding environment. Valuation adjustments in unquoted investments inevitably lag those of the broader market and the portfolio has seen some holdings within the venture capital funds marked down since we last reported to shareholders. Over the longer term the unquoted funds continue to deliver a strong rate of return.

continues to keep the Company's share price discount to NAV under close review and is committed to buying back its shares to help manage the position. Although 1,060,776 shares were bought back to be held in treasury during the period, the discount widened from 6.3% to 8.7%. This is frustrating when the Company's performance is strong, delivering a peer group leading dividend yield.

The Manager is working hard to introduce the Company's specialist mandate to new shareholders. The Board believes that buying back shares at a discount to NAV is not only accretive to shareholders but demonstrates confidence in the underlying fundamental value of the portfolio investments.

Costs and fees

As previously explained, the Manager has waived its management fee for the first six months of the appointment (from 20 November 2023), to offset the costs associated with the mandate transition.

As expected, the ongoing charges ratio ("OCR") has decreased since the transition to Schroders and is expected to fall further.

In accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy to pay additional one off fees in the event Directors have undertaken time-consuming work to deliver projects in shareholders' interests, all Board members have been awarded a one off increment following completion of the transition of the Company from SV Health to Schroders. These are detailed in the related party transactions note on page 24.

Due to the outperformance of the quoted portfolio since

20 November 2023, a performance fee of £1,682,000 has accrued to the Manager. A fee has also accrued to SV Health of £177,000 due to the performance of the unquoted portfolio.

Environmental, social and governance ("ESG") matters

One of the advantages of moving to Schroders is that the Company can benefit from Schroders' expertise in integrating ESG into the investment process. Investing in innovative biotechnology companies, which are developing treatments to extend and improve the lives of patients suffering from disease, has an important social impact. The Board and Fund Managers understand that including ESG factors in the analysis of investment ideas will contribute to the sustainable success and performance of investee companies.

In accordance with the Company's ESG policy, this half year report includes a summary of the ESG measures of the top holdings using data provided by Morningstar's Sustainalytics. When reporting to you at the end of the financial year, it is intended to use data provided by the Manager's in-house dedicated sustainability team, which has developed its own proprietary tools, to expand the ESG disclosures.

Board and succession

Caroline Gulliver, Chair of the Company's Audit Committee will have served on the Board for nine years this year and has indicated her intention to step down as a Director at this year's AGM.

During the period under review, the Board appointed Gillian Elcock to act as Chair of the Company's Nomination Committee. Gillian is leading the Committee's search for Caroline's successor. An independent search consultant has been engaged to assist with this search, with the intention of making an appointment prior to the Company's financial year end. This will enable Caroline to lead the year end annual report process while allowing a smooth transition for her successor.