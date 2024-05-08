International Biotechnology Trust plc
Investing in biotechnology for a healthier future
Half Year Report
For the six months ended 29 February 2024
Performance Summary
NAV per share total
Share price total
Reference Index
return*
return*
Yield*
11.2%
8.7%
8.2%
4.1%
(Year ended 31 August 2023: 2.7%)
(Year ended 31 August 2023: 3.0%)
(Year ended 31 August 2023: -1.4%)
(Year ended 31 August 2023: 4.4%)
Some of the financial measures are classified as Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs"), as defined by the European Securities and Markets Authority and are indicated with an asterisk (*). Definitions of these performance measures, and other terms used in this report, are given on pages 26 and 27 together with supporting calculations where appropriate.
Investment objective
International Biotechnology Trust plc (the "Company") investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in biotechnology and other life sciences companies.
Why invest in the Company?
The Company offers investors access to the fast-growing biotechnology sector through an actively managed, diversified portfolio.
-
Strong fundamentals
Driven by the strong fundamental demand and supply of the biotechnology sector.
- Diversiﬁed portfolio
Access to a broad spectrum of quoted and unquoted investments.
- Growth and yield
Provides investors exposure to both growth and an attractive yield.
- Active management
Bottom up stock selection with diversification overlay.
- Expert team
Scientifically and financially experienced Fund Managers supported by Schroders' Investment Trust platform.
- Innovation
Invested in some of the most innovative companies in the world, developing therapies to improve and save lives.
International Biotechnology Trust plc
Ongoing charges
Share price discount
ratio*
to NAV per share*
Gearing*
Share price
1.3%**
8.7%
6.4%
684p
(31 August 2023: 1.4%**)
(31 August 2023: 6.3%)
(31 August 2023: 12.0%)
(31 August 2023: 644p)
**Includes Management fees paid to SV Health Managers LLP ("SV Health") through the investment in SV Health Investor's Fund VI
("SV Fund VI") and SV Biotech Crossover Opportunities Fund ("SV BCOF") of £354,000 (28 February 2023: £428,000; 31 August 2023: £791,000).
Introduction Interim Management Report
Financial
Other Information
Interim Management Report
Financial
Other Information
Chair's Statement 4
Statement of Comprehensive Income
18
Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs")
Fund Managers' Review
7
Statement of Changes in Equity
19
and Definitions of Financial Terms
26
Investment Portfolio
11
Statement of Financial Position
20
Shareholder Information
28
Environmental, Social and
15
Cash Flow Statement
21
Information about the Company
29
Governance Policy Report
Notes to the Financial Statements
22
Interim Management Statement
16
Scan this QR code on your smartphone camera to sign-up to receive regular updates on International Biotechnology Trust plc
International Biotechnology Trust plc
1
Heading
continued
2
Interim
Management
Report
Interim Management Report
Chair's Statement
Fund Managers' Review
Investment Portfolio
11
Environmental, Social and
Governance Report
15
Interim Management Statement
16
3
Chair's Statement
Ailsa Craig and Marek Poszepczynski passed their three-year anniversary as joint lead Fund Managers of the Company on 15 March 2024. Over this period, the Company has delivered
a total return of 4.9%, comfortably ahead of the Reference Index which fell by 1.1% over the period.
Dear Shareholders
I am pleased to report that the Company's NAV has again beaten the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (with dividends reinvested) sterling adjusted (the "Reference Index") during the six-month period under review. The Company delivered a NAV total return of 11.2% per share, while the Reference Index rose by 8.2%. The share price total return per share was 8.7%, marginally ahead of the Reference Index, reflecting widening discounts across the sector.
More muted inflation data globally and increased confidence that the interest rate cycle has peaked, led to a change in investor appetite for risk towards the end of the calendar year, 2023. This has continued into the first quarter of 2024, and we have seen long awaited evidence of a nascent recovery in the biotechnology sector.
This is my first report to you since the Company transitioned to Schroders as Alternative Investment Fund Manager (the "Manager") in November last year, and I'm delighted to confirm that the integration of the new Manager arrangements has gone well. We received a positive endorsement of this strategic decision at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in December 2023, when shareholders voted by over 99% in favour of continuation of the Company.
Ailsa Craig and Marek Poszepczynski have moved from SV Health to Schroders and are continuing to manage the quoted portfolio with the same investment philosophy, focused on offering access to the fast-growing biotechnology sector through an actively managed, diversified portfolio. The team passed their three-year anniversary as joint lead Fund Managers of the Company on 15 March 2024. Over this period, the Company has delivered a total return of 4.9%, comfortably ahead of the Reference Index which fell by 1.1% over the period. This is no mean feat during a very volatile time for the sector, which included the pandemic vaccine-related euphoria, the subsequent hangover, the threat of recession as global inflation and interest rates rose and a substantial increase in geopolitical risk. To have outperformed significantly during a time of up to 30% swings in the Reference Index is a great achievement and vindicates the investment philosophy of selectively identifying exciting
opportunities in the biotechnology sector with an active risk management approach.
The Company also continues to maintain a relationship with SV Health, which provides advice on the Company's unquoted exposure, principally through investment in two SV Health funds.
Quoted portfolio
During the six months under review, the NAV per share of the quoted portfolio produced a total return of 13.1%, substantially outperforming the Reference Index, which returned 8.2%.
The biggest contributor to performance came from Vera Therapeutics, an autoimmune company which is a top 10 holding in the portfolio. The share price doubled following promising early clinical trial results from the Company's lead development drug, Atacicept for Immunoglobin A (IgA) nephropathy, a chronic kidney disease. Current treatments for this rare disease focus on alleviating symptoms only. Late stage trial news will not be available until 2025, but Atacicept may treat the inflammatory process.
Further contributions to performance came from another two holdings becoming acquisition targets. Bristol Myers Squibb bid for both Mirati, an oncology company with a lung cancer treatment and Karuna, a company with a product to treat psychosis in Alzheimer's Disease. These two acquisitions, which together contributed an increase of 2.5% to NAV, reinforce the importance of a thriving mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") environment in biotechnology investing. Following a dearth of M&A activity in 2022, a rebound in 2023 led to a record number of biotechnology companies becoming takeover candidates. The Company has benefited from being invested in 23 such candidates in the last three years.
Disappointing sales of two newly launched products Lupkynis, an oral drug for lupus from Aurinia; and Daxxify, an injectable for the treatment of glabellar lines from Revance, detracted from performance during the last six months.
The share price of Uniqure which is developing a treatment for Huntington's disease has fallen by over 25% after revealing disappointing clinical trial data in December 2023.
4
International Biotechnology Trust plc
Unquoted portfolio
The unquoted portfolio, which comprised 7.9% of the Company's total investments at the period end, continued to be primarily invested in two venture capital funds managed by SV Health, SV Fund VI and SV BCOF, as well as a small number of direct investments in unquoted companies, most of which have been exited with potential contingent milestone payments still remaining. Early stage biotechnology companies have been significantly affected by higher costs of capital and a deteriorating funding environment. Valuation adjustments in unquoted investments inevitably lag those of the broader market and the portfolio has seen some holdings within the venture capital funds marked down since we last reported to shareholders. Over the longer term the unquoted funds continue to deliver a strong rate of return.
SV Fund VI
During the six month period to 29 February 2024, a short period of time for a long term venture fund, SV Fund VI, which represented 4.3% of the Company's total investments fell slightly in value. Over the longer term the fund has performed well, delivering a currency adjusted internal rate of return ("IRR") of 16.5% per annum since the Company's first investment in 2016. SV Fund VI, which includes
a range of early-stage biotechnology, medical device and healthcare services companies, is now a mature portfolio with most of the capital committed drawn down. In November 2023, one of the investments in SV Fund VI, Caraway, a pre-clinical company with
a pipeline of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, was sold to Merck, resulting in a further distribution to investors.
SV BCOF
SV BCOF, a newer fund which invests in later stage and/or pre-initial public offering ("IPO") opportunities, represents 1.9% of the Company's total investments. The $30 million commitment is only partially drawn down. As reported previously, one of the first investments in SV BCOF, Nimbus Therapeutics, sold its TYK2 Inhibitor, which had demonstrated promising Phase 2 results in psoriasis, to Takeda in February 2023, resulting in a very early distribution back to investors. SV BCOF has recently made a new investment in BioAge, a company which is developing an oral obesity drug, Azelaprag. This brought the total number of holdings in the company to eight. Thus far, SV BCOF has delivered a net IRR of 86.5%, an excellent performance, albeit very early in the life of this venture capital fund.
Ikano Therapeutics
Of the small number of directly-held legacy assets, the most significant is Ikano Therapeutics, which represents 1.5% of the Company's total investments.
Further comment on investment performance and the investment policy can be found in the Fund Managers' review.
Dividends
The Company's dividend policy, which was last approved at the AGM in December 2023, is to make dividend payments equivalent to 4% of the Company's NAV, as at the last day of the preceding financial year ending 31 August, through two semi-annual distributions. The first dividend for the year of 13.9p per share was paid on 26 January 2024. The Board intends to make the declaration of the second dividend for the year in accordance with the above policy in July 2024 for payment in August 2024.
Discount management
The last six months has seen an increase in share prices trading at a discount to NAV throughout the investment trust industry, and the biotechnology and healthcare sector is no exception. The Board
continues to keep the Company's share price discount to NAV under close review and is committed to buying back its shares to help manage the position. Although 1,060,776 shares were bought back to be held in treasury during the period, the discount widened from 6.3% to 8.7%. This is frustrating when the Company's performance is strong, delivering a peer group leading dividend yield.
The Manager is working hard to introduce the Company's specialist mandate to new shareholders. The Board believes that buying back shares at a discount to NAV is not only accretive to shareholders but demonstrates confidence in the underlying fundamental value of the portfolio investments.
Costs and fees
As previously explained, the Manager has waived its management fee for the first six months of the appointment (from 20 November 2023), to offset the costs associated with the mandate transition.
As expected, the ongoing charges ratio ("OCR") has decreased since the transition to Schroders and is expected to fall further.
In accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy to pay additional one off fees in the event Directors have undertaken time-consuming work to deliver projects in shareholders' interests, all Board members have been awarded a one off increment following completion of the transition of the Company from SV Health to Schroders. These are detailed in the related party transactions note on page 24.
Due to the outperformance of the quoted portfolio since
20 November 2023, a performance fee of £1,682,000 has accrued to the Manager. A fee has also accrued to SV Health of £177,000 due to the performance of the unquoted portfolio.
Environmental, social and governance ("ESG") matters
One of the advantages of moving to Schroders is that the Company can benefit from Schroders' expertise in integrating ESG into the investment process. Investing in innovative biotechnology companies, which are developing treatments to extend and improve the lives of patients suffering from disease, has an important social impact. The Board and Fund Managers understand that including ESG factors in the analysis of investment ideas will contribute to the sustainable success and performance of investee companies.
In accordance with the Company's ESG policy, this half year report includes a summary of the ESG measures of the top holdings using data provided by Morningstar's Sustainalytics. When reporting to you at the end of the financial year, it is intended to use data provided by the Manager's in-house dedicated sustainability team, which has developed its own proprietary tools, to expand the ESG disclosures.
Board and succession
Caroline Gulliver, Chair of the Company's Audit Committee will have served on the Board for nine years this year and has indicated her intention to step down as a Director at this year's AGM.
During the period under review, the Board appointed Gillian Elcock to act as Chair of the Company's Nomination Committee. Gillian is leading the Committee's search for Caroline's successor. An independent search consultant has been engaged to assist with this search, with the intention of making an appointment prior to the Company's financial year end. This will enable Caroline to lead the year end annual report process while allowing a smooth transition for her successor.
Introduction
Interim Management Report
Financial
Other Information
International Biotechnology Trust plc
5
Chair's Statement
continued
Outlook
Mixed data on inflation globally, and conflicting reports on the state of the employment market, particularly in the US, mean that it is undoubtedly too early to claim a return to economic growth, but markets seem to be increasingly confident that the next rate move will be downwards.
The volume of rhetoric around drug pricing and access to healthcare will inevitably get louder in an election year in the US. However, the US Inflation Reduction Act, enacted by Biden and the Democrats in 2022, should lessen concerns with drug price negotiations, for the highest selling products, already announced. It is the Fund Managers' view that a further round of reform is unlikely to have a significant impact on the pharmaceutical industry.
The science and innovation in the drug development sector is more exciting than ever. The number of new clinical trials registered in 2023 reached a new high, as novel techniques and technology including gene therapy, cell therapy and RNA therapeutics gained momentum.
The M&A outlook remains bright, and the need for large pharmaceutical companies to fill their pipelines is as great as ever. Relative valuations in the small and mid-cap biotechnology companies are compelling.
The Board is confident the convergence of a more benign economic environment and robust industry fundamentals will give investors greater confidence to invest in the biotechnology sector.
Kate Cornish-Bowden
Chair
7 May 2024
6
International Biotechnology Trust plc
Fund Managers' Review
The accelerating pace of
innovation is gradually being
acknowledged by the stock
market, which is starting to
reward smaller, earlier-stage
Ailsa Craig
Marek Poszepczynski
biotechnology companies
with higher valuations.
We are pleased to present the Fund Managers' Review for the six months ended 29 February 2024. During the period under review, the Company completed the transition of its AIFM to Schroders, in a move that had been announced in August 2023, following SV Health's decision to relinquish the mandate.
Many shareholders expressed a strong desire for continuity through the transition and we both joined Schroders on 20 November 2023 to continue to manage the quoted portfolio with the same investment philosophy. Meanwhile, Schroders brings significant investment trust expertise to the proposition, and is strongly placed to support the Company from a regulatory and marketing perspective.
Market overview
Overall, the biotechnology sector experienced a mixed performance during the period under review, declining during the first couple of months before staging a strong recovery through the last few weeks of 2023 and into the start of this year. Underlying this have been some encouraging and potentially significant developments.
Consolidation in the sector has continued, with many companies undergoing restructuring or M&A. This has been driven by a desire among large pharmaceutical companies to fill the revenue gap that stems from their impending patent expiries and the impact of implementation of the US Inflation Reduction Act. 2023 saw a record value of M&A transactions in the industry. This has presented opportunities for active investors to add value by capitalising on potential efficiencies, the gradual reshaping of the industry landscape and raises the prospect of improved productivity going forward.
The Company benefited from two acquisition bids during the period. Both were from Bristol Myers Squibb which acquired our portfolio holding Mirati, an oncology company with an approved product addressing a specific population of lung cancer patients, and another of our portfolio holdings, Karuna, a company focusing on schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's Disease. These acquisitions demonstrate the attractiveness of our portfolio companies and the potential for value realisation in the Company through M&A.
M&A - a major theme of the biotechnology industry
Strong M&A deal ﬂow for the Company in recent years 23 M&A deals among IBT's portfolio companies since 20201
Source: Schroders.
1In some transactions the market price rose sharply before the announcement.
2M&A premium not disclosed in unquoted portfolio.
Reference to securities are for illustrative purposes only and not a recommendation to buy or sell.
Introduction
Interim Management Report
Financial
Other Information
International Biotechnology Trust plc
7
Fund Managers' Review
continued
Meanwhile, innovation in the biotechnology industry has continued at a rapid pace. This is reflected in the record number of new clinical trials being initiated and in the number of novel drug approvals, which rose to 55 in 2023, the highest level since 2018.
Innovation ensuring sector meets increasing demand
After Covid slowdown in 2022, novel drug approvals recovered in 2023
Number of new clinical trials registered with
Novel drug approvals by U.S. FDA2
clinicaltrials.gov1
1Source: New clinical studies disclosed per year on clinicaltrials.gov as of 29 February 2024.
2Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") as of 29 February 2024.
The accelerating pace of innovation is gradually being acknowledged by the stock market, which is starting to reward smaller, earlier-stage biotechnology companies with higher valuations. This is a sign of renewed investor appetite for the sector after a period in which "safer haven", large established biotechnology companies with slower growth but stable cash flows, had been more in favour. With smaller cap biotechnology valuations closely correlated to US interest rates, this may also reflect the anticipated change in direction of US monetary policy signalled by the Federal Reserve.
Additionally, after a long period of subdued equity fundraising, we are seeing evidence of a recovery in financing activity in the biotechnology sector, particularly in the first months of 2024. There has been a nascent recovery in IPOs, as companies take advantage of the increasingly favourable market conditions to access public capital. Investors have also backed companies that have delivered positive clinical data, providing equity through successful secondary fundraising, which provides the funding these businesses need to take their drugs to the next stage of development. Access to capital underpins more investment in research going forward, fuelling innovation over the year ahead.
Biotechnology equity financing - a key indicator of sector health
Q1 2024 is already the best quarter since Q2 2021
Equity raised by biotechnology companies (2020-2024 YTD)
Source: Factset to mid-February 2024. *Excludes PIPEs financing.
8
International Biotechnology Trust plc
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
International Biotechnology Trust plc published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2024 11:06:15 UTC.