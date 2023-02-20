International Biotechnology Trust : January 2023 02/20/2023 | 03:10pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields January 2023 Factsheet Why Biotech Investment Investing in biotech is a way to support a highly innovative sector that is addressing high unmet medical needs. The pace of innovation is increasing, as is demand for biotech's products, and this leads to a dynamic, growth sector that offers investors the potential opportunity for good returns while simultaneously creating a positive social impact. Investment Objective & Policy The investment objective of International Biotechnology Trust plc (the "Company") is to seek to achieve long-term capital growth by investing primarily in biotech and other life sciences companies that are either quoted or unquoted and possess the potential for high growth. The Company invests in companies whose shares are considered to have good prospects, with experienced management and strong potential upside through the development and/or commercialisation of a product, device or enabling technology. Driven by strong fundamentals of the biotech sector. Access to a broad spectrum of quoted and unquoted investments in the biotech sector. Provides investors exposure to both potential growth and a competitive yield. Stocks selected on merit with consideration given to portfolio diversification. Scientifically and financially experienced Fund Managers with access to specialists at SV Health. Invested in companies at the cutting edge of biotech innovation. Performance 5 year performance % Source: Bloomberg, mid-price (share price), quoted in sterling and SV Health Managers LLP. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Note: All performance data are quoted net of all costs to the Company. Discrete Performance YTD 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 NAV per share -4.9% 2.4% 0.6% -4.2% 29.8% 19.9% Share price -2.5% -0.7% -1.5% -5.7% 36.1% 14.4% NBI -3.3% 1.6% 0.6% -0.2% 23.2% 21.1% FTSE All Share Index -9.5% 4.5% 0.2% 16.7% -9.0% 19.7% Source: Bloomberg, mid-price (share price), quoted in sterling and SV Health Managers LLP. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Fund Facts and Characteristics Launch date 6 May 1994 Net assets £299.7m Net assets per share 735.2p Share price 701.0p Value of unquoted investments £31.1m (Gearing)/cash balance -8% Number of portfolio companies* 73* Shares outstanding 40,764,829 Ex-div date July 2023 Dividend policy 4% of NAV p.a. bi-annually Ongoing costs, including 0.9% management fee, are 1.3% of the company's NAV Performance Fee: See page 35 of the Annual Report 2022 Continuation vote: At AGM in 2023; every two years Year/Interim End: 31 August / 28 February *Excludes 24 companies held by the unquoted funds Total Return Total Return 1 M 1 YR 3 YR 5 YR NAV per share 43.9% 2.4% 14.1% 34.9% Share price 39.4% -0.7% 15.8% 35.4% NBI 44.3% 1.6% 15.1% 33.4% FTSE All-Share Index 22.9% 4.5% 5.1% 15.6% Source: Bloomberg, mid-price (share price), quoted in sterling and SV Health Managers LLP. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Return vs Volatility 5 Years Annualised Chart (%) Source: Bloomberg, mid-price (share price), quoted in sterling and SV Health Managers LLP. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Share Codes Listing London Stock Exchange Reuters / Bloomberg IBT.L / IBT LN Sedol 0455934 GB ISIN GB0004559349 1 Investment Manager Review In January 2023, the Trust's NAV per share returned 2.4% (GBP) while the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI) returned 1.6% (GBP). The FTSE All-Share Index returned 4.5% (GBP) and IBT's share price returned -0.7% (GBP). Source: Bloomberg and SV Health Managers LLP. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Unless where stated otherwise, performance is shown net of fees and expenses and includes reinvestment dividend and capital gain distributions. Quoted Portfolio The main positive contributors to the NAV in the month were Aurinia, Revance and Dyne Therapeutics. Aurinia shares rose on news that the US Patent Office has allowed a method of use patent application for Sun Pharma signed a binding settlement to dismiss the Inter-Partes Review challenging the validity of the claims in Lupkynis.' dosing patent. This has the potential to provide an additional layer of patent protection up to 2037 for Lupkynis, which treats Lupus nephritis, an inflammatory lupus-related kidney disease caused by inflammation disease affecting the kidneys. Revance reported better than expected sales for their recently approved product Daxxify which is an long- acting alternative to Botox alternative. Dyne Therapeutics benefited from news that a competitor company had their Duchenne's muscular dystrophy program put on hold by the FDA. The main detractors from the NAV in the month were Vera, Harmony Biosciences and Uniqure. Vera Therapeutics announced phase two data for their drug atacicept for the kidney disease, IgA nephropathy. Although the trial succeeded, investors had expected a higher rate of proteinuria reduction which in their minds raised questions surrounding future potential market share in the indication. Harmony Biosciences shares fell on news that their CEO John Jacobs had accepted a new role as CEO of another biotechnology company. Uniqure shares continued to see profit taking by investors after the positive news in November 2022 regarding the approval of their Haemophilia B gene therapy treatment. Unquoted Portfolio The Trust continued its investment into the biotechnology focussed unquoted fund, SV Biotech Crossover Opportunities Fund LP, with a further £1.1m. Contact Us AIFM and Investment Manager Company Secretary SV Health Managers LLP Company Matters, Link Group 71 Kingsway, London WC2B 6ST Auditor Lucy Costa Duarte PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP T: +44 (0) 20 7421 7070 Broker E: IBT-IR@svhealthinvestors.com W: www.ibtplc.com Numis Securities Ltd Management Team Ailsa Craig Lead Investment Manager Ailsa joined SV Health in 2006 and was appointed as Joint Lead Fund Manager of the Trust in March 2021. Ailsa has a BSc (Hons) in Biology from the University of Manchester. She was awarded the IMC in 2002 and the Securities Institute Diploma in 2007. Kate Bingham Managing Partner SV Kate joined SV Health in 1991 and represents the team of investment professionals managing the unquoted portfolio. Kate is a Managing Partner at SV Health Investors, has a first class degree in Biochemistry from Oxford University, and graduated from Harvard Business School with an MBA. Marek Poszepczynski Lead Investment Manager Marek joined SV Health in 2014 and was appointed as Joint Lead Fund Manager of the Trust in March 2021. Marek has an MSc in Biochemistry and an MSc in Business Management from the Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm. Houman Ashraﬁan Managing Partner SV Houman joined SV in 2016 and represents the team of investment professionals managing the unquoted portfolio. Houman is currently Head of Experimental Therapeutics at the University of Oxford and an Honorary Consultant Cardiologist, John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford. 2 Portfolio Exposure As at 31 January 2023 Top quoted investments by NAV% Horizon 9.4% Seagen 6.3% Alkermes 4.6% Incyte 4.4% Harmony 4.3% Supernus 4.2% Uniqure 4.2% Mirati 3.5% Intra-Cellular 2.9% Illumina 2.7% Total 46.5% NAV% by NAV% by Size Development Mega Cap > USD 30BN Stage Large Cap = USD 10 - 30BN Early Stage Mid Cap = USD 2 - 10BN Small Cap < USD 2BN Profitable Unquoted Funds Revenue Growth Directly-held Unquoted All values quoted in % All values quoted in % NAV % by Headquarter Location NAV% by Therapeutic Area Oncology 27% Rare Disease 26% CNS 13% Auto-immune 9% Infectious Diseases 2% Ophthalmology 2% Other 13% Unquoted Funds 8% 82%US / Canada 16% EU/UK 2% Rest of World 3 Discount/Premium Control Mechanism The Board regularly reviews the methods for managing both the discount and premium. The Board considers that conducting share buybacks can help to manage the discount of its share price to NAV, therefore enhancing share price performance for existing Shareholders. When the share price is trading at a premium to NAV, Shareholders have given the Board permission to reissue shares previously bought back or new shares at a premium to NAV. AIFM and Investment Manager SV Health Managers LLP was appointed Investment Manager of the Company on 1 January 2005 and Alternative Investment Fund Managers ('AIFM') on 21 July 2014. Between November 2000 and December 2004, Schroder Ventures Life Sciences Advisers (UK) Ltd, was adviser to the Investment Manager of the Company during that period, Schroder Investment Management Ltd. SV Health Managers LLP's venture capital business advises six venture capital funds with capital commitments of over USD 2bn which primarily invest amounts of between USD 1m and USD 20m in North America and Europe, but will consider innovative investments in other regions. SV Health Managers LLP manages the SV7 Impact Medicine Fund, a specialist USD 265m venture capital biotech fund and the Dementia Discovery Fund, a GBP 250m venture capital fund aiming to discover and develop breakthrough treatments for dementia. SV Health Managers LLP is Authorised and Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm reference number 409119). Further information is available on our website www.svhealthinvestors.com. Risk Warning This financial promotion is issued and approved by SV Health Managers LLP ("SVHM"). Notwithstanding that this document is being provided to you as a financial promotion, you should be made aware that the opportunity described in the document is not suitable for all investors. It should not be relied upon to make an investment decision; any such investment decision should be made only on the basis of the fund scheme documents and appropriate professional advice. Nothing in this fact sheet is intended to be construed as: (i) an offer, invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity; (ii) investment advice or (iii) a recommendation. The value of investments, and the income from them, may go down as well as up, and is not guaranteed, and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Past performance is not a guide to future performance and exchange rate changes may cause the value of overseas investments to rise or fall. Trusts such as the Company are able to borrow to raise further funds. This is generally known as "gearing", this can have the impact of improving returns in rising markets but conversely can increase the decrease in the value of funds in falling markets. Investors should bear in mind that investment in biotechnology shares can be subject to risks not normally associated with more developed markets or stocks. Investing in the biotechnology sector carries some particular risks and investment in the Company should be regarded both as long term and as carrying a high level of financial risk. In addition, there is no guarantee that the market price of shares in investment trusts will fully reflect their underlying NAV and it is not uncommon for the market price of such shares to trade at a substantial discount to their NAV. This document has been prepared and is only made available to recipients who may lawfully receive it in accordance with applicable laws, regulations and rules and binding guidance of regulators. Every effort is taken to ensure the accuracy of the data used in this document but no warranties are given. Full details of the Company, including risk warnings, are published in the Investor Disclosure Document and Key Information Document which are available on request and at www.ibtplc.com. SVHM is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 4 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer International Biotechnology Trust plc published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 20:09:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC 03:10p International Biotechnology Trust : January 2023 PU 02/13 SV Health notifies International Biotechnology of termination in 2024 AN 02/13 Non-Standard drops on insolvency warning AN 02/13 International Biotechnology Trust's Investment Manager to Focus on Core Healthcare Busi.. MT 02/03 TRADING UPDATES: Altona extends repayment; Kefi advances Saudi Arabia AN 01/26 UK dividends calendar - next 7 days AN 01/25 UK dividends calendar - next 7 days AN 01/24 UK dividends calendar - next 7 days AN 01/23 International Biotechnology Trust plc Appoints Gillian Elcock as A Non-Executive Direct.. CI 01/23 UK dividends calendar - next 7 days AN

Financials GBP USD Sales 2023 5,65 M 6,78 M 6,78 M Net income 2023 0,38 M 0,46 M 0,46 M Net Debt 2023 28,5 M 34,2 M 34,2 M P/E ratio 2023 786x Yield 2023 3,96% Capitalization 287 M 345 M 344 M EV / Sales 2023 55,8x EV / Sales 2024 Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 91,5% Chart INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 1 Last Close Price 7,07 Average target price Spread / Average Target - EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Jim Horsburgh Independent Chairman Jonathan Mott Compliance Officer Ailsa Helen Louise Craig Manager-Lead Investment Caroline Gulliver Independent Non-Executive Director Katherine Cornish-Bowden Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC 0.14% 346 GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC 5.86% 4 475 GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP 3.60% 46