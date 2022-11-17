International Biotechnology Trust : October 2022

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Note: All performance data are quoted net of all costs to the Company.

The investment objective of International Biotechnology Trust plc (the "Company") is to seek to achieve long-term capital growth by investing primarily in biotech and other life sciences companies that are either quoted or unquoted and possess the potential for high growth. The Company invests in companies whose shares are considered to have good prospects, with experienced management and strong potential upside through the development and/or commercialisation of a product, device or enabling technology.

Investing in biotech is a way to support a highly innovative sector that is addressing high unmet medical needs. The pace of innovation is increasing, as is demand for biotech's products, and this leads to a dynamic, growth sector that offers investors the potential opportunity for good returns while simultaneously creating a positive social impact.

Houman joined SV in 2016 and represents the team of investment professionals managing the unquoted portfolio. Houman is currently Head of Experimental Therapeutics at the University of Oxford and an Honorary Consultant Cardiologist, John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford.

Marek joined SV Health in 2014 and was appointed as Joint Lead Fund Manager of the Trust in March 2021. Marek has an MSc in Biochemistry and an MSc in Business Management from the Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm.

Kate joined SV Health in 1991 and represents the team of investment professionals managing the unquoted portfolio. Kate is a Managing Partner at SV Health Investors, has a first class degree in Biochemistry from Oxford University, and graduated from Harvard Business School with an MBA.

Travere was notified by the FDA that their approval date, set for November 17 for their drug Sparsentan, would be delayed by three months for inclusion of a precautionary testing regime for patients. Sparsentan is currently being assessed by the US regulator for approval in a rare kidney disease called IgA nephropathy. Vera Therapeutics, a clinical stage company focussed on immunological diseases, failed to participate in the market uptick during the month in spite of having no material news of note to report.

The main detractors from the NAV in the month were Seagen, Travere Therapeutics and Vera Therapeutics. Seagen posted a mixed third quarter earnings report with disappointing sales growth for one of their oncology products called padcev. The company's aim is for padcev to become a primary treatment for bladder cancer instead of only being used when another treatment mechanism has failed to work. This will increase the size of the addressable patient population. The company has recently filed clinical data with the regulator and hopes to receive approval soon.

Incyte announced additional phase 3 data for their ruxolitinib cream, which is approved for treating vitiligo, a disease characterised by depigmentation of the skin.

The main positive contributors to the NAV in the month were Gilead, Harmony Biosciences and Incyte. Gilead reported good third quarter earnings specifically citing strong sales from their cell therapy franchise. Harmony's shares rose in anticipation of stronger than expected Wakix sales. Wakix is the only drug without special restrictions that is approved on the market to treat excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adult patients with narcolepsy.

The Board regularly reviews the methods for managing both the discount and premium. The Board considers that conducting share buybacks can help to manage the discount of its share price to NAV, therefore enhancing share price performance for existing Shareholders. When the share price is trading at a premium to NAV, Shareholders have given the Board permission to reissue shares previously bought back or new shares at a premium to NAV.

AIFM and Investment Manager

SV Health Managers LLP was appointed Investment Manager of the Company on 1 January 2005 and Alternative Investment Fund Managers ('AIFM') on 21 July 2014.

Between November 2000 and December 2004, Schroder Ventures Life Sciences Advisers (UK) Ltd, was adviser to the Investment Manager of the Company during that period, Schroder Investment Management Ltd.

SV Health Managers LLP's venture capital business advises six venture capital funds with capital commitments of over USD 2bn which primarily invest amounts of between USD 1m and USD 20m in North America and Europe, but will consider innovative investments in other regions.

SV Health Managers LLP manages the SV7 Impact Medicine Fund, a specialist USD 265m venture capital biotech fund and the Dementia Discovery Fund, a GBP 250m venture capital fund aiming to discover and develop breakthrough treatments for dementia.

SV Health Managers LLP is Authorised and Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm reference number 409119).

Further information is available on our website www.svhealthinvestors.com.

