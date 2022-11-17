International Biotechnology Trust : October 2022

Advanced search
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

October 2022 Factsheet

11/17/2022
October 2022 Factsheet

Why Biotech Investment

Investing in biotech is a way to support a highly innovative sector that is addressing high unmet medical needs. The pace of innovation is increasing, as is demand for biotech's products, and this leads to a dynamic, growth sector that offers investors the potential opportunity for good returns while simultaneously creating a positive social impact.

Investment Objective & Policy

The investment objective of International Biotechnology Trust plc (the "Company") is to seek to achieve long-term capital growth by investing primarily in biotech and other life sciences companies that are either quoted or unquoted and possess the potential for high growth. The Company invests in companies whose shares are considered to have good prospects, with experienced management and strong potential upside through the development and/or commercialisation of a product, device or enabling technology.

Driven by strong fundamentals of the biotech sector.

Access to a broad spectrum of quoted and unquoted investments in the biotech sector.

Provides investors exposure to both potential growth and a competitive yield.

Stocks selected on merit with consideration given to portfolio diversification.

Scientifically and financially experienced Fund Managers with access to specialists at SV Health.

Invested in companies at the cutting edge of biotech innovation.

Performance

5 year performance %

Source: Bloomberg, mid-price (share price), quoted in sterling and SV Health Managers LLP.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Note: All performance data are quoted net of all costs to the Company.

Discrete Performance

YTD

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

NAV per share

8.2%

-4.8%

-4.2%

29.8%

19.9%

-4.9%

Share price

18.3%

-11.1%

-5.7%

36.1%

14.4%

-2.5%

NBI

11.1%

3.2%

-0.2%

23.2%

21.1%

-3.3%

FTSE All Share Index

13.1%

-5.1%

16.7%

-9.0%

19.7%

-9.5%

Source: Bloomberg, mid-price (share price), quoted in sterling and SV Health Managers LLP. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Fund Facts and Characteristics

Launch date

6 May 1994

Net assets

£282.9m

Net assets per share

693.4p

Share price

650.0p

Value of unquoted investments

£28m

(Gearing)/cash balance

-11%

Number of portfolio companies*

78*

Shares outstanding

40,804,759

Ex-div date

December 2022

Dividend policy 4% of NAV p.a. bi-annually

Ongoing costs, including 0.9% management fee, are 1.3% of the company's NAV

Performance Fee: See page 35 of the Annual Report 2022

Continuation vote: At AGM in 2023; every two years

Year/Interim End: 31 August / 28 February

*Excludes 24 companies held by the unquoted funds

Total Return

Total Return

1 M

1 YR

3 YR

5 YR

NAV per share

36.0%

-0.9%

-5.7%

29.1%

Share price

32.6%

-1.5%

-4.8%

21.0%

NBI

49.0%

5.7%

-1.1%

40.3%

FTSE All-Share Index

12.5%

3.1%

-2.9%

7.1%

Source: Bloomberg, mid-price (share price), quoted in sterling and SV Health Managers LLP. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Return vs Volatility

5 Years Annualised Chart (%)

Source: Bloomberg, mid-price (share price), quoted in sterling and SV Health Managers LLP. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Share Codes

Listing

London Stock Exchange

Reuters / Bloomberg

IBT.L / IBT LN

Sedol

0455934 GB

ISIN

GB0004559349

1

Investment Manager Review

In October 2022, the Trust's NAV per share returned -0.9% (GBP) while the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI) returned 5.7% (GBP). The FTSE All-Share Index returned 3.1% (GBP) and IBT's share price returned -1.5% (GBP).

Source: Bloomberg and SV Health Managers LLP. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Unless where stated otherwise, performance is shown net of fees and expenses and includes reinvestment dividend and capital gain distributions.

Quoted Portfolio

The main positive contributors to the NAV in the month were Gilead, Harmony Biosciences and Incyte. Gilead reported good third quarter earnings specifically citing strong sales from their cell therapy franchise. Harmony's shares rose in anticipation of stronger than expected Wakix sales. Wakix is the only drug without special restrictions that is approved on the market to treat excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Incyte announced additional phase 3 data for their ruxolitinib cream, which is approved for treating vitiligo, a disease characterised by depigmentation of the skin.

The main detractors from the NAV in the month were Seagen, Travere Therapeutics and Vera Therapeutics. Seagen posted a mixed third quarter earnings report with disappointing sales growth for one of their oncology products called padcev. The company's aim is for padcev to become a primary treatment for bladder cancer instead of only being used when another treatment mechanism has failed to work. This will increase the size of the addressable patient population. The company has recently filed clinical data with the regulator and hopes to receive approval soon.

Travere was notified by the FDA that their approval date, set for November 17 for their drug Sparsentan, would be delayed by three months for inclusion of a precautionary testing regime for patients. Sparsentan is currently being assessed by the US regulator for approval in a rare kidney disease called IgA nephropathy. Vera Therapeutics, a clinical stage company focussed on immunological diseases, failed to participate in the market uptick during the month in spite of having no material news of note to report.

Unquoted Portfolio

There have been no significant updates in the unquoted portfolio during October 2022.

Contact Us

AIFM and Investment Manager

Company Secretary

SV Health Managers LLP

Company Matters, Link Group

71 Kingsway, London WC2B 6ST

Auditor

Lucy Costa Duarte

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

T: +44 (0) 20 7421 7070

Broker

E: IBT-IR@svhealthinvestors.com

W: www.ibtplc.com

Numis Securities Ltd

Management Team

Ailsa Craig

Lead Investment Manager

Ailsa joined SV Health in 2006 and was appointed as

Joint Lead Fund Manager of the Trust in March 2021.

Ailsa has a BSc (Hons) in Biology from the University of

Manchester. She was awarded the IMC in 2002 and the

Securities Institute Diploma in 2007.

Kate Bingham

Managing Partner SV

Kate joined SV Health in 1991 and represents the team of investment professionals managing the unquoted portfolio. Kate is a Managing Partner at SV Health Investors, has a first class degree in Biochemistry from Oxford University, and graduated from Harvard Business School with an MBA.

Marek Poszepczynski

Lead Investment Manager

Marek joined SV Health in 2014 and was appointed as Joint Lead Fund Manager of the Trust in March 2021. Marek has an MSc in Biochemistry and an MSc in Business Management from the Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm.

Houman Ashraﬁan

Managing Partner SV

Houman joined SV in 2016 and represents the team of investment professionals managing the unquoted portfolio. Houman is currently Head of Experimental Therapeutics at the University of Oxford and an Honorary Consultant Cardiologist, John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford.

2

Portfolio Exposure

As at 31 October 2022

Top quoted investments by NAV%

Horizon

8.7%

Incyte

6.6%

Seagen

6.5%

Harmony

4.2%

Alkermes

4.1%

Biogen

4.0%

Gilead

3.2%

Supernus

3.1%

Uniqure

3.1%

Intra-Cellular

3.1%

Total

46.6%

NAV% by

NAV% by Size

Development

Mega Cap > USD 30BN

Stage

Large Cap = USD 10 - 30BN

Early Stage

Mid Cap = USD 2 - 10BN

Small Cap < USD 2BN

Profitable

Unquoted Funds

Revenue Growth

Directly-held Unquoted

All values quoted in %

All values quoted in %

NAV % by Headquarter Location

NAV% by Therapeutic Area

Oncology

29%

Rare Disease

22%

CNS

15%

Auto-immune

10%

Infectious Diseases

4%

Ophthalmology

2%

Other

11%

Unquoted Funds

7%

84%US / Canada 14% EU/UK 2% Rest of World

3

Discount/Premium

Control Mechanism

The Board regularly reviews the methods for managing both the discount and premium. The Board considers that conducting share buybacks can help to manage the discount of its share price to NAV, therefore enhancing share price performance for existing Shareholders. When the share price is trading at a premium to NAV, Shareholders have given the Board permission to reissue shares previously bought back or new shares at a premium to NAV.

AIFM and Investment Manager

SV Health Managers LLP was appointed Investment Manager of the Company on 1 January 2005 and Alternative Investment Fund Managers ('AIFM') on 21 July 2014.

Between November 2000 and December 2004, Schroder Ventures Life Sciences Advisers (UK) Ltd, was adviser to the Investment Manager of the Company during that period, Schroder Investment Management Ltd.

SV Health Managers LLP's venture capital business advises six venture capital funds with capital commitments of over USD 2bn which primarily invest amounts of between USD 1m and USD 20m in North America and Europe, but will consider innovative investments in other regions.

SV Health Managers LLP manages the SV7 Impact Medicine Fund, a specialist USD 265m venture capital biotech fund and the Dementia Discovery Fund, a GBP 250m venture capital fund aiming to discover and develop breakthrough treatments for dementia.

SV Health Managers LLP is Authorised and Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm reference number 409119).

Further information is available on our website www.svhealthinvestors.com.

Risk Warning

This financial promotion is issued and approved by SV Health Managers LLP ("SVHM"). Notwithstanding that this document is being provided to you as a financial promotion, you should be made aware that the opportunity described in the document is not suitable for all investors. It should not be relied upon to make an investment decision; any such investment decision should be made only on the basis of the fund scheme documents and appropriate professional advice. Nothing in this fact sheet is intended to be construed as: (i) an offer, invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity; (ii) investment advice or (iii) a recommendation.

The value of investments, and the income from them, may go down as well as up, and is not guaranteed, and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Past performance is not a guide to future performance and exchange rate changes may cause the value of overseas investments to rise or fall. Trusts such as the Company are able to borrow to raise further funds. This is generally known as "gearing", this can have the impact of improving returns in rising markets but conversely can increase the decrease in the value of funds in falling markets.

Investors should bear in mind that investment in biotechnology shares can be subject to risks not normally associated with more developed markets or stocks. Investing in the biotechnology sector carries some particular risks and investment in the Company should be regarded both as long term and as carrying a high level of financial risk. In addition, there is no guarantee that the market price of shares in investment trusts will fully reflect their underlying NAV and it is not uncommon for the market price of such shares to trade at a substantial discount to their NAV.

This document has been prepared and is only made available to recipients who may lawfully receive it in accordance with applicable laws, regulations and rules and binding guidance of regulators. Every effort is taken to ensure the accuracy of the data used in this document but no warranties are given. Full details of the Company, including risk warnings, are published in the Investor Disclosure Document and Key Information Document which are available on request and at www.ibtplc.com. SVHM is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

4

Disclaimer

International Biotechnology Trust plc published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 08:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
