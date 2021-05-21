Log in
International Biotechnology Trust : Factsheet

05/21/2021 | 02:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Key attributes of the Trust

Driven by strong fundamentals of the Biotech sector.

Access to a broad spectrum of quoted and unquoted investments.

Provides investors exposure to both growth and a competitive yield.

Bottom up stock selection with diversification overlay.

Scientifically and financially experienced Fund Managers with access to specialists at SV Health.

Invested in some of the most innovative companies in the world.

Top quoted investments by NAV%

Horizon

8.8%

Gilead

6.0%

Exelixis

5.2%

Regeneron

5.0%

Neurocrine

4.6%

Seagen

4.5%

Alnylam

4.5%

Vertex

4.4%

PTC

4.0%

Ionis

3.4%

Total

50.4%

NAV % by Headquarter Location

94% US / Canada 5% EU/UK 1% Rest of World

69 holdings listed in the US

NAV% by Development Stage

Profitable

Revenue growth

Early stage

NAV% by Size

Mega Cap > USD 30BN

Large Cap = USD 10 - 30BN

Mid cap = USD 2 - 10BN

Small cap < USD 2BN

SV Fund VI

Directly-held unquoted

NAV% by Therapeutic Area

Rare diseases

30%

Oncology

25%

CNS

12%

Auto-immune

9%

Infectious diseases

6%

Ophthalmology

5%

Metabolic

1%

SV Fund VI

6%

Other

6%

FACTSHEET - APRIL 2021

ibtplc.com

Investment Manager Review

In April 2021, the Trust's NAV per share returned -0.7% (GBP) while the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI) returned 2.8% (GBP). The FTSE All-Share Index returned 4.3% (GBP) and the S&P 500 Index returned 5.1% (GBP). IBT's share price returned 0.3% (GBP).

Quoted portfolio

The main positive contributors to the NAV in the month were Exelixis, Biohaven and Horizon Therapeutics. Exelixis' partner, Bristol Myers, received approval for cabo and opdivo in Europe, indicated to treat advanced renal cell carcinoma. Biohaven preannounced strong Q1 2021 sales for their migraine drug, Nurtec. Horizon shares rose after announcing that Tepezza's supply issue had been resolved after news that the manufacturing plant had been given over to help with supplying vaccines to address the pandemic.

The main detractors from the NAV in the month were PTC Therapeutics, Turning Point and Chemocentryx. PTC shares continued to be weak through April after news that a competitor pipeline program in Huntington's disease failed to show efficacy. The company also has a program in this disease area within its pipeline. Turning Point and Chemocentryx did not announce any significant news during the month but share price weakness may be explained by the broader weakness of the smaller biotechnology stocks.

Unquoted portfolio

The Trust's investment in venture capital fund, SV Fund VI, returned 26.4% and made three net distributions totalling £4.7m during the six-month period ended 28 February 2021. The fund has generated an IRR of 23.5% since the date of the Trust's first investment.

The returns generated by the fund during the six-month period were largely due to AeroCare Holdings Inc, a portfolio holding of SV Fund VI, a leading national technology-enabled respiratory and home medical equipment ("HME") distribution platform in the US, being acquired by AdaptHealth Corp.

The total return for the remainder of the unquoted portfolio for the six months ended 28 February 2021 was 0.6% (gross of performance and management fees). The Trust received three distributions during the period, amounting to £0.3m, as a result of milestones being achieved by Archemix and Ikano Therapeutics and an initial liquidation payment received from TopiVert.

Outlook

The global rollout of the vaccine bodes well for short to medium term economic recovery.

Given the healthcare/biotechnology sector's relatively stable and visible earnings, combined with the accelerating pace of innovation, we are optimistic about the biotech sector's mid to long-term performance.

This forecast is not a reliable indicator of future performance

Performance

Total Return

1 M %

1 YR %

3 YR %

5 YR %

NAV per share

79.3%

-0.7%

10.2%

43.0%

Share price

106.1%

0.3%

13.5%

49.9%

NBI

88.3%

2.8%

14.1%

51.3%

FTSE All-Share Index

39.9%

4.3%

25.9%

7.7%

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Your capital is at risk.

Note: All performance data are quoted net of all costs to the Company.

NAV and Share Price Over Five Years

Share Price (p)

NAV Share Price (p)

Source: Bloomberg, mid-price (share price), quoted in sterling and SV Health Managers LLP.

Fund Facts

Launch date

6 May 1994

Net assets

£306m

Net assets per share

742p

Share price

741p

Value of unquoted investments

£32m

(Gearing)/ cash balance

-5%

Number of portfolio companies

76*

Shares outstanding

41,178,817

Ex-div date

July 2021

Dividend policy 4% of NAV p.a. bi-annually

*Excludes 25 companies held by SV Fund VI

FACTSHEET - APRIL 2021

ibtplc.com

Management Team

Ailsa Craig

Lead Investment Manager

Ailsa joined SV Health in 2006 and was appointed as Joint Lead Fund Manager of the Trust in March 2021. Ailsa has a BSc (Hons) in Biology from the University of Manchester. She was awarded the IMC in 2002 and the Securities Institute Diploma in 2007.

Marek Poszepczynski

Lead Investment Manager

Marek joined SV Health in 2014 and was appointed as Joint Lead Fund Manager of the Trust in March 2021. Marek has an MSc in Biochemistry and an MSc in Business Management from the Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm.

Kate Bingham

Managing Partner SV

Kate joined SV Health in 1991 and represents the team of investment professionals managing the unquoted portfolio. Kate is a Managing Partner at SV Health Investors, has a first class degree in Biochemistry from Oxford University, and graduated from Harvard Business School with an MBA.

Share Codes

Listing

London Stock Exchange

Reuters / Bloomberg

IBT.L / IBT LN

Sedol

0455934 GB

ISIN

GB0004559349

Trust Characteristics

Ongoing costs, including 0.9% management fee, are 1.2% of the company's NAV

Performance Fee: See page 31 of the Annual Report 2020

Continuation Vote: At AGM in 2021; every two years

Year / Interim End: 31 August / 28 February

Contact Us

AIFM and Investment Manager

SV Health Managers LLP

71 Kingsway, London WC2B 6ST

Lucy Costa Duarte

T: +44 (0) 20 7421 7070

  1. IBT-IR@svhealthinvestors.com
  1. www.ibtplc.com

Company Secretary

Company Matters, Link Group

Broker

Numis Securities Ltd

Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Risk Warning

Houman Ashraﬁan

Managing Partner SV

Houman joined SV in 2016 and represents the team of investment professionals managing the unquoted portfolio. Houman is currently Head of Experimental Therapeutics at the University of Oxford and an Honorary Consultant Cardiologist, John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford.

Carl Harald Janson

Senior Adviser

Carl Harald joined SV Health in 2013 and continues to act as Senior Adviser to SV Health. Carl Harald qualified as a Medical Doctor and completed a PhD at the Karolinska Institutet, and is a Certified Financial Analyst from the Stockholm School of Economics.

Objective

The investment objective of International Biotechnology Trust plc (the "Company") is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing primarily in biotechnology and other life sciences companies that are either quoted or unquoted and possess the potential for high growth. The Company invests in companies whose shares are considered to have good prospects, with experienced management and strong potential upside through the development and/or commercialisation of a product, device or enabling technology.

AIFM and Investment Manager

SV Health Managers LLP was appointed Investment Manager of the Company on 1 January 2005 and Alternative Investment Fund Managers ('AIFM') on 21 July 2014.

Between November 2000 and December 2004, Schroder Ventures Life Sciences Advisers (UK) Ltd, was adviser to the Investment Manager of the Company during that period, Schroder Investment Management Ltd.

SV Health Managers LLP's venture capital business advises six venture capital funds with capital commitments of over USD 2bn which primarily invest amounts of between USD 1m and USD 20m in North America and Europe, but will consider innovative investments in other regions.

SV Health Managers LLP manages the SV7 Impact Medicine Fund, a specialist USD 265m venture capital biotech fund and the Dementia Discovery Fund, a GBP 250m venture capital fund aiming to discover and develop breakthrough treatments for dementia.

SV Health Managers LLP is Authorised and Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm reference number 409119).

Further information is available on our website www.svhealthinvestors.com.

This financial promotion is issued and approved by SV Health Managers LLP ("SVHM"). Notwithstanding that this document is being provided to you as a financial promotion, you should be made aware that the opportunity described in the document is not suitable for all investors. It should not be relied upon to make an investment decision; any such investment decision should be made only on the basis of the fund scheme documents and appropriate professional advice.

The value of investments, and the income from them, may go down as well as up, and is not guaranteed, and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Past performance is not a guide to future performance and exchange rate changes may cause the value of overseas investments to rise or fall.

Investors should bear in mind that investment in biotechnology shares can be subject to risks not normally associated with more developed markets or stocks. Investing in the biotechnology sector carries some particular risks and investment in the Company should be regarded both as long term and as carrying a high level of financial risk. In addition, there is no guarantee that the market price of shares in investment trusts will fully reflect their underlying NAV and it is not uncommon for the market price of such shares to trade at a substantial discount to their NAV.

This document has been prepared and is only made available to recipients who may lawfully receive it in accordance with applicable laws, regulations and rules and binding guidance of regulators. Every effort is taken to ensure the accuracy of the data used in this document but no warranties are given.

Full details of the Company, including risk warnings, are published in the Investor Disclosure Document and Key Information Document which are available on request and at www.ibtplc.com. SVHM is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Disclaimer

International Biotechnology Trust plc published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 06:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
