International Biotechnology Trust : Factsheet

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Key attributes of the Trust Driven by strong fundamentals of the Biotech sector. Access to a broad spectrum of quoted and unquoted investments. Provides investors exposure to both growth and a competitive yield. Bottom up stock selection with diversification overlay. Scientifically and financially experienced Fund Managers with access to specialists at SV Health. Invested in some of the most innovative companies in the world. Top quoted investments by NAV% Horizon 8.8% Gilead 6.0% Exelixis 5.2% Regeneron 5.0% Neurocrine 4.6% Seagen 4.5% Alnylam 4.5% Vertex 4.4% PTC 4.0% Ionis 3.4% Total 50.4% NAV % by Headquarter Location 94% US / Canada 5% EU/UK 1% Rest of World 69 holdings listed in the US NAV% by Development Stage Profitable Revenue growth Early stage NAV% by Size Mega Cap > USD 30BN Large Cap = USD 10 - 30BN Mid cap = USD 2 - 10BN Small cap < USD 2BN SV Fund VI Directly-held unquoted NAV% by Therapeutic Area Rare diseases 30% Oncology 25% CNS 12% Auto-immune 9% Infectious diseases 6% Ophthalmology 5% Metabolic 1% SV Fund VI 6% Other 6% FACTSHEET - APRIL 2021 ibtplc.com Investment Manager Review In April 2021, the Trust's NAV per share returned -0.7% (GBP) while the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI) returned 2.8% (GBP). The FTSE All-Share Index returned 4.3% (GBP) and the S&P 500 Index returned 5.1% (GBP). IBT's share price returned 0.3% (GBP). Quoted portfolio The main positive contributors to the NAV in the month were Exelixis, Biohaven and Horizon Therapeutics. Exelixis' partner, Bristol Myers, received approval for cabo and opdivo in Europe, indicated to treat advanced renal cell carcinoma. Biohaven preannounced strong Q1 2021 sales for their migraine drug, Nurtec. Horizon shares rose after announcing that Tepezza's supply issue had been resolved after news that the manufacturing plant had been given over to help with supplying vaccines to address the pandemic. The main detractors from the NAV in the month were PTC Therapeutics, Turning Point and Chemocentryx. PTC shares continued to be weak through April after news that a competitor pipeline program in Huntington's disease failed to show efficacy. The company also has a program in this disease area within its pipeline. Turning Point and Chemocentryx did not announce any significant news during the month but share price weakness may be explained by the broader weakness of the smaller biotechnology stocks. Unquoted portfolio The Trust's investment in venture capital fund, SV Fund VI, returned 26.4% and made three net distributions totalling £4.7m during the six-month period ended 28 February 2021. The fund has generated an IRR of 23.5% since the date of the Trust's first investment. The returns generated by the fund during the six-month period were largely due to AeroCare Holdings Inc, a portfolio holding of SV Fund VI, a leading national technology-enabled respiratory and home medical equipment ("HME") distribution platform in the US, being acquired by AdaptHealth Corp. The total return for the remainder of the unquoted portfolio for the six months ended 28 February 2021 was 0.6% (gross of performance and management fees). The Trust received three distributions during the period, amounting to £0.3m, as a result of milestones being achieved by Archemix and Ikano Therapeutics and an initial liquidation payment received from TopiVert. Outlook The global rollout of the vaccine bodes well for short to medium term economic recovery. Given the healthcare/biotechnology sector's relatively stable and visible earnings, combined with the accelerating pace of innovation, we are optimistic about the biotech sector's mid to long-term performance. This forecast is not a reliable indicator of future performance Performance Total Return 1 M % 1 YR % 3 YR % 5 YR % NAV per share 79.3% -0.7% 10.2% 43.0% Share price 106.1% 0.3% 13.5% 49.9% NBI 88.3% 2.8% 14.1% 51.3% FTSE All-Share Index 39.9% 4.3% 25.9% 7.7% Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Your capital is at risk. Note: All performance data are quoted net of all costs to the Company. NAV and Share Price Over Five Years Share Price (p) NAV Share Price (p) Source: Bloomberg, mid-price (share price), quoted in sterling and SV Health Managers LLP. Fund Facts Launch date 6 May 1994 Net assets £306m Net assets per share 742p Share price 741p Value of unquoted investments £32m (Gearing)/ cash balance -5% Number of portfolio companies 76* Shares outstanding 41,178,817 Ex-div date July 2021 Dividend policy 4% of NAV p.a. bi-annually *Excludes 25 companies held by SV Fund VI FACTSHEET - APRIL 2021 ibtplc.com Management Team Ailsa Craig Lead Investment Manager Ailsa joined SV Health in 2006 and was appointed as Joint Lead Fund Manager of the Trust in March 2021. Ailsa has a BSc (Hons) in Biology from the University of Manchester. She was awarded the IMC in 2002 and the Securities Institute Diploma in 2007. Marek Poszepczynski Lead Investment Manager Marek joined SV Health in 2014 and was appointed as Joint Lead Fund Manager of the Trust in March 2021. Marek has an MSc in Biochemistry and an MSc in Business Management from the Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm. Kate Bingham Managing Partner SV Kate joined SV Health in 1991 and represents the team of investment professionals managing the unquoted portfolio. Kate is a Managing Partner at SV Health Investors, has a first class degree in Biochemistry from Oxford University, and graduated from Harvard Business School with an MBA. Share Codes Listing London Stock Exchange Reuters / Bloomberg IBT.L / IBT LN Sedol 0455934 GB ISIN GB0004559349 Trust Characteristics Ongoing costs, including 0.9% management fee, are 1.2% of the company's NAV Performance Fee: See page 31 of the Annual Report 2020 Continuation Vote: At AGM in 2021; every two years Year / Interim End: 31 August / 28 February Contact Us AIFM and Investment Manager SV Health Managers LLP 71 Kingsway, London WC2B 6ST Lucy Costa Duarte T: +44 (0) 20 7421 7070 IBT-IR@svhealthinvestors.com www.ibtplc.com Company Secretary Company Matters, Link Group Broker Numis Securities Ltd Auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Risk Warning Houman Ashraﬁan Managing Partner SV Houman joined SV in 2016 and represents the team of investment professionals managing the unquoted portfolio. Houman is currently Head of Experimental Therapeutics at the University of Oxford and an Honorary Consultant Cardiologist, John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford. Carl Harald Janson Senior Adviser Carl Harald joined SV Health in 2013 and continues to act as Senior Adviser to SV Health. Carl Harald qualified as a Medical Doctor and completed a PhD at the Karolinska Institutet, and is a Certified Financial Analyst from the Stockholm School of Economics. Objective The investment objective of International Biotechnology Trust plc (the "Company") is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing primarily in biotechnology and other life sciences companies that are either quoted or unquoted and possess the potential for high growth. The Company invests in companies whose shares are considered to have good prospects, with experienced management and strong potential upside through the development and/or commercialisation of a product, device or enabling technology. AIFM and Investment Manager SV Health Managers LLP was appointed Investment Manager of the Company on 1 January 2005 and Alternative Investment Fund Managers ('AIFM') on 21 July 2014. Between November 2000 and December 2004, Schroder Ventures Life Sciences Advisers (UK) Ltd, was adviser to the Investment Manager of the Company during that period, Schroder Investment Management Ltd. SV Health Managers LLP's venture capital business advises six venture capital funds with capital commitments of over USD 2bn which primarily invest amounts of between USD 1m and USD 20m in North America and Europe, but will consider innovative investments in other regions. SV Health Managers LLP manages the SV7 Impact Medicine Fund, a specialist USD 265m venture capital biotech fund and the Dementia Discovery Fund, a GBP 250m venture capital fund aiming to discover and develop breakthrough treatments for dementia. SV Health Managers LLP is Authorised and Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm reference number 409119). Further information is available on our website www.svhealthinvestors.com. This financial promotion is issued and approved by SV Health Managers LLP ("SVHM"). Notwithstanding that this document is being provided to you as a financial promotion, you should be made aware that the opportunity described in the document is not suitable for all investors. It should not be relied upon to make an investment decision; any such investment decision should be made only on the basis of the fund scheme documents and appropriate professional advice. The value of investments, and the income from them, may go down as well as up, and is not guaranteed, and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Past performance is not a guide to future performance and exchange rate changes may cause the value of overseas investments to rise or fall. Investors should bear in mind that investment in biotechnology shares can be subject to risks not normally associated with more developed markets or stocks. Investing in the biotechnology sector carries some particular risks and investment in the Company should be regarded both as long term and as carrying a high level of financial risk. In addition, there is no guarantee that the market price of shares in investment trusts will fully reflect their underlying NAV and it is not uncommon for the market price of such shares to trade at a substantial discount to their NAV. This document has been prepared and is only made available to recipients who may lawfully receive it in accordance with applicable laws, regulations and rules and binding guidance of regulators. Every effort is taken to ensure the accuracy of the data used in this document but no warranties are given. Full details of the Company, including risk warnings, are published in the Investor Disclosure Document and Key Information Document which are available on request and at www.ibtplc.com. SVHM is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 