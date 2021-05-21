International Biotechnology Trust : Factsheet

Key attributes of the Trust
Driven by strong fundamentals of the Biotech sector.
Access to a broad spectrum of quoted and unquoted investments.
Provides investors exposure to both growth and a competitive yield.
Bottom up stock selection with diversification overlay.
Scientifically and financially experienced Fund Managers with access to specialists at SV Health.
Invested in some of the most innovative companies in the world.
Top quoted investments by NAV%
|
Horizon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gilead
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exelixis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regeneron
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Neurocrine
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seagen
|
|
|
|
|
4.5%
|
|
|
|
|
Alnylam
|
|
|
|
|
4.5%
|
|
|
|
|
Vertex
|
|
|
|
4.4%
|
|
|
|
PTC
|
|
|
4.0%
|
|
|
Ionis
|
|
3.4%
|
|
Total
|
50.4%
NAV % by Headquarter Location
94% US / Canada 5% EU/UK 1% Rest of World
69 holdings listed in the US
NAV% by Development Stage
Profitable
Revenue growth
Early stage
NAV% by Size
Mega Cap > USD 30BN
Large Cap = USD 10 - 30BN
Mid cap = USD 2 - 10BN
Small cap < USD 2BN
SV Fund VI
Directly-held unquoted
NAV% by Therapeutic Area
|
Rare diseases
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30%
|
Oncology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CNS
|
|
|
|
|
|
12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Auto-immune
|
|
|
|
|
9%
|
|
|
|
|
Infectious diseases
|
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
Ophthalmology
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
Metabolic
|
|
1%
|
|
SV Fund VI
|
|
6%
|
|
Other
|
|
6%
|
|
FACTSHEET - APRIL 2021
|
ibtplc.com
Investment Manager Review
In April 2021, the Trust's NAV per share returned -0.7% (GBP) while the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI) returned 2.8% (GBP). The FTSE All-Share Index returned 4.3% (GBP) and the S&P 500 Index returned 5.1% (GBP). IBT's share price returned 0.3% (GBP).
Quoted portfolio
The main positive contributors to the NAV in the month were Exelixis, Biohaven and Horizon Therapeutics. Exelixis' partner, Bristol Myers, received approval for cabo and opdivo in Europe, indicated to treat advanced renal cell carcinoma. Biohaven preannounced strong Q1 2021 sales for their migraine drug, Nurtec. Horizon shares rose after announcing that Tepezza's supply issue had been resolved after news that the manufacturing plant had been given over to help with supplying vaccines to address the pandemic.
The main detractors from the NAV in the month were PTC Therapeutics, Turning Point and Chemocentryx. PTC shares continued to be weak through April after news that a competitor pipeline program in Huntington's disease failed to show efficacy. The company also has a program in this disease area within its pipeline. Turning Point and Chemocentryx did not announce any significant news during the month but share price weakness may be explained by the broader weakness of the smaller biotechnology stocks.
Unquoted portfolio
The Trust's investment in venture capital fund, SV Fund VI, returned 26.4% and made three net distributions totalling £4.7m during the six-month period ended 28 February 2021. The fund has generated an IRR of 23.5% since the date of the Trust's first investment.
The returns generated by the fund during the six-month period were largely due to AeroCare Holdings Inc, a portfolio holding of SV Fund VI, a leading national technology-enabled respiratory and home medical equipment ("HME") distribution platform in the US, being acquired by AdaptHealth Corp.
The total return for the remainder of the unquoted portfolio for the six months ended 28 February 2021 was 0.6% (gross of performance and management fees). The Trust received three distributions during the period, amounting to £0.3m, as a result of milestones being achieved by Archemix and Ikano Therapeutics and an initial liquidation payment received from TopiVert.
Outlook
The global rollout of the vaccine bodes well for short to medium term economic recovery.
Given the healthcare/biotechnology sector's relatively stable and visible earnings, combined with the accelerating pace of innovation, we are optimistic about the biotech sector's mid to long-term performance.
This forecast is not a reliable indicator of future performance
Performance
|
Total Return
|
1 M %
|
1 YR %
|
3 YR %
|
5 YR %
|
NAV per share
|
|
|
|
79.3%
|
-0.7%
|
10.2%
|
43.0%
|
Share price
|
|
|
|
106.1%
|
0.3%
|
13.5%
|
49.9%
|
NBI
|
|
|
|
88.3%
|
2.8%
|
14.1%
|
51.3%
|
FTSE All-Share Index
|
|
|
|
39.9%
|
4.3%
|
25.9%
|
7.7%
Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Your capital is at risk.
Note: All performance data are quoted net of all costs to the Company.
NAV and Share Price Over Five Years
|
Share Price (p)
|
|
NAV Share Price (p)
|
Source: Bloomberg, mid-price (share price), quoted in sterling and SV Health Managers LLP.