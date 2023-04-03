Advanced search
    INTBREW   NGINTBREW005

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC

(INTBREW)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-30
4.500 NGN   -.--%
INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES : APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR

04/03/2023 | 01:36pm EDT
HQ/0403/2023

Lagos, Nigeria, April 3, 2023

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR - MR CHERIAN KURIEN

International Breweries PLC (the Company or IB PLC) wishes to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), its shareholders and by extension, the general public, that following Mrs. Tolulope Adedeji's appointment as Senior Director, Trade Marketing and Sales Operations, Labatt Breweries, Canada (AB Inbev), she has resigned from the Board of International Breweries Nigeria PLC (IB PLC). The Board is grateful for her services to the Company for the entirety of her tenure.

On a related note, the Board of IB PLC, at its meeting held on Friday, 31st March 2023, approved the appointment of Mr. Cherian Kurien to the Board as Non-Executive Director.

Profile of Mr. Cherian Kurien

Cherian Kurien, CFA is a Finance and Technology Vice President with AB Inbev. He has a demonstrated history of working in the consumer goods and shipping industries across four (4) continents. He has led multicultural teams across the African continent, India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Australia, and Denmark working across functions including Sales, International Trade, Technology, and Mergers & Acquisitions.

Cherian is a CFA charter holder and has an MBA from the Harvard Business School. He was Finance Director for AB InBev India, VP, Finance Business Unit, India & Southeast Asia, VP, Strategy and Technology, South Korea and now VP Finance, Africa.

The foregoing is for your information in line with Rules 17.5 and 17.6 of Part 2 (Issuer's Rules) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited's Rulebook (2015).

Thank you.

For: International Breweries Plc.

Ayokunle Ayoko

Company Secretary/General Counsel

Disclaimer

International Breweries plc published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 17:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
