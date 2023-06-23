Lagos, June 22, 2023. HQ/2206/2023

NOTIFICATION OF CLOSED PERIOD ON SHARE DEALINGS

This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX or the Exchange), all stakeholders and by extension, the public, that the Board of Directors of International Breweries Plc. (IBPLC or the Company), will be meeting on Friday, July 28, 2023, to amongst other matters, consider the Company's Quarter 2, 2023 Unaudited Financial Statements (Accounts).

Accordingly, in line with the Amendments to Chapter 17 of the Issuers' Rules of Nigerian Exchange Limited a 'Closed Period' is being observed from July 1, 2023, until the Accounts have been filed with the Exchange.

Consequently, Directors, Audit Committee members, persons discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, Advisers/Consultants to the Company, and their connected persons have been advised not to directly or indirectly deal in the securities of IBPLC within this period.

Thank you.

For: International Breweries Plc.

Yours faithfully,

Ayokunle Ayoko

Company Secretary/General Counsel