    INTBREW

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC

(INTBREW)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-14
4.000 NGN    0.00%
11:09aInternational Breweries : New director appointments
PU
10/30International Breweries : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
09/26International Breweries : Closed period and board meeting
PU
INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES : NEW DIRECTOR APPOINTMENTS

11/16/2022 | 11:09am EST
Lagos-Nigeria. 16 November, 2022.

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD CHANGES

International Breweries Plc ("the Company") hereby informs the Nigerian Exchange Limited "NGX" and the investing public of the following changes in the Board of Directors arising from the Board decision of 15 November, 2022.

The resignation of Mr. Hugo Dias Rocha- Managing Director and Mr. Eduardo Caceres- Executive Director from the Board effective 1 January, 2023 was accepted.

In line with AB-InBev's culture of meritocracy and supporting people development, both directors will move on to new roles within AB-InBev to continue their career growth. Hugo Dias Rocha will become the BU President for El Salvador and Honduras, and Eduardo Caceres will become Head of Revenue & Finance, Beer Tech South Africa.

The Board is appreciative of the contributions of the directors and wish them well in their new roles.

The Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Carlos Coutino as the new Managing Director and Mr. David Tomlinson as the new Finance Director on the board of the Company effective from 1 January, 2023.

Profile of Mr. Carlos Coutino

Mr. Coutino is a graduate of Industrial Engineering with an MBA specialty in Strategy. He began his career with ABInBev in 2004 and has since been through three continents and seven countries across the Sales/Marketing and the Trade Marketing functions the ABInBev for a total of 18 years at top levels.

Until his recent appointment, Carlos was the National Sales/Trade Marketing Director of the Company since 2018, where he has demonstrated his experience and knowledge of strategic planning and commercial execution of the Nigerian market. During his tenor, The Company has significantly increased volume and market share. Carlos's appointment is a testament to his results and to AB-InBev's culture of meritocracy.

Profile of Mr. David Tomlinson

Mr. Tomlinson holds a bachelor's in business administration with concentration in Finance and a double major in Economics.

He began his career at CIT, a global commercial bank, in Oil & Gas lending in Texas where he is from, supporting local communities by helping businesses grow. He has had various senior consultancy opportunities prior to joining ABInBev at the Global Headquarters in June 2017. David brings cross-functional experience and insights from the ABInBev Global Headquarters in New York. The deployment of David from the Global Headquarters demonstrates AB-InBev's optimism and strategic importance of the beer industry in Nigeria.

The board is confident and assures the investing public and stakeholders of the Company, that the new team would continue to execute on existing strategies and maximize new opportunities into the future.

For: International Breweries Plc.

Muyiwa Ayojimi

Company Secretary/General Counsel

Disclaimer

International Breweries plc published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 16:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
