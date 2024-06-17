Application Forms are to be received from shareholders and prospective investors (Traded Rights) up to, and including the date of closure of the Application Lists on Monday June 10, 2024.

Corporate Applicants have affixed the Company's seal, indicated the RC number, duly executed the form (the form must be duly signed by two authorised officials who should state their designations).

All Receiving Agents must ensure that

all

Apel

no later than

with an accompanying docket (in Excel Format and saved in a portable disk (USB) format to

projecttitan@apel.ng

)

showing the name and full address of each subscriber, the number of International Breweries shares held, the number of shares provisionally allotted, the number of shares subscribed to, the number of additional shares requested (if any), the number of shares forfeited (if any), the total subscription and the total naira value of the subscription. The template for the Receiving Agents Docket can be downloaded from