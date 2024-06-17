INSTRUCTIONS TO RECEIVING AGENTS
INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC RIGHTS ISSUE -
161,172,395,100 ORDINARY SHARES OF N0.02 KOBO EACH
AT N3.65 PER SHARE
(PAYABLE IN FULL ON ACCEPTANCE)
- Application Forms are to be received from shareholders and prospective investors (Traded Rights) up to, and including the date of closure of the Application Lists on Monday June 10, 2024.
- All Application Forms must be submitted to the Registrars no later than Monday June 24, 2024.
- Receiving Agents must ensure that -
- Joint Applicants both sign the Application Form.
- Corporate Applicants have affixed the Company's seal, indicated the RC number, duly executed the form (the form must be duly signed by two authorised officials who should state their designations).
-
All Receiving Agents must ensure that all Application Forms are forwarded to the Registrars - Apel
Capital Registrars Limited, 8 Alhaji Bashorun Street (off Norman Williams Street), South-West Ikoyi, Lagos - no later than Monday June 24, 2024 with an accompanying docket (in Excel Format and saved in a portable disk (USB) format toprojecttitan@apel.ng) showing the name and full address of each subscriber, the number of International Breweries shares held, the number of shares provisionally allotted, the number of shares subscribed to, the number of additional shares requested (if any), the number of shares forfeited (if any), the total subscription and the total naira value of the subscription. The template for the Receiving Agents Docket can be downloaded fromhttps://registrars.apel.com.ng/?ddownload=1067
-
A copy of the electronic returns should either be delivered to Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited, 10
Bankole Oki Street, Ikoyi, Lagos or forwarded via email to projecttitan@chapelhilldenham.com- Email subject - IB PLC Returns
The returns to the Registrars must also include - either evidence of payment by way of electronic remittance of the total amount recorded in the returns or payment by way of a Bank Draft for the total amount recorded in the returns (the draft must be issued to the offer account detailed below and crossed "IB PLC RIGHTS" and drawn on any Bank's Lagos Branch ONLY).
Amounts in excess of N10,000,000 (Ten Million Naira) must be remitted by electronic transfer - SWIFT, RTGS or NEFT into the designated Offer Proceeds Accounts stated below:
Bank:
Citibank Nigeria Limited
Account Name:
CHDA/INTL BREW PLC-24 RIGHTS ISSUE
Account Number:
1011629072
Narration:
"[SHAREHOLDER'S FULL NAME] - PAYMENT FOR INTERNATIONAL
BREWERIES PLC 2024 RIGHTS"
- Returns which are not received by the close of business on Monday June 24, 2024, may be rejected.
- All returns must include clear photocopies of the payment instrument(s)/transfer advice in respect of each return submitted.
NB: All dates stated herein must be adhered to strictly to ensure the timely conclusion of the transaction
THE APPLICATION LISTS FOR THE RIGHTS ISSUE CLOSES ON JUNE 10, 2024
