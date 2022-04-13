Log in
    INTBREW   NGINTBREW005

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC

(INTBREW)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-11
4.900 NGN    0.00%
10:06aINTERNATIONAL BREWERIES : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
03/31International Breweries Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/31INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

04/13/2022 | 10:06am EDT
LAGOS, 13 APRIL 2022.

Notice of Board Meeting and Notification of Closed Period preceding announcement of the Unaudited Financial Results for the period ended 31, March, 2022.

Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of International Breweries PLC "the Company" is scheduled to hold on Wednesday 27 April, 2022 to consider the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements "UFS" for the period ended 31 March, 2022 and other related matters.

The Company in line with its Dealing/Securities Trading Policy and the Listing Rules of the Nigerian Exchange Limited "the NGX" as amended, hereby announces to the Public that a Closed Period which has commenced since 1 April, 2022 by operation of the Rules of the NGX and still subsist till 30 April, 2022.

All insiders and related persons are prohibited from dealing ("dealing" is broadly defined to include buying, selling exercising options or stock appreciation rights, using as security or otherwise charging or pledging, selling any shares or other securities of the Company to secure profit or avoid loss by reference to fluctuations in the share price, or entering into agreement to do any of these things) in the Company's shares until 24hrs after the announcement of the Company's result has been made public through the NGX issuer's portal.

For: International Breweries Plc.

Muyiwa Ayojimi

Company Secretary/General

END - About International

International Breweries Plc. "IB Plc.", is a proud part of the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, (AB InBev) with over 400 beer brands. IB Plc. was established in 1971 and was listed on The Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1994. The AB Inbev Company consolidated its majority stakes in Pabod Breweries Limited, Intafact Beverages Limited into its majority ownership of IB Plc in a merger that was concluded in December, 2017. The combined experience of our diverse people team from the three companies is about a 100 years. Our major National brands are Trophy lager, Trophy Premium Stout, Hero lager, Betamalt, Grandmalt and the premium brand Budweiser.

Investor Relations Desk:International.breweries@ab-inbev.com

Disclaimer

International Breweries plc published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 14:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
