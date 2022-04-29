INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

International Breweries Plc Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 31st March 2022

Contents

Certification of financial statements 2

Statement of directors' responsibilities 3

Statement of profit or loss 4

Statement of other comprehensive income 5

Statement of financial position 6

Statement of changes in equity 7

Statement of cash flows 8

Notes to the financial statements 9

Certification of the unaudited condensed financial statements

Futher to the provisions of section 405 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, we the Managing Director/CEO and Finance Director of International Breweries Plc ("the company") respectively hereby certify as follows:

a) That we have reviewed the Unaudited condensed financial statements of the company for the period ended 31st March 2022.

b)That the Unaudited condensed financial statements represents the true and correct financial position of our company as at the said date of 31st March 2022.

That the Unaudited condensed financial statements does not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact, which would make the statement misleading.

That the Unaudited condensed financial statements fairly presents, in all material respects, the financial condition and results of operation of the company as of and for the period ended 31 March, 2022.

e)That we are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls and affirm that the company's internal controls were effective as of 31st March, 2022.

f)That all significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which could adversely affect the company's ability to record, process, summarise and report financial data have been disclosed to the independent Auditor and the Audit Committee.

Signed

Mr. Hugo, Dias Rocha Mr. Bruno Zambrano Ms. Chinyere Ezeugwu Managing Director Finance Director Country Finance Manager FRC/2022/003/00000022841 FRC/2020/003/00000020628 FRC/2013/ICAN/00000000781 27 April, 2022 27 April, 2022 27 April, 2022 2

Statement of directors' responsibilities

The Companies and Allied Matters Act requires the directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year that give a true and fair view of the state of financial affairs of the Company at the end of the year and of its profit or loss. The responsibility includes:

a) ensuring that the Company keeps proper accounting records that disclose, with reasonable accuracy, the financial position of the Company and comply with the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act;

b) designing, implementing and maintaining internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of financial statements that are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error; and

c) preparing the Company's financial statements using suitable accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates that are consistently applied.

The directors accept responsibility for the unaudited condensed quartely financial statements, which have been prepared using appropriate accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards and the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

Nothing has come to the attention of the directors to indicate that the Company will not remain a going concern for at least twelve months from the date of this statement.

HRM Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, CFR,MNI Bruno Zambrano Mr. Hugo, Dias Rocha Chairman Finance Director Executive Director FRC/2013/NIM/00000001568 FRC/2020/003/00000020628 FRC/2022/003/00000022841 27 April, 2022 27 April, 2022 27 April, 2022 3

Statement of profit or loss

3 Months 3 Months Jan - Mar Jan - Mar 31 March 2022 31 March 2021 Note N'000 N'000 Revenue 3 57,521,606 38,964,318 Cost of sales 4 (37,567,213) (32,478,909) Gross profit 19,954,393 6,485,409 Administrative, Marketing and promotion expenses 4 (12,106,262) (8,977,469) Impairment charge on financial assets (34,180) (217,761) Other expense 5 (4,114,607) (167,671) 3,699,344 (2,877,492) Finance income 6 1,507,072 17 Finance cost 6 (3,349,982) (684,385) Finance costs - net (1,842,909) (684,368) Profit/(Loss) before tax 1,856,435 (3,561,860) Income tax (charge)/credit (1,135,268) 982,948 Profit/ (Loss) for the period 721,167 (2,578,912) Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share (Naira) 13 0.03 (0.10)

The notes on pages 9 to 12 are an integral part of these financial statements.

4