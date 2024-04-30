International Breweries Plc
Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 31st March 2024
Contents
Certification of financial statements
Statement of directors' responsibilities
Statement of profit or loss
Statement of other comprehensive income
Statement of financial position
Statement of changes in equity
Statement of cash flows
Notes to the financial statements
Certification of the unaudited condensed financial statements
Futher to the provisions of section 405 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, we the Managing Director/CEO and Finance Director of International Breweries Plc ("the company") respectively hereby certify as follows:
- That we have reviewed the Unaudited condensed financial statements of the company for the period ended 31st March 2024.
- That the Unaudited condensed financial statements represents the true and correct financial position of our company as at the said date of 31st March 2024.
- That the Unaudited condensed financial statements does not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact, which would make the statement misleading.
- That the Unaudited condensed financial statements fairly presents, in all material respects, the financial condition and results of operation of the company as of and for the period ended 31st March, 2024.
- That we are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls and affirm that the company's internal controls were effective as of 31st March, 2024.
-
That all significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which could adversely affect the company's ability to record, process, summarise and report financial data have been disclosed to the independent Auditor and the Audit Committee.
Signed
Mr. Carlos Countino
Mr. David Tomlinson
Mr. Echezona Ifewulu
Managing Director
Director
Head of Financial Control
FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/877967
FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/147669
FRC/2021/002/00000025092
25 April, 2024
25 April, 2024
25 April, 2024
Statement of directors' responsibilities
The Companies and Allied Matters Act requires the directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year that give a true and fair view of the state of financial affairs of the Company at the end of the year and of its profit or loss. The responsibility includes:
- ensuring that the Company keeps proper accounting records that disclose, with reasonable accuracy, the financial position of the Company and comply with the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act;
- designing, implementing and maintaining internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of financial statements that are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error; and
- preparing the Company's financial statements using suitable accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates that are consistently applied.
The directors accept responsibility for the unaudited condensed quartely financial statements, which have been prepared using appropriate accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards and the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act.
Nothing has come to the attention of the directors to indicate that the Company will not remain a going concern for at least twelve months from the date of this statement.
HRM Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, CFR,MNI
Mr. David Tomlinson
Mr. Carlos Countino
Chairman
Director
Managing Director
FRC/2013/NIM/00000001568
FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/147669
FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/877967
25 April, 2024
25 April, 2024
25 April, 2024
Statement of profit or loss
for the period ended 31st March 2024
31 Mar 2024
31 Mar 2023
Note
N'000
N'000
Revenue
3
103,215,766
54,398,676
Cost of sales
4
(74,360,942)
(37,363,676)
Gross profit
28,854,824
17,035,000
Administrative, Marketing and distribution expenses
4
(21,868,745)
(17,342,977)
Impairment charge on financial assets
14,875
(99,946)
Other expense
5
(87,579,431)
(2,567,568)
(80,578,477)
(2,975,491)
Finance income
6
859,791
3,434,866
Finance cost
6
(9,635,533)
(4,577,182)
Finance costs - net
(8,775,742)
(1,142,316)
Loss before tax
(89,354,219)
(4,117,807)
Income tax credit
28,962,564
1,811,774
Loss for the period
(60,391,655)
(2,306,033)
Basic and diluted loss per share (Naira)
13
(2.25)
(0.09)
The notes on pages 9 to 12 are an integral part of these financial statements.
Statement of other comprehensive income
for the period ended 31st March 2024
31 Mar 2024
31 Mar 2023
N'000
N'000
Loss for the period
(60,391,655)
(2,306,033)
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:
Change in fair value of hedging instrument recognised in OCI
(49,661,877)
892,952
Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
(49,661,877)
892,952
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(110,053,532)
(1,413,080)
Basic and diluted loss per share (Naira)
(2.25)
(0.09)
Statement of financial position
As at 31st March 2024
31 March
31 December
2024
2023
Note
ASSETS
N'000
N'000
Non-current assets
90,735,481
61,984,389
Deferred tax assets
Property, plant and equipment
254,102,785
253,320,308
Right of use assets
16,104,697
18,629,570
Intangible assets
5,103,141
4,954,604
366,046,104
338,888,871
Current assets
Inventories
59,520,784
48,503,249
Derivative financial instruments
237,682,408
193,670,263
Trade and other receivables
37,052,714
11,062,213
Restricted cash
9
8,145,768
8,880,441
Cash and cash equivalents
9
37,873,027
123,492,424
380,274,701
385,608,590
Total assets
746,320,806
724,497,461
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Employee benefit obligations
2,370,354
2,723,587
Lease liabilities
10,900,034
15,765,510
13,270,388
18,489,097
Current liabilities
Current tax liabilities
2,547,026
2,758,498
Trade and other payables
244,215,554
209,177,420
Borrowings
473,883,316
374,339,382
Lease liabilities
7,051,009
4,326,020
727,696,906
590,601,320
Total liabilities
740,967,294
609,090,417
EQUITY
Share capital
13,431,034
13,431,034
Share premium
159,803,396
159,803,396
Other reserves
1,360,756
1,360,756
Cash flow hedge reserve
19,448,140
69,110,017
Employee benefit reserves
33,363
33,363
Retained losses
(188,723,177)
(128,331,522)
Total equity
5,353,512
115,407,044
Total equity and liabilities
746,320,806
724,497,461
The financial statements on pages 4 to 12 were approved and authorised for issue by the board of Directors on 25 April 2024 and were signed on its behalf by:
HRM Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, CFR,MNI (Chairman) FRC/2013/NIM/00000001568
Mr. Carlos Countino (Director) FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/877967
Mr. David Tomlinson (Director) FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/147669
Mr. Echezona Ifewulu (Head of Financial Control) FRC/2021/02/00000025092
Statement of changes in equity
for the period ended 31st March 2024
Employee
Retained
Share
Share
Other
Cash flow hedge
benefit
(losses)/
Total
capital
Premium
reserves
reserve
reserves
earnings
equity
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
At 1 January 2024
13,431,034
159,803,396
1,360,756
69,110,017
33,363
(128,331,522)
115,407,044
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(60,391,655)
(60,391,655)
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(49,661,877)
-
-
(49,661,877)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(49,661,877)
-
(60,391,655)
(110,053,532)
Balance at 31 March 2024
13,431,034
159,803,396
1,360,756
19,448,140
33,363
(188,723,177)
5,353,512
At 1 January 2023
13,431,034
159,803,396
1,360,756
1,268,140
(227,281)
(58,305,612)
117,330,432
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(2,306,033)
(2,306,033)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
892,952
-
-
892,952
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
892,952
-
(2,306,033)
(1,413,081)
Balance at 31 March 2023
13,431,034
159,803,396
1,360,756
2,161,092
(227,281)
(60,611,645)
115,917,351
Statement of cash flow
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
Note
N'000
N'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash generated from operations
14
(789,027)
(29,498,064)
Employee benefits paid
(227,802)
-
Net cash inflow from operating activities
(1,016,829)
(29,498,064)
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(9,581,900)
(7,239,389)
Investment in debt securities
-
8,543,966
Interest received
6
859,791
3,434,866
Net cash outflow from investing activities
(8,722,108)
4,739,443
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds/(Repayment) from/of borrowings
(70,892,000)
21,528,320
Lease payment
2,588,027
-
Interest paid
(8,311,161)
(3,479,695)
Net cash outflow from financing activities
(76,615,133)
18,048,625
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(86,354,070)
(6,709,996)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
132,372,865
36,025,067
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
9
46,018,795
29,315,071
Notes to the financial statements
-
General information
These financial statements are the financial statements of International Breweries Plc ("the Company"). The Company was incorporated in Nigeria as a private limited liability company on 22 December 1971 under the Companies and Allied Matters Act, and is domiciled in Nigeria. The Company became a public limited liability company on 26 April, 1994.
The address of its registered office is: Plot 5A Abuja Street, Banana Island, Ikoyi,
Lagos, Nigeria
The principal activities of the Company are brewing, packaging and marketing of beer, alcoholic flavoured/ non-alcoholic beverages and soft drinks. The parent company is AB InBev Nigeria Holdings BV, the ultimate parent company is Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV.
- Summary of accounting policies
-
Introduction to summary of significant accounting policies
The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the years presented, unless otherwise stated.
- Basis of preparation
#
The condensed financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2023 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Additional information required by national regulations is included where appropriate. They do not include all the information required for a full annual financial statements, and should be read in combination with the year end financial statement of International Breweries Plc for the year ended 31st December, 2023.
#
All values are rounded to the nearest thousand, except when otherwise indicated. The financial statements are presented in thousands of Naira.
The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies. Changes in assumptions may have a significant impact on the financial statements in the period the assumptions changed. Management believes that the underlying assumptions are appropriate and that the Company's financial statements therefore present the financial position and results fairly.
#
-
Going concern
The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. The directors have no doubt that the company will be in existence after 12 months from the reporting date. The directors do not intend to cease operations or stop any of the production lines.
- Changes in accounting policy and disclosures
The Company has applied the accounting policies in these condensed financial statements consistently with those applied in the financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2023.
No new accounting policy in the period under review has significant impact on the financial statements that require disclosure.
