International Breweries Plc

Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 31st March 2024

International Breweries Plc Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 31st March 2024

Contents

Certification of financial statements

2

Statement of directors' responsibilities

3

Statement of profit or loss

4

Statement of other comprehensive income

5

Statement of financial position

6

Statement of changes in equity

7

Statement of cash flows

8

Notes to the financial statements

9

1

International Breweries Plc Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 31st March 2024

Certification of the unaudited condensed financial statements

Futher to the provisions of section 405 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, we the Managing Director/CEO and Finance Director of International Breweries Plc ("the company") respectively hereby certify as follows:

  1. That we have reviewed the Unaudited condensed financial statements of the company for the period ended 31st March 2024.
  2. That the Unaudited condensed financial statements represents the true and correct financial position of our company as at the said date of 31st March 2024.
  3. That the Unaudited condensed financial statements does not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact, which would make the statement misleading.
  4. That the Unaudited condensed financial statements fairly presents, in all material respects, the financial condition and results of operation of the company as of and for the period ended 31st March, 2024.
  5. That we are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls and affirm that the company's internal controls were effective as of 31st March, 2024.
  6. That all significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which could adversely affect the company's ability to record, process, summarise and report financial data have been disclosed to the independent Auditor and the Audit Committee.
    Signed

Mr. Carlos Countino

Mr. David Tomlinson

Mr. Echezona Ifewulu

Managing Director

Director

Head of Financial Control

FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/877967

FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/147669

FRC/2021/002/00000025092

25 April, 2024

25 April, 2024

25 April, 2024

2

International Breweries Plc Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 31st March 2024

Statement of directors' responsibilities

The Companies and Allied Matters Act requires the directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year that give a true and fair view of the state of financial affairs of the Company at the end of the year and of its profit or loss. The responsibility includes:

  1. ensuring that the Company keeps proper accounting records that disclose, with reasonable accuracy, the financial position of the Company and comply with the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act;
  2. designing, implementing and maintaining internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of financial statements that are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error; and
  3. preparing the Company's financial statements using suitable accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates that are consistently applied.

The directors accept responsibility for the unaudited condensed quartely financial statements, which have been prepared using appropriate accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards and the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

Nothing has come to the attention of the directors to indicate that the Company will not remain a going concern for at least twelve months from the date of this statement.

HRM Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, CFR,MNI

Mr. David Tomlinson

Mr. Carlos Countino

Chairman

Director

Managing Director

FRC/2013/NIM/00000001568

FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/147669

FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/877967

25 April, 2024

25 April, 2024

25 April, 2024

3

International Breweries Plc Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 31st March 2024

Statement of profit or loss

for the period ended 31st March 2024

31 Mar 2024

31 Mar 2023

Note

N'000

N'000

Revenue

3

103,215,766

54,398,676

Cost of sales

4

(74,360,942)

(37,363,676)

Gross profit

28,854,824

17,035,000

Administrative, Marketing and distribution expenses

4

(21,868,745)

(17,342,977)

Impairment charge on financial assets

14,875

(99,946)

Other expense

5

(87,579,431)

(2,567,568)

(80,578,477)

(2,975,491)

Finance income

6

859,791

3,434,866

Finance cost

6

(9,635,533)

(4,577,182)

Finance costs - net

(8,775,742)

(1,142,316)

Loss before tax

(89,354,219)

(4,117,807)

Income tax credit

28,962,564

1,811,774

Loss for the period

(60,391,655)

(2,306,033)

Basic and diluted loss per share (Naira)

13

(2.25)

(0.09)

The notes on pages 9 to 12 are an integral part of these financial statements.

4

International Breweries Plc Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 31st March 2024

Statement of other comprehensive income

for the period ended 31st March 2024

31 Mar 2024

31 Mar 2023

N'000

N'000

Loss for the period

(60,391,655)

(2,306,033)

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:

Change in fair value of hedging instrument recognised in OCI

(49,661,877)

892,952

Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

(49,661,877)

892,952

Total comprehensive loss for the period

(110,053,532)

(1,413,080)

Basic and diluted loss per share (Naira)

(2.25)

(0.09)

The notes on pages 9 to 12 are an integral part of these financial statements.

5

International Breweries Plc Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 31st March 2024

Statement of financial position

As at 31st March 2024

31 March

31 December

2024

2023

Note

ASSETS

N'000

N'000

Non-current assets

90,735,481

61,984,389

Deferred tax assets

Property, plant and equipment

254,102,785

253,320,308

Right of use assets

16,104,697

18,629,570

Intangible assets

5,103,141

4,954,604

366,046,104

338,888,871

Current assets

Inventories

59,520,784

48,503,249

Derivative financial instruments

237,682,408

193,670,263

Trade and other receivables

37,052,714

11,062,213

Restricted cash

9

8,145,768

8,880,441

Cash and cash equivalents

9

37,873,027

123,492,424

380,274,701

385,608,590

Total assets

746,320,806

724,497,461

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Employee benefit obligations

2,370,354

2,723,587

Lease liabilities

10,900,034

15,765,510

13,270,388

18,489,097

Current liabilities

Current tax liabilities

2,547,026

2,758,498

Trade and other payables

244,215,554

209,177,420

Borrowings

473,883,316

374,339,382

Lease liabilities

7,051,009

4,326,020

727,696,906

590,601,320

Total liabilities

740,967,294

609,090,417

EQUITY

Share capital

13,431,034

13,431,034

Share premium

159,803,396

159,803,396

Other reserves

1,360,756

1,360,756

Cash flow hedge reserve

19,448,140

69,110,017

Employee benefit reserves

33,363

33,363

Retained losses

(188,723,177)

(128,331,522)

Total equity

5,353,512

115,407,044

Total equity and liabilities

746,320,806

724,497,461

The notes on pages 9 to 12 are an integral part of these financial statements.

The financial statements on pages 4 to 12 were approved and authorised for issue by the board of Directors on 25 April 2024 and were signed on its behalf by:

HRM Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, CFR,MNI (Chairman) FRC/2013/NIM/00000001568

Mr. Carlos Countino (Director) FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/877967

Mr. David Tomlinson (Director) FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/147669

Mr. Echezona Ifewulu (Head of Financial Control) FRC/2021/02/00000025092

6

International Breweries Plc Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 31st March 2024

Statement of changes in equity

for the period ended 31st March 2024

Employee

Retained

Share

Share

Other

Cash flow hedge

benefit

(losses)/

Total

capital

Premium

reserves

reserve

reserves

earnings

equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

At 1 January 2024

13,431,034

159,803,396

1,360,756

69,110,017

33,363

(128,331,522)

115,407,044

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(60,391,655)

(60,391,655)

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(49,661,877)

-

-

(49,661,877)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(49,661,877)

-

(60,391,655)

(110,053,532)

Balance at 31 March 2024

13,431,034

159,803,396

1,360,756

19,448,140

33,363

(188,723,177)

5,353,512

At 1 January 2023

13,431,034

159,803,396

1,360,756

1,268,140

(227,281)

(58,305,612)

117,330,432

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(2,306,033)

(2,306,033)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

892,952

-

-

892,952

Total comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

892,952

-

(2,306,033)

(1,413,081)

Balance at 31 March 2023

13,431,034

159,803,396

1,360,756

2,161,092

(227,281)

(60,611,645)

115,917,351

The notes on pages 9 to 12 are an integral part of these financial statements.

7

International Breweries Plc Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 31st March 2024

Statement of cash flow

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

Note

N'000

N'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash generated from operations

14

(789,027)

(29,498,064)

Employee benefits paid

(227,802)

-

Net cash inflow from operating activities

(1,016,829)

(29,498,064)

Cash flows from investing activities

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(9,581,900)

(7,239,389)

Investment in debt securities

-

8,543,966

Interest received

6

859,791

3,434,866

Net cash outflow from investing activities

(8,722,108)

4,739,443

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds/(Repayment) from/of borrowings

(70,892,000)

21,528,320

Lease payment

2,588,027

-

Interest paid

(8,311,161)

(3,479,695)

Net cash outflow from financing activities

(76,615,133)

18,048,625

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(86,354,070)

(6,709,996)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

132,372,865

36,025,067

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

9

46,018,795

29,315,071

The notes on pages 9 to 12 are an integral part of these financial statements.

8

International Breweries Plc Annual report and financial statements for the 3 months ended 31st March 2024

Notes to the financial statements

  1. General information
    These financial statements are the financial statements of International Breweries Plc ("the Company"). The Company was incorporated in Nigeria as a private limited liability company on 22 December 1971 under the Companies and Allied Matters Act, and is domiciled in Nigeria. The Company became a public limited liability company on 26 April, 1994.
    The address of its registered office is: Plot 5A Abuja Street, Banana Island, Ikoyi,
    Lagos, Nigeria
    The principal activities of the Company are brewing, packaging and marketing of beer, alcoholic flavoured/ non-alcoholic beverages and soft drinks. The parent company is AB InBev Nigeria Holdings BV, the ultimate parent company is Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV.
  2. Summary of accounting policies
  1. Introduction to summary of significant accounting policies
    The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the years presented, unless otherwise stated.
  2. Basis of preparation

#

The condensed financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2023 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Additional information required by national regulations is included where appropriate. They do not include all the information required for a full annual financial statements, and should be read in combination with the year end financial statement of International Breweries Plc for the year ended 31st December, 2023.

#

All values are rounded to the nearest thousand, except when otherwise indicated. The financial statements are presented in thousands of Naira.

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies. Changes in assumptions may have a significant impact on the financial statements in the period the assumptions changed. Management believes that the underlying assumptions are appropriate and that the Company's financial statements therefore present the financial position and results fairly.

#

  1. Going concern
    The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. The directors have no doubt that the company will be in existence after 12 months from the reporting date. The directors do not intend to cease operations or stop any of the production lines.
  2. Changes in accounting policy and disclosures
    The Company has applied the accounting policies in these condensed financial statements consistently with those applied in the financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2023.
    No new accounting policy in the period under review has significant impact on the financial statements that require disclosure.

9

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

International Breweries plc published this content on 30 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2024 19:57:07 UTC.