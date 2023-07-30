International Breweries Plc
International Breweries Plc
Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 30th June 2023
Certification of the unaudited condensed financial statements
Futher to the provisions of section 405 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, we the Managing Director/CEO and Finance Director of International Breweries Plc ("the company") respectively hereby certify as follows:
- That we have reviewed the Unaudited condensed financial statements of the company for the period ended 30th June 2023.
- That the Unaudited condensed financial statements represents the true and correct financial position of our company as at the said date of 30th June 2023.
- That the Unaudited condensed financial statements does not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact, which would make the statement misleading.
- That the Unaudited condensed financial statements fairly presents, in all material respects, the financial condition and results of operation of the company as of and for the period ended 30 June, 2023.
- That we are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls and affirm that the company's internal controls were effective as of 30th June, 2023.
- That all significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which could adversely affect the company's ability to record, process, summarise and report financial data have been disclosed to the independent Auditor and the Audit Committee.
Signed
Mr. Carlos Countino
Mr. David Tomlinson
Ms. Chinyere Ezeugwu
Managing Director
Director
Country Finance Manager
FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/877967
FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/147669
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000000781
28 July, 2023
28 July, 2023
28 July, 2023
International Breweries Plc
Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 30th June 2023 Statement of directors' responsibilities
The Companies and Allied Matters Act requires the directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year that give a true and fair view of the state of financial affairs of the Company at the end of the year and of its profit or loss. The responsibility includes:
- ensuring that the Company keeps proper accounting records that disclose, with reasonable accuracy, the financial position of the Company and comply with the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act;
- designing, implementing and maintaining internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of financial statements that are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error; and
- preparing the Company's financial statements using suitable accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates that are consistently applied.
The directors accept responsibility for the unaudited condensed quartely financial statements, which have been prepared using appropriate accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards and the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act.
Nothing has come to the attention of the directors to indicate that the Company will not remain a going concern for at least twelve months from the date of this statement.
HRM Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, CFR,MNI
Mr. David Tomlinson
Mr. Carlos Countino
Chairman
Director
Managing Director
FRC/2013/NIM/00000001568
FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/147669
FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/877967
28 July, 2023
28 July, 2023
28 July, 2023
International Breweries Plc
Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 30th June 2023 Statement of profit or loss
Note
Revenue
3
Cost of sales
4
Gross profit
Administrative, Marketing and promotion expenses
4
Impairment charge on financial assets
Other expense
5
Finance income
6
Finance cost
6
Finance costs - net
(Loss)/Profit before tax
Income tax credit/(charge)
(Loss)/Profit for the period
Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share (Naira)
13
The notes on pages 9 to 12 are an integral part of these financial statements.
3 Months
6 Months
3 Months
6 Months
Apr - June
Jan - June
Apr - June
Jan - June
30 June 2023
30 June 2023
30 June 2022
30 June 2022
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
61,732,286
116,130,962
53,881,983
111,403,589
(47,361,082)
(92,113,683)
(41,228,502)
(78,795,714)
14,371,204
24,017,279
12,653,481
32,607,875
(12,719,067)
(22,673,120)
(12,617,187)
(24,723,449)
(56,039)
(155,985)
(42,311)
(76,491)
(33,314,240)
(35,881,808)
1,714,590
(2,400,017)
(31,718,142)
(34,693,634)
1,708,574
5,407,918
2,994,543
6,429,409
691,546
2,198,618
(8,591,786)
(13,168,968)
(2,432,186)
(5,782,168)
(5,597,243)
(6,739,559)
(1,740,640)
(3,583,550)
(37,315,385)
(41,433,193)
(32,066)
1,824,368
16,028,112
17,839,886
(352,899)
(1,488,167)
(21,287,273)
(23,593,307)
(384,965)
336,201
(0.79)
(0.88)
(0.01)
0.01
