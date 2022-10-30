Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  International Breweries Plc
  News
  Summary
    INTBREW   NGINTBREW005

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC

(INTBREW)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
4.600 NGN    0.00%
04:09pInternational Breweries : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
09/26International Breweries : Closed period and board meeting
PU
08/16International Breweries : Approval on free float
PU
INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

10/30/2022 | 04:09pm EDT
International Breweries Plc

Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 9 months ended 30th September 2022

International Breweries Plc Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 9 months ended 30th September 2022 Contents

Certification of financial statements

2

Statement of directors' responsibilities

3

Statement of profit or loss

4

Statement of other comprehensive income

5

Statement of financial position

6

Statement of changes in equity

7

Statement of cash flows

8

Notes to the financial statements

9

1

International Breweries Plc

Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 9 months ended 30th September 2022

Certification of the unaudited condensed financial statements

Futher to the provisions of section 405 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, we the Managing Director/CEO and Finance Director of International Breweries Plc ("the company") respectively hereby certify as follows:

  1. That we have reviewed the Unaudited condensed financial statements of the company for the period ended 30th September 2022.
  2. That the Unaudited condensed financial statements represents the true and correct financial position of our company as at the said date of 30th September 2022.
  3. That the Unaudited condensed financial statements does not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact, which would make the statement misleading.
  4. That the Unaudited condensed financial statements fairly presents, in all material respects, the financial condition and results of operation of the company as of and for the period ended 30 September, 2022.
  5. That we are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls and affirm that the company's internal controls were effective as of 30th September, 2022.
  6. That all significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which could adversely affect the company's ability to record, process, summarise and report financial data have been disclosed to the independent Auditor and the Audit Committee.
    Signed

Mr. Hugo, Dias Rocha

Mr. Eduardo Caceres

Ms. Chinyere Ezeugwu

Managing Director

Director

Country Finance Manager

FRC/2022/003/00000022841

FRC/2022/PRO/DIR/003/597222

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000000781

27 October, 2022

27 October, 2022

27 October, 2022

2

International Breweries Plc

Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 9 months ended 30th September 2022 Statement of directors' responsibilities

The Companies and Allied Matters Act requires the directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year that give a true and fair view of the state of financial affairs of the Company at the end of the year and of its profit or loss. The responsibility includes:

  1. ensuring that the Company keeps proper accounting records that disclose, with reasonable accuracy, the financial position of the Company and comply with the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act;
  2. designing, implementing and maintaining internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of financial statements that are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error; and
  3. preparing the Company's financial statements using suitable accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates that are consistently applied.

The directors accept responsibility for the unaudited condensed quartely financial statements, which have been prepared using appropriate accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards and the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

Nothing has come to the attention of the directors to indicate that the Company will not remain a going concern for at least twelve months from the date of this statement.

HRM Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, CFR,MNI

Mr. Eduardo Caceres

Mr. Hugo, Dias Rocha

Chairman

Director

Executive Director

FRC/2013/NIM/00000001568

FRC/2022/PRO/DIR/003/597222

FRC/2022/003/00000022841

27 October, 2022

27 October, 2022

27 October, 2022

3

International Breweries Plc

Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 9 months ended 30th September 2022 Statement of profit or loss

Note

Revenue

3

Cost of sales

4

Gross profit

Administrative, Marketing and promotion expenses

4

Impairment charge on financial assets

Other expense

5

Finance income

6

Finance cost

6

Finance costs - net

Loss before tax

Income tax credit

Profit/ (Loss) for the period

Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share (Naira)

13

The notes on pages 9 to 12 are an integral part of these financial statements.

3 Months

9 Months

3 Months

9 Months

July - Sept

Jan - Sept

July - Sept

Jan - Sept

30 September

30 September 2022

30 September

30 September 2021

2022

2021

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

49,028,127

160,431,716

46,434,446

128,396,007

(38,674,056)

(113,469,905)

(33,062,664)

(99,605,597)

10,354,071

46,961,811

13,371,782

28,790,410

(12,639,545)

(41,362,860)

(12,856,797)

(33,100,671)

(334,080)

(410,571)

(17,690)

(235,451)

(1,325,130)

(3,725,147)

(130,735)

(11,473,641)

(3,944,684)

1,463,233

366,560

(16,019,353)

595,981

2,794,599

451,133

588,408

(1,323,935)

(7,106,103)

(949,717)

(1,903,425)

(727,954)

(4,311,504)

(498,584)

(1,315,017)

(4,672,638)

(2,848,271)

(132,024)

(17,334,370)

1,526,996

38,829

2,349,550

3,332,498

(3,145,642)

(2,809,442)

2,217,526

(14,001,872)

(0.12)

(0.10)

0.08

(0.52)

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

International Breweries plc published this content on 30 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2022 20:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
