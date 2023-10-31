International Breweries Plc

Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 30th September 2023

International Breweries Plc Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 30th September 2023 Contents

Certification of financial statements

Statement of directors' responsibilities

Statement of profit or loss

Statement of other comprehensive income

Statement of financial position

Statement of changes in equity

Statement of cash flows

Notes to the financial statements

International Breweries Plc

Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 30th September 2023

Certification of the unaudited condensed financial statements

Futher to the provisions of section 405 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, we the Managing Director/CEO and Finance Director of International Breweries Plc ("the company") respectively hereby certify as follows:

  1. That we have reviewed the Unaudited condensed financial statements of the company for the period ended 30th September 2023.
  2. That the Unaudited condensed financial statements represents the true and correct financial position of our company as at the said date of 30th September 2023.
  3. That the Unaudited condensed financial statements does not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact, which would make the statement misleading.
  4. That the Unaudited condensed financial statements fairly presents, in all material respects, the financial condition and results of operation of the company as of and for the period ended 30th September, 2023.
  5. That we are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls and affirm that the company's internal controls were effective as of 30th September, 2023.
  6. That all significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which could adversely affect the company's ability to record, process, summarise and report financial data have been disclosed to the independent Auditor and the Audit Committee.
    Signed

Mr. Carlos Countino

Mr. David Tomlinson

Mr. Echezona Ifewulu

Managing Director

Director

Head of Financial Control

FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/877967

FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/147669

FRC/2021/002/00000025092

25 October, 2023

25 October, 2023

25 October, 2023

International Breweries Plc

Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 30th September 2023 Statement of directors' responsibilities

The Companies and Allied Matters Act requires the directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year that give a true and fair view of the state of financial affairs of the Company at the end of the year and of its profit or loss. The responsibility includes:

  1. ensuring that the Company keeps proper accounting records that disclose, with reasonable accuracy, the financial position of the Company and comply with the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act;
  2. designing, implementing and maintaining internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of financial statements that are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error; and
  3. preparing the Company's financial statements using suitable accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates that are consistently applied.

The directors accept responsibility for the unaudited condensed quartely financial statements, which have been prepared using appropriate accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards and the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

Nothing has come to the attention of the directors to indicate that the Company will not remain a going concern for at least twelve months from the date of this statement.

HRM Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, CFR,MNI

Mr. David Tomlinson

Mr. Carlos Countino

Chairman

Director

Managing Director

FRC/2013/NIM/00000001568

FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/147669

FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/877967

25 October, 2023

25 October, 2023

25 October, 2023

International Breweries Plc

Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 30th September 2023 Statement of profit or loss

Note

Revenue

3

Cost of sales

4

Gross profit

Administrative, Marketing and promotion expenses

4

Impairment charge on financial assets

Other expense

5

Finance income

6

Finance cost

6

Finance costs - net

(Loss)/Profit before tax

Income tax credit/(charge)

(Loss)/Profit for the period

Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share (Naira)

13

The notes on pages 9 to 12 are an integral part of these financial statements.

3 Months

9 Months

3 Months

9 Months

July - Sept

Jan - Sept

July - Sept

Jan - Sept

30 Sept 2023

30 Sept 2023

30 Sept 2022

30 Sept 2022

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

67,648,154

183,779,116

49,028,127

160,431,716

(53,013,576)

(145,127,259)

(38,674,055)

(123,155,132)

14,634,578

38,651,857

10,354,072

37,276,584

(12,035,837)

(34,708,957)

(12,639,545)

(31,677,632)

(11,622)

(167,607)

(334,080)

(410,571)

(287,867)

(36,182,477)

(1,325,130)

(3,725,147)

2,299,252

(32,407,184)

(3,944,683)

1,463,233

2,457,314

8,886,723

595,981

2,794,599

(6,828,497)

(19,997,466)

(1,323,935)

(7,106,103)

(4,371,183)

(11,110,742)

(727,954)

(4,311,504)

(2,071,931)

(43,517,926)

(4,672,638)

(2,848,271)

(2,875,095)

14,964,791

1,526,996

38,829

(4,947,026)

(28,553,135)

(3,145,642)

(2,809,442)

(0.18)

(1.06)

(0.12)

(0.10)

International Breweries Plc

Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 30th September 2023 Statement of other comprehensive income

(Loss)/Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss: Change in fair value of hedging instrument recognised in OCI

Other comprehensive income for the period

Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the period

Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share (Naira)

The notes on pages 9 to 12 are an integral part of these financial statements.

3 Months

9 Months

3 Months

9 Months

July - Sept

Jan - Sept

July - Sept

Jan - Sept

30 Sept 2023

30 Sept 2023

30 Sept 2022

30 Sept 2022

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

(4,947,026)

(28,553,135)

(3,145,642)

(2,809,442)

25,481,651

26,374,604

925,558

3,304,228

25,481,651

26,374,604

925,558

3,304,228

20,534,625

(2,178,531)

(2,220,083)

494,787

(0.18)

(1.06)

(0.12)

(0.10)

International Breweries Plc

Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 30th September 2023 Statement of financial position

30 September

31 December

2023

2022

Note

ASSETS

N'000

N'000

Non-current assets

Deferred tax assets

49,310,615

32,613,306

Property, plant and equipment

257,421,005

252,071,523

Right of use assets

12,217,649

15,989,425

Intangible assets

3,015,623

3,251,367

321,964,892

303,925,621

Current assets

Investment securities

62,471,970

86,213,956

Inventories

42,286,980

26,914,401

Derivative financial instruments

131,978,155

8,683,594

Trade and other receivables

15,951,432

22,489,101

Restricted cash

9

10,440,729

7,193,352

Cash and cash equivalents

9

17,449,271

28,831,715

280,578,537

180,326,119

Total assets

602,543,430

484,251,740

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Employee benefit obligations

2,668,522

2,604,539

Borrowings

320,209,110

143,032,695

Lease liabilities

9,910,336

10,442,752

332,787,968

156,079,986

Current liabilities

Current tax liabilities

2,369,594

2,257,913

Trade and other payables

150,191,188

151,566,984

Borrowings

-

51,051,507

Lease liabilities

2,042,777

5,964,917

154,603,560

210,841,321

Total liabilities

487,391,528

366,921,307

EQUITY

Share capital

13,431,034

13,431,034

Share premium

159,803,396

159,803,396

Other reserves

1,360,756

1,360,756

Cash flow hedge reserve

27,642,744

1,268,140

Employee benefit reserves

(227,281)

(227,281)

Retained losses

(86,858,747)

(58,305,612)

Total equity

115,151,902

117,330,433

Total equity and liabilities

602,543,430

484,251,740

The notes on pages 9 to 12 are an integral part of these financial statements.

The financial statements on pages 4 to 12 were approved and authorised for issue by the board of Directors on 25 October 2023 and were signed on its behalf by:

HRM Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, CFR,MNI (Chairman) FRC/2013/NIM/00000001568

Mr. Carlos Countino (Director) FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/877967

Mr. David Tomlinson (Director) FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/147669

Mr. Echezona Ifewulu (Head of Financial Control) FRC/2021/02/00000025092

International Breweries Plc

Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 30th September 2023

Statement of changes in equity

Employee

Retained

Share

Share

Other

Cash flow hedge

benefit

(losses)/

Total

capital

Premium

reserves

reserve

reserves

earnings

equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

At 1 January 2023

13,431,034

159,803,396

1,360,756

1,268,140

(227,281)

(58,305,612)

117,330,433

(Loss)/Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(28,553,135)

(28,553,135)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

26,374,604

-

-

26,374,604

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the

period

-

-

-

26,374,604

-

(28,553,135)

(2,178,531)

Balance at 30 September 2023

13,431,034

159,803,396

1,360,756

27,642,744

(227,281)

(86,858,747)

115,151,902

The notes on pages 9 to 12 are an integral part of these financial statements.

International Breweries Plc Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 30th September 2023 Statement of cash flows

30 September

30 September

2023

2022

Note

N'000

N'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash generated from operations

14

10,840,226

26,154,657

Income tax paid

(1,214,253)

(215,370)

Employee benefits paid

(252,310)

-

Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities

9,373,663

25,939,287

Cash flows from investing activities

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(29,303,379)

(35,126,069)

Investment in debt securities

23,741,986

37,457,727

Interest received

6

8,886,723

2,794,599

Net cash (outflow)/inflow from investing activities

3,325,330

5,126,256

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds/(Repayment) from/of borrowings

(7,753,978)

(62,320,000)

Lease payment

(7,610,184)

(5,774,796)

Interest paid

(5,469,899)

(4,921,146)

Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities

(20,834,060)

(73,015,942)

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(8,135,067)

(41,950,399)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

36,025,067

66,802,029

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

9

27,890,000

24,851,630

The notes on pages 9 to 12 are an integral part of these financial statements.

International Breweries Plc Annual report and financial statements

for the 3 months ended 30th September 2023 Notes to the financial statements

  1. General information
    These financial statements are the financial statements of International Breweries Plc ("the Company"). The Company was incorporated in Nigeria as a private limited liability company on 22 December 1971 under the Companies and Allied Matters Act, and is domiciled in Nigeria. The Company became a public limited liability company on 26 April, 1994.
    The address of its registered office is: Plot 5A Abuja Street, Banana Island, Ikoyi,
    Lagos, Nigeria
    The principal activities of the Company are brewing, packaging and marketing of beer, alcoholic flavoured/ non-alcoholic beverages and soft drinks. The parent company is AB InBev Nigeria Holdings BV, the ultimate parent company is Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV.
  2. Summary of accounting policies
  1. Introduction to summary of significant accounting policies
    The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the years presented, unless otherwise stated.
  2. Basis of preparation

The condensed financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2023 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Additional information required by national regulations is included where appropriate. They do not include all the information required for a full annual financial statements, and should be read in combination with the year end financial statement of International Breweries Plc for the year ended 31st December, 2022.

All values are rounded to the nearest thousand, except when otherwise indicated. The financial statements are presented in thousands of Naira.

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies. Changes in assumptions may have a significant impact on the financial statements in the period the assumptions changed. Management believes that the underlying assumptions are appropriate and that the Company's financial statements therefore present the financial position and results fairly.

  1. Going concern
    The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. The directors have no doubt that the company will be in existence after 12 months from the reporting date. The directors do not intend to cease operations or stop any of the production lines.
  2. Changes in accounting policy and disclosures
    The Company has applied the accounting policies in these condensed financial statements consistently with those applied in the financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2022. No new accounting policy in the period under review has significant impact on the financial statements that require disclosure.

