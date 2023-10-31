International Breweries Plc
Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 30th September 2023
International Breweries Plc Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 30th September 2023 Contents
Certification of financial statements
Statement of directors' responsibilities
Statement of profit or loss
Statement of other comprehensive income
Statement of financial position
Statement of changes in equity
Statement of cash flows
Notes to the financial statements
International Breweries Plc
Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 30th September 2023
Certification of the unaudited condensed financial statements
Futher to the provisions of section 405 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, we the Managing Director/CEO and Finance Director of International Breweries Plc ("the company") respectively hereby certify as follows:
- That we have reviewed the Unaudited condensed financial statements of the company for the period ended 30th September 2023.
- That the Unaudited condensed financial statements represents the true and correct financial position of our company as at the said date of 30th September 2023.
- That the Unaudited condensed financial statements does not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact, which would make the statement misleading.
- That the Unaudited condensed financial statements fairly presents, in all material respects, the financial condition and results of operation of the company as of and for the period ended 30th September, 2023.
- That we are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal controls and affirm that the company's internal controls were effective as of 30th September, 2023.
-
That all significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal controls which could adversely affect the company's ability to record, process, summarise and report financial data have been disclosed to the independent Auditor and the Audit Committee.
Signed
Mr. Carlos Countino
Mr. David Tomlinson
Mr. Echezona Ifewulu
Managing Director
Director
Head of Financial Control
FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/877967
FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/147669
FRC/2021/002/00000025092
25 October, 2023
25 October, 2023
25 October, 2023
International Breweries Plc
Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 30th September 2023 Statement of directors' responsibilities
The Companies and Allied Matters Act requires the directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year that give a true and fair view of the state of financial affairs of the Company at the end of the year and of its profit or loss. The responsibility includes:
- ensuring that the Company keeps proper accounting records that disclose, with reasonable accuracy, the financial position of the Company and comply with the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act;
- designing, implementing and maintaining internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of financial statements that are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error; and
- preparing the Company's financial statements using suitable accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates that are consistently applied.
The directors accept responsibility for the unaudited condensed quartely financial statements, which have been prepared using appropriate accounting policies supported by reasonable and prudent judgements and estimates, in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards and the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act.
Nothing has come to the attention of the directors to indicate that the Company will not remain a going concern for at least twelve months from the date of this statement.
HRM Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, CFR,MNI
Mr. David Tomlinson
Mr. Carlos Countino
Chairman
Director
Managing Director
FRC/2013/NIM/00000001568
FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/147669
FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/877967
25 October, 2023
25 October, 2023
25 October, 2023
International Breweries Plc
Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 30th September 2023 Statement of profit or loss
Note
Revenue
3
Cost of sales
4
Gross profit
Administrative, Marketing and promotion expenses
4
Impairment charge on financial assets
Other expense
5
Finance income
6
Finance cost
6
Finance costs - net
(Loss)/Profit before tax
Income tax credit/(charge)
(Loss)/Profit for the period
Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share (Naira)
13
The notes on pages 9 to 12 are an integral part of these financial statements.
3 Months
9 Months
3 Months
9 Months
July - Sept
Jan - Sept
July - Sept
Jan - Sept
30 Sept 2023
30 Sept 2023
30 Sept 2022
30 Sept 2022
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
67,648,154
183,779,116
49,028,127
160,431,716
(53,013,576)
(145,127,259)
(38,674,055)
(123,155,132)
14,634,578
38,651,857
10,354,072
37,276,584
(12,035,837)
(34,708,957)
(12,639,545)
(31,677,632)
(11,622)
(167,607)
(334,080)
(410,571)
(287,867)
(36,182,477)
(1,325,130)
(3,725,147)
2,299,252
(32,407,184)
(3,944,683)
1,463,233
2,457,314
8,886,723
595,981
2,794,599
(6,828,497)
(19,997,466)
(1,323,935)
(7,106,103)
(4,371,183)
(11,110,742)
(727,954)
(4,311,504)
(2,071,931)
(43,517,926)
(4,672,638)
(2,848,271)
(2,875,095)
14,964,791
1,526,996
38,829
(4,947,026)
(28,553,135)
(3,145,642)
(2,809,442)
(0.18)
(1.06)
(0.12)
(0.10)
International Breweries Plc
Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 30th September 2023 Statement of other comprehensive income
(Loss)/Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss: Change in fair value of hedging instrument recognised in OCI
Other comprehensive income for the period
Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the period
Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share (Naira)
The notes on pages 9 to 12 are an integral part of these financial statements.
3 Months
9 Months
3 Months
9 Months
July - Sept
Jan - Sept
July - Sept
Jan - Sept
30 Sept 2023
30 Sept 2023
30 Sept 2022
30 Sept 2022
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
(4,947,026)
(28,553,135)
(3,145,642)
(2,809,442)
25,481,651
26,374,604
925,558
3,304,228
25,481,651
26,374,604
925,558
3,304,228
20,534,625
(2,178,531)
(2,220,083)
494,787
(0.18)
(1.06)
(0.12)
(0.10)
International Breweries Plc
Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 30th September 2023 Statement of financial position
30 September
31 December
2023
2022
Note
ASSETS
N'000
N'000
Non-current assets
Deferred tax assets
49,310,615
32,613,306
Property, plant and equipment
257,421,005
252,071,523
Right of use assets
12,217,649
15,989,425
Intangible assets
3,015,623
3,251,367
321,964,892
303,925,621
Current assets
Investment securities
62,471,970
86,213,956
Inventories
42,286,980
26,914,401
Derivative financial instruments
131,978,155
8,683,594
Trade and other receivables
15,951,432
22,489,101
Restricted cash
9
10,440,729
7,193,352
Cash and cash equivalents
9
17,449,271
28,831,715
280,578,537
180,326,119
Total assets
602,543,430
484,251,740
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Employee benefit obligations
2,668,522
2,604,539
Borrowings
320,209,110
143,032,695
Lease liabilities
9,910,336
10,442,752
332,787,968
156,079,986
Current liabilities
Current tax liabilities
2,369,594
2,257,913
Trade and other payables
150,191,188
151,566,984
Borrowings
-
51,051,507
Lease liabilities
2,042,777
5,964,917
154,603,560
210,841,321
Total liabilities
487,391,528
366,921,307
EQUITY
Share capital
13,431,034
13,431,034
Share premium
159,803,396
159,803,396
Other reserves
1,360,756
1,360,756
Cash flow hedge reserve
27,642,744
1,268,140
Employee benefit reserves
(227,281)
(227,281)
Retained losses
(86,858,747)
(58,305,612)
Total equity
115,151,902
117,330,433
Total equity and liabilities
602,543,430
484,251,740
The notes on pages 9 to 12 are an integral part of these financial statements.
The financial statements on pages 4 to 12 were approved and authorised for issue by the board of Directors on 25 October 2023 and were signed on its behalf by:
HRM Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, CFR,MNI (Chairman) FRC/2013/NIM/00000001568
Mr. Carlos Countino (Director) FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/877967
Mr. David Tomlinson (Director) FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/147669
Mr. Echezona Ifewulu (Head of Financial Control) FRC/2021/02/00000025092
International Breweries Plc
Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 30th September 2023
Statement of changes in equity
Employee
Retained
Share
Share
Other
Cash flow hedge
benefit
(losses)/
Total
capital
Premium
reserves
reserve
reserves
earnings
equity
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
At 1 January 2023
13,431,034
159,803,396
1,360,756
1,268,140
(227,281)
(58,305,612)
117,330,433
(Loss)/Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(28,553,135)
(28,553,135)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
26,374,604
-
-
26,374,604
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the
period
-
-
-
26,374,604
-
(28,553,135)
(2,178,531)
Balance at 30 September 2023
13,431,034
159,803,396
1,360,756
27,642,744
(227,281)
(86,858,747)
115,151,902
The notes on pages 9 to 12 are an integral part of these financial statements.
International Breweries Plc Unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the 3 months ended 30th September 2023 Statement of cash flows
30 September
30 September
2023
2022
Note
N'000
N'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash generated from operations
14
10,840,226
26,154,657
Income tax paid
(1,214,253)
(215,370)
Employee benefits paid
(252,310)
-
Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities
9,373,663
25,939,287
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(29,303,379)
(35,126,069)
Investment in debt securities
23,741,986
37,457,727
Interest received
6
8,886,723
2,794,599
Net cash (outflow)/inflow from investing activities
3,325,330
5,126,256
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds/(Repayment) from/of borrowings
(7,753,978)
(62,320,000)
Lease payment
(7,610,184)
(5,774,796)
Interest paid
(5,469,899)
(4,921,146)
Net cash inflow/(outflow) from financing activities
(20,834,060)
(73,015,942)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(8,135,067)
(41,950,399)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
36,025,067
66,802,029
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
9
27,890,000
24,851,630
The notes on pages 9 to 12 are an integral part of these financial statements.
International Breweries Plc Annual report and financial statements
for the 3 months ended 30th September 2023 Notes to the financial statements
- General information
These financial statements are the financial statements of International Breweries Plc ("the Company"). The Company was incorporated in Nigeria as a private limited liability company on 22 December 1971 under the Companies and Allied Matters Act, and is domiciled in Nigeria. The Company became a public limited liability company on 26 April, 1994.
The address of its registered office is: Plot 5A Abuja Street, Banana Island, Ikoyi,
Lagos, Nigeria
The principal activities of the Company are brewing, packaging and marketing of beer, alcoholic flavoured/ non-alcoholic beverages and soft drinks. The parent company is AB InBev Nigeria Holdings BV, the ultimate parent company is Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV.
- Summary of accounting policies
-
Introduction to summary of significant accounting policies
The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the years presented, unless otherwise stated.
- Basis of preparation
22
The condensed financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2023 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Additional information required by national regulations is included where appropriate. They do not include all the information required for a full annual financial statements, and should be read in combination with the year end financial statement of International Breweries Plc for the year ended 31st December, 2022.
23
All values are rounded to the nearest thousand, except when otherwise indicated. The financial statements are presented in thousands of Naira.
The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies. Changes in assumptions may have a significant impact on the financial statements in the period the assumptions changed. Management believes that the underlying assumptions are appropriate and that the Company's financial statements therefore present the financial position and results fairly.
-
Going concern
The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. The directors have no doubt that the company will be in existence after 12 months from the reporting date. The directors do not intend to cease operations or stop any of the production lines.
- Changes in accounting policy and disclosures
The Company has applied the accounting policies in these condensed financial statements consistently with those applied in the financial statements for the year ended 31st December 2022. No new accounting policy in the period under review has significant impact on the financial statements that require disclosure.
