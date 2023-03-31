INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

International Breweries Plc Annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 Report of the directors

Details of the interest in the shares during the year under review as at the date of approval of this report and as recorded in the register of members and or notified by the Directors for the purpose of Section 275 of CAMA as well as the Listing Rules of the Nigerian Exchange Group are set out below. Directors whose names did not appear here do not have any direct/indirect shareholding in the Company.

December 2022 December 2021 Direct holding HRM Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe 40,732,127 40,732,127 Mr. Sunday Akintoye Omole 377,022 377,022 Michael Onochie Ajukwu 71,860,799 62,000,000 Peter Nwokiki Anugwu - 5,000,000 Tolulope Adedeji 108,900 108,900 Indirect holding Mr.Olugbenga Awomolo (Through Newco Investment Company Limited) 334,075,394 334,075,394 Sunday Akintoye Omole (Through Cardinal Investment Nigeria Limited) 968,087 968,087



All directors with interest in contract are obligated to notify the company for the purpose of Section 277 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, Cap.20 LFN 2020 of their direct or indirect interest in contracts or proposed contract during the year. The directors do not have any interest required to be disclosed in the year under review as required under section 306 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.

Property, plant and equipment

Information relating to change in property, plant and equipment is given in note 14 to these financial statements. A total of N58.6 billion (2021:N27.9 billion) was expended on property, plant and equipment during the year.