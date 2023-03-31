Advanced search
    INTBREW   NGINTBREW005

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC

(INTBREW)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
4.500 NGN    0.00%
02:39pInternational Breweries : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
01/12International Breweries : Resignation and appointment of company secretary
PU
2022International Breweries : New director appointments
PU
INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

03/31/2023 | 02:39pm EDT
International Breweries Plc

Annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022

International Breweries Plc Annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 Contents

Corporate information

2

Report of the directors

3-9

Certification of the audited financial statements

10

Statement of directors' responsibilities

11

Audit committee's report

12

Independent auditors' report

13-16

Statement of profit or loss

17

Statement of other comprehensive income

18

Statement of financial position

19

Statement of changes in equity

20

Statement of cash flows

21

Notes to the financial statements

22-47

Other national disclosures:

Statement of value added

48

Five-year financial summary

49

1

International Breweries Plc Annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 Corporate information

Company registration number

RC 9632

Chairman

HRM Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, CFR,MNI

Non-executive Director

Directors

Mr. Carlos Countino

Guatemalan

Managing Director

Appointed wef January 1, 2023

Mr. Andrew Whiting

American

Non-executive Director

Mr. Bruno Zambrano

Colombian

Non-executive Director

Mr. David Tomlinson

American

Executive Director

Appointed wef January 1, 2023

Mr. Michael Ajukwu

Nigerian

Non-executive Director

Mr. Olugbenga Awomolo

Nigerian

Non-executive Director

Mr. Richard Rivett-Carnac

British

Non-executive Director

Mr. Sunday Omole

Nigerian

Non-executive Director

Mrs. Tolulope Adedeji

Nigerian

Executive Director

Ms. Olutoyin Odulate

Nigerian

Independent Non-executive Director

Igwe Peter Anugwu

Nigerian

Non-executive Director

Resigned wef August 31, 2022

Abiye Tobin-West

Nigerian

Non-executive Director

Resigned wef August 31, 2022

Mr. Andrew Scott Murray

American

Executive Director

Resigned wef April 29, 2022

Mr.Eduardo Caceres

Guatemalan

Finance Director

Resigned wef December 31, 2022

Mr. Hugo Dias Rocha

Brazilian

Managing Director

Resigned wef December 31, 2022

Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Landmark Towers

5B, Water Corporation Road

Victoria Island,

Lagos, Nigeria.

Corporate office

Plot 5A Abuja Street,

Banana Island,

Ikoyi, Lagos.

Company Secretary/General Counsel

Mr. Ayokunle Ayoko

Plot 5A Abuja Street,

Banana Island,

Ikoyi, Lagos.

Bankers

Access Bank Plc.

CitiBank Limited

United Bank for Africa Plc.

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.

Zenith Bank Plc.

Stanbic IBTC Plc.

Standard Chartered Bank Limited

Rand Merchant Bank Limited

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc

FSDH Merchant Bank Limited

2

International Breweries Plc Annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 Report of the directors

The directors submit their report together with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, to the members of International Breweries Plc ("the Company"). This report discloses the financial performance and state of affairs of the Company.

  • Incorporation and address
    International Breweries Plc was incorporated as a private limited liability Company on 22 December, 1971 and became a public limited liability Company on 26 April, 1995. The Company's head office is situated at Plot 5A Abuja Street, Banana Island, Ikoyi Lagos, Nigeria.
  • Legal form
    International Breweries Plc was incorporated as a private limited liability Company on 22 December 1971 and became a public limited liability Company on 26 April,1995. The Company is a part of the AB-InBev Group (The largest breweries in the world).
  • Principal activities
    The principal activities of the Company are brewing, packaging and marketing of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
  • Operating summary
    The results for the year ended 31 December 2022 are set out on page 17. The loss for the year has been transferred to retained earnings. The summarised results are presented below:

2022

2021

N'000

N'000

Revenue

218,650,267

182,298,045

Loss before tax

(26,844,464)

(19,836,278)

Tax credit

5,218,174

2,179,768

(21,626,290)

(17,656,510)

Total comprehensive loss for the year

(17,973,468)

(16,429,956)

  • Dividend declaration
    The Board maintains a dividend policy which guides its decision on dividend declaration. At this time, given the results of the company, no dividend pay out is possible. The board views this decision as appropriate in the short term and in the future interest of the Company owing to the current gearing ratio.
  • Board composition
    The names of the directors as at year end and date of this report are as set out on the corporate information page. Within the period under review, Messers. Carlo Countino and David Tomlinson were appointed to the Board as Managing Director and Executive Director respectively, effective January 1, 2023. Additionally, Igwe Peter Anugwu and Abiye Tobin-West resigned effective 31 August 2022 while Mr. Eduardo Caceres resigned effective 31 December 2022.

3

International Breweries Plc Annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 Report of the directors

Details of the interest in the shares during the year under review as at the date of approval of this report and as recorded in the register of members and or notified by the Directors for the purpose of Section 275 of CAMA as well as the Listing Rules of the Nigerian Exchange Group are set out below. Directors whose names did not appear here do not have any direct/indirect shareholding in the Company.

December 2022

December 2021

Direct holding

HRM Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe

40,732,127

40,732,127

Mr. Sunday Akintoye Omole

377,022

377,022

Michael Onochie Ajukwu

71,860,799

62,000,000

Peter Nwokiki Anugwu

-

5,000,000

Tolulope Adedeji

108,900

108,900

Indirect holding

Mr.Olugbenga Awomolo (Through Newco Investment Company Limited)

334,075,394

334,075,394

Sunday Akintoye Omole (Through Cardinal Investment Nigeria Limited)

968,087

968,087


  • All directors with interest in contract are obligated to notify the company for the purpose of Section 277 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, Cap.20 LFN 2020 of their direct or indirect interest in contracts or proposed contract during the year. The directors do not have any interest required to be disclosed in the year under review as required under section 306 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.
  • Property, plant and equipment
    Information relating to change in property, plant and equipment is given in note 14 to these financial statements. A total of N58.6 billion (2021:N27.9 billion) was expended on property, plant and equipment during the year.
  • Corporate governance
    This report describes the directors' approach to corporate governance and how the Board applied the Codes on corporate governance and other applicable regulations.
    The directors are committed to maintaining the best standard, which they believe is pivotal to the discharge of their stewardship expectations. The Board is aware of the National Code on Corporate Governance 2018 and has commenced the
    application of the 28 principles as enshrined in the Code. The conviction is that good corporate governance practices should be accorded a more practical approach in enhancing company ideals and management performance. In fulfilment of the SEC Code and the National Codes on Corporate Governance, the Company has an Independent Non- executive director and the Board has initiated the process to appoint additional 2 INEDs in compliance with the new CAMA provision on three INEDs on publicly quoted Boards.
    As at the time of this report, the Board was composed of the chairman who is a non-executive director, seven non-executive directors and three executive directors. The Non-Executive: Executive ratio was thus 8:3, which guarantees independence and supervision over Management in line with best practices.
    The Board considers itself sufficiently independent for the purpose of their contributions to the invaluable integrity,
    corporate wisdom and experience towards the Board and deliberations and decisions. The Board is therefore satisfied with the performance and continued independence of judgment of each of the directors.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

International Breweries plc published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 18:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
