    INTBREW

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC

(INTBREW)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-10
4.650 NGN    0.00%
10:50aInternational Breweries : Resignation and appointment of company secretary
PU
2022International Breweries : New director appointments
PU
2022International Breweries Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES : RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY

01/12/2023 | 10:50am EST
12th January 2023; Lagos-Nigeria.

Appointment of Company Secretary/General Counsel

International Breweries Plc (the Company) hereby announce the appointment of Mr. Ayokunle Ayoko as Company Secretary/General Counsel with effect from Monday, 16 January 2023 following the exit of Mr. Muyiwa Ayojimi effective 31 December 2022, after over a decade of commendable service to the Company.

The Board has thanked Mr. Muyiwa Ayojimi on behalf of the shareholders for his unalloyed, steadfast dedication and professionalism to sustaining the Company Secretariat of the Company which he piloted meritoriously.

About Mr. Ayokunle Ayoko

Ayokunle has almost two decades of multi-industry experience in company secretarial, legal advisory, regulatory compliance, human resources management, corporate governance and strategy. He served as Company Secretary to FBN Insurance Limited, FBN General Insurance Limited (now Sanlam Insurance Limited), and FBN Insurance Brokers Limited, before joining Berger Paints Nigeria Plc in 2018 as Company Secretary/Legal Adviser.

He holds an L.L.B (Hons) degree from the University of Ibadan, an executive diploma in International law

  • Diplomacy from Kingsland Foundation and a certificate in Global Governance & Diplomacy from the European School for Leadership Development. He is a Chartered Secretary, a Certified Compliance Analyst (CCA), and a Certified Management Consultant (CMC).

Ayo holds Fellowships from both the Institute of Management Consultants, Nigeria (FIMC) and the Global Academy of Finance and Management, USA. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSAN), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Institute of Directors (IoD), and the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN).

Ayokunle is a recipient of the 2019 Nigerian Legal Awards' "40 under 40" award (Esq Magazine, Lagos), the 2022 Africa Forty Under Forty Awards (Xodus Communications/Ministry of Arts and Culture, Ghana), the 2020 Modern Governance 100 award, and the 2022 Global & Ethics Leader award (Diligent Corporation, New York).

For: International Breweries Plc.

Eniola Alli-Faweya

Head, Corporate Communications.

Disclaimer

International Breweries plc published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 15:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
