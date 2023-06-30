Registered Office:

June 29, 2023

RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY/GENERAL COUNSEL

International Breweries Plc (IBPLC or the Company) hereby announces the resignation of Mr. Ayokunle Ayoko from his position as the Company Secretary/General Counsel. The Board and Management express their appreciation to Mr. Ayoko for his time and services to the organization and extend their best wishes for his future endeavors.

With Mr. Ayoko's exit, Mrs. Marian Reginald-Ukwuoma will assume the role of Acting Company Secretary/General Counsel. Marian joined IB PLC in the then Pabod Breweries Ltd (PBL) in October 2010, where she was the Company Secretary/Legal Adviser from May 2011 till September 2017. She thereafter became the Corporate Affairs Manager of IB's Port Harcourt Plant - a position she held till May 2022 when she rose and became the Country Corporate Affairs Lead. An associate from the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) and an Associate from the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators (NICArb). Marian is a PhD holder in Comparative Company Law / Industrial Relations. She was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2003.

We provide this information in accordance with Rules 17.5 and 17.6 of Part 2 of the Rulebook of The Exchange, 2015 (Issuers' Rules).

