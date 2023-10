International Brokerage and Financial Markets Company PLC is a Jordan-based company engaged in the provision of brokerage, investment banking and asset management services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients. The Company operates in the business segments: Brokerage, which is engaged in the purchase and sale of securities, and brokerage; Management of Issues, which offers studies and procedures for issuing new securities on behalf of the issuer; Investment Management, which manages portfolios and investment funds for the Company's account and for others; Margin Trading, which provides margin trading in the local market; Financial Advisory, which offers a number of periodic reports and commentaries on investment and the different markets, as well as Investment Trusteeship.