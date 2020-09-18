Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Business Machines Corporation    IBM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

(IBM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bloomberg Television and Intelligence Squared U.S. Announce Lineup for Debut “That's Debatable” Episode, Premiering on on Friday, October 9 at 7:00 PM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 02:40pm EDT

On Friday, October 9 at 7:00 PM ET Bloomberg Television will debut the new limited series 'That's Debatable,' presented in partnership with Intelligence Squared U.S. and sponsored exclusively by IBM, with an episode debating the motion 'It's Time to Redistribute the Wealth.' As nations around the world face a reckoning on racial and social justice and work to combat the economic impacts of the pandemic, should we address growing economic inequality by overhauling our tax system, expanding our social safety nets, and investing more in public initiatives like universal health care, education, and infrastructure? Or would a wealth transfer unduly punish the economic elite, destroy the promise of a meritocracy, and inevitably lead to excessive government intervention in our social and economic lives?

Arguing in favor of the motion 'It's Time to Redistribute the Wealth' are former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich and former Greece finance minister Yanis Varoufakis. Arguing against the motion are former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Manhattan Institute senior fellow Allison Schrager.

Filmed in front of a live virtual audience, 'That's Debatable' will be conducted in the traditional Oxford-style format with two teams of two subject matter experts debating over four rounds, moderated by veteran Intelligence Squared U.S. moderator John Donvan. The live audience will select a winner via mobile, to be announced at the conclusion of the program.

The show will also be one of the first AI-aided debates, designed to demonstrate how AI can be used to bring a larger, more diverse range of voices and opinions to the public square. From now through September 21, audiences can join in the discussion by submitting a short argument for or against the motion at www.ibm.com/debatable. During the debate, IBM Watson plans to use Key Point Analysis, a new capability in Natural Language Processing (NLP) developed by the same IBM Research team that created Project Debater, which is designed to analyze viewer submitted arguments and provide insight into the global public opinion on each episode's debate topic.

ARGUING FOR THE MOTION - BIOS

* Robert Reich: Former Secretary of Labor

Robert Reich is a professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley and senior fellow at the Blum Center. A former secretary of Labor in the Clinton administration and cofounder of Inequality Media, he is also the author of 18 books, including his latest 'The System: Who Rigged It, How to Fix It.'

* Yanis Varoufakis: Former Finance Minister, Greece

Yanis Varoufakis, a former finance minister of Greece, is secretary-general of the MeRA25 party and professor of economics at the University of Athens. He is the author of many books, including, 'Another Now: Dispatches from an Alternative Past,' which considers how to create a more fair and equal society.

ARGUING AGAINST THE MOTION - BIOS

* Allison Schrager: Senior Fellow, Manhattan Institute

Allison Schrager is an American economist, author, and senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, where she studies tax and monetary policy. Schrager has worked in finance and policy and was a regular contributor to the Economist, Reuters, and Bloomberg Businessweek. She is also the author of 'An Economist Walks into a Brothel.'

* Lawrence Summers: Former Secretary of the Treasury

Lawrence Summers has held several senior policy positions, including secretary of the Treasury under the Clinton administration and director of the National Economic Council for the Obama administration. He has also served as vice president of development economics and chief economist of the World Bank. Summers is a professor and president emeritus of Harvard University.

About Bloomberg Media:

Bloomberg Media is a leading, global, multi-platform brand that provides decision-makers with timely news, analysis and intelligence on business, finance, technology, climate change, politics and more. Powered by a newsroom of over 2,700 journalists and analysts, it reaches influential audiences worldwide across every platform including digital, social, TV, radio, print and live events. Bloomberg Media is a division of Bloomberg LP. Visit BloombergMedia.com for more information.

About Intelligence Squared U.S.:

A non-partisan, non-profit organization, Intelligence Squared U.S. was founded to address a fundamental problem in America: the extreme polarization of our nation and our politics. Their mission is to restore critical thinking, facts, reason, and civility to American public discourse. The award-winning debate series reaches millions of viewers and listeners through multi-platform distribution, including public radio, podcasts, live streaming, newsletters, interactive digital content, and on-demand apps including Roku and Apple TV. With over 180 debates and counting, Intelligence Squared U.S. has encouraged the public to 'think twice' on a wide range of provocative topics. Author and ABC News correspondent John Donvan has moderated IQ2US since 2008.

About IBM Watson:

Watson is IBM's AI technology for business, helping organizations to better predict and shape future outcomes, automate complex processes, and optimize employees' time. Watson has evolved from an IBM Research project, to experimentation, to a scaled set of products that run anywhere. With more than 30,000 client engagements, Watson is being applied by leading global brands across a variety of industries to transform how people work. To learn more, visit: https://www.ibm.com/watson.

To learn more about Natural Language Processing and how new capabilities like Key Point Analysis are designed to analyze and generate insights from thousands of arguments on any topic, visit: https://www.ibm.com/watson/natural-language-processing.

For more information on Intelligence Squared U.S., please contact Ray Padgett (raypadgett@shorefire.com) or Mark Satlof (msatlof@shorefire.com) at Shore Fire Media.

IBM Contact

Sarah Murphy
IBM Media Relations
srmurphy@us.ibm.com

Disclaimer

IBM - International Business Machines Corporation published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 18:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
02:40pBLOOMBERG TELEVISION AND INTELLIGENC : 00 pm
PU
09/17INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Launches Quantum Education and Research In..
DJ
09/17IBM : Watson Assistant Can Help States Deliver Critical Voting Information to Ci..
PR
09/17IBM : Establishes First Quantum Education and Research Initiative for Historical..
PR
09/17IBM, Nielsen Team Up On AI-Powered Ads -- WSJ
DJ
09/15INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : 400 years later, a new Mayflower will sail wit..
AQ
09/15INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Mayflower Autonomous Ship Launches
PR
09/14INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Microsoft FY20 Q4 Commercial Cloud Revenue Up ..
AQ
09/11INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : GPL Initiative Grows Over 40%; More Than 60 Co..
AQ
09/11INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Cobalt Iron Inks Reseller Agreement With InfoS..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 74 163 M - -
Net income 2020 7 851 M - -
Net Debt 2020 52 750 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 5,20%
Capitalization 111 B 111 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,21x
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 352 600
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Business Machines Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 136,80 $
Last Close Price 124,92 $
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arvind Krishna Chief Executive Officer & Director
James M. Whitehurst President, Head-Strategy, Cloud & Cognitive
Virginia M. Rometty Executive Chairman
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Juan Antonio Zufiria Senior VP-IBM Global Technology Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.80%111 251
ACCENTURE12.47%150 664
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES13.84%125 451
VMWARE, INC.-6.85%59 402
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.14%59 279
INFOSYS LIMITED38.28%58 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group