Bloomberg Television and Intelligence Squared U.S. Announce Lineup for Debut “That's Debatable” Episode, Premiering on on Friday, October 9 at 7:00 PM

On Friday, October 9 at 7:00 PM ET Bloomberg Television will debut the new limited series 'That's Debatable,' presented in partnership with Intelligence Squared U.S. and sponsored exclusively by IBM, with an episode debating the motion 'It's Time to Redistribute the Wealth.' As nations around the world face a reckoning on racial and social justice and work to combat the economic impacts of the pandemic, should we address growing economic inequality by overhauling our tax system, expanding our social safety nets, and investing more in public initiatives like universal health care, education, and infrastructure? Or would a wealth transfer unduly punish the economic elite, destroy the promise of a meritocracy, and inevitably lead to excessive government intervention in our social and economic lives?

Arguing in favor of the motion 'It's Time to Redistribute the Wealth' are former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich and former Greece finance minister Yanis Varoufakis. Arguing against the motion are former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Manhattan Institute senior fellow Allison Schrager.

Filmed in front of a live virtual audience, 'That's Debatable' will be conducted in the traditional Oxford-style format with two teams of two subject matter experts debating over four rounds, moderated by veteran Intelligence Squared U.S. moderator John Donvan. The live audience will select a winner via mobile, to be announced at the conclusion of the program.

The show will also be one of the first AI-aided debates, designed to demonstrate how AI can be used to bring a larger, more diverse range of voices and opinions to the public square. From now through September 21, audiences can join in the discussion by submitting a short argument for or against the motion at www.ibm.com/debatable. During the debate, IBM Watson plans to use Key Point Analysis, a new capability in Natural Language Processing (NLP) developed by the same IBM Research team that created Project Debater, which is designed to analyze viewer submitted arguments and provide insight into the global public opinion on each episode's debate topic.

ARGUING FOR THE MOTION - BIOS

* Robert Reich: Former Secretary of Labor

Robert Reich is a professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley and senior fellow at the Blum Center. A former secretary of Labor in the Clinton administration and cofounder of Inequality Media, he is also the author of 18 books, including his latest 'The System: Who Rigged It, How to Fix It.'

* Yanis Varoufakis: Former Finance Minister, Greece

Yanis Varoufakis, a former finance minister of Greece, is secretary-general of the MeRA25 party and professor of economics at the University of Athens. He is the author of many books, including, 'Another Now: Dispatches from an Alternative Past,' which considers how to create a more fair and equal society.

ARGUING AGAINST THE MOTION - BIOS

* Allison Schrager: Senior Fellow, Manhattan Institute

Allison Schrager is an American economist, author, and senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, where she studies tax and monetary policy. Schrager has worked in finance and policy and was a regular contributor to the Economist, Reuters, and Bloomberg Businessweek. She is also the author of 'An Economist Walks into a Brothel.'

* Lawrence Summers: Former Secretary of the Treasury

Lawrence Summers has held several senior policy positions, including secretary of the Treasury under the Clinton administration and director of the National Economic Council for the Obama administration. He has also served as vice president of development economics and chief economist of the World Bank. Summers is a professor and president emeritus of Harvard University.

