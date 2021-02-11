Correction to Biden's Commerce Security Pick Article on Feb. 11

A 2015 report from James Mulvenon criticized International Business Machines Corp. for providing technology to Chinese companies "with deep and troubling ties to the Chinese military, defense industry, and state security apparatus." IBM disputed the claim, calling it "misleading, sensational and erroneous." "Biden's China Tech Policy at Crossroads Over Commerce Security Pick," at 7:14 ET, misquoted IBM as calling the claim "misleading, sensation and erroneous.

