MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Business Machines Corporation    IBM

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

(IBM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Correction to Biden's Commerce Security Pick Article on Feb. 11

02/11/2021 | 09:23am EST
A 2015 report from James Mulvenon criticized International Business Machines Corp. for providing technology to Chinese companies "with deep and troubling ties to the Chinese military, defense industry, and state security apparatus." IBM disputed the claim, calling it "misleading, sensational and erroneous." "Biden's China Tech Policy at Crossroads Over Commerce Security Pick," at 7:14 ET, misquoted IBM as calling the claim "misleading, sensation and erroneous.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-21 0923ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 958 M - -
Net income 2020 5 393 M - -
Net Debt 2020 53 023 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
Yield 2020 5,31%
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,19x
EV / Sales 2021 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 352 600
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Business Machines Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 136,93 $
Last Close Price 122,24 $
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arvind Krishna Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James M. Whitehurst President, Head-Strategy, Cloud & Cognitive
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Juan Antonio Zufiria Senior VP-IBM Global Technology Services
Fletcher Previn Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.89%108 923
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.25%163 222
ACCENTURE PLC-1.63%162 961
INFOSYS LIMITED3.24%75 546
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.01%71 440
VMWARE, INC.4.46%61 502
