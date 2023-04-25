Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. International Business Machines Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBM   US4592001014

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

(IBM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-24 pm EDT
125.40 USD   -0.26%
09:01aNoname Security and IBM Collaborate to Deliver Advanced API Security Offerings
AQ
08:52aIBM BOARD APPROVES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE 28th CONSECUTIVE YEAR
PR
07:10aInaugural GITEX Africa sells-out, organiser in final expansion phase to meet high global tech interests in Africa
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IBM BOARD APPROVES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE 28th CONSECUTIVE YEAR

04/25/2023 | 08:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARMONK, N.Y., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IBM (NYSE: IBM) board of directors today declared an increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend to $1.66 per common share, payable June 10, 2023 to stockholders of record as of May 10, 2023.

This is the 28th year in a row that IBM has increased its quarterly cash dividend. IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1916.

Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman and chief executive officer, said: "Clients and partners around the world are turning to IBM's hybrid cloud and AI technologies and services as they look to unlock productivity and automate operations and processes. Our consistent revenue growth, strong recurring revenue stream and solid cash generation enable us to invest in our business as well as return capital to shareholders through our dividend."

Contact:

Tim Davidson
914-844-7847
tfdavids@us.ibm.com

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-board-approves-increase-in-quarterly-cash-dividend-for-the-28th-consecutive-year-301806823.html

SOURCE IBM


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
09:01aNoname Security and IBM Collaborate to Deliver Advanced API Security Offerings
AQ
08:52aIBM BOARD APPROVES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE 28th CONSECUTIVE YEAR
PR
07:10aInaugural GITEX Africa sells-out, organiser in final expansion phase to meet high globa..
AQ
07:04aInaugural GITEX Africa sells-out, organiser in final expansion phase to meet high globa..
AQ
04/24IBM Collaborates with the New York Stock Exchange to Help NYSE-Listed Companies with En..
CI
04/24IBM Launches New QRadar Security Suite to Speed Threat Detection and Response
PR
04/21Confusing data
MS
04/20International Business Machines Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
04/20Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Weaker Late Afternoon
MT
04/20Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Dropping Thursday Afternoon
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
More recommendations
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer