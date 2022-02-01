IBM BOARD APPROVES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

ARMONK, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IBM (NYSE: IBM) board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.64 per common share, payable March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record February 11, 2022. IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

