IBM Buys Sentaca to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Consulting Business

02/01/2022 | 05:59pm EST
By Maria Armental

International Business Machines Corp. has bought telecommunications consulting services and solutions provider Sentaca, strengthening IBM's position as a prime systems integrator as telecom companies shift operations to the cloud.

Boston-based Sentaca will be part of IBM Consulting's hybrid cloud services business.

The deal closed Jan. 31. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

"The proliferation of mobile devices, wireless connectivity, and new media platforms is driving convergence among telco, media, and entertainment, which makes our acquisition of Sentaca all the more valuable for our clients," John Granger, senior vice president of IBM Consulting, said in a statement.


Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-22 1234ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 57 303 M - -
Net income 2021 4 213 M - -
Net Debt 2021 43 098 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 4,83%
Capitalization 122 B 122 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,87x
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 345 900
Free-Float 39,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 135,53 $
Average target price 145,02 $
Spread / Average Target 7,00%
Managers and Directors
Arvind Krishna Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James J. Kavanaugh Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Juan Antonio Zufiria Senior VP-Global Technology Services
Kathryn W. Guarini Chief Information Officer
Michael L. Eskew Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.07%119 786
ACCENTURE PLC-14.71%223 463
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.06%185 107
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.03%97 461
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.19%86 674
SNOWFLAKE INC.-18.55%84 508