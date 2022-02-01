IBM Buys Sentaca to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Consulting Business

By Maria Armental



International Business Machines Corp. has bought telecommunications consulting services and solutions provider Sentaca, strengthening IBM's position as a prime systems integrator as telecom companies shift operations to the cloud.

Boston-based Sentaca will be part of IBM Consulting's hybrid cloud services business.

The deal closed Jan. 31. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

"The proliferation of mobile devices, wireless connectivity, and new media platforms is driving convergence among telco, media, and entertainment, which makes our acquisition of Sentaca all the more valuable for our clients," John Granger, senior vice president of IBM Consulting, said in a statement.

